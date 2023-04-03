New sustainability tool from SDI AOP allows users to analyze their investment portfolios

SDI Dashboard provides direct access to a broad range of SDG-related portfolio analytics

AMSTERDAM, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sustainable Development Investments Asset Owner Platform (SDI AOP) and Qontigo, its exclusive distribution partner, have announced the launch of the SDI Dashboard. The new tool allows investors to upload their investment portfolios and analyse them across a range of SDG-related parameters.

Various dashboards provide information across multiple use cases. For example, a portfolio overview, designed for overall SDI monitoring and client reporting, includes breakdowns by SDI status as well as positive and negative revenue contributions. These can be further broken down by categories such as sectors or industry groups. Other dashboards, designed to support research and portfolio management, enable further SDI analysis relative to the client's chosen benchmark and allow clients to identify top positive and negative SDI holdings. Users can view the data onscreen and also generate PDF reports.

"Qontigo developed the SDI Dashboard to enable the investment community to easily assess their portfolios in terms of fulfilling sustainability criteria," says James Leaton, Research Director, SDI AOP. "Multiple portfolios can be uploaded using Qontigo's cloud-based platform. The individual instruments are then mapped to our SDI universe and an aggregated portfolio view as well as various drill-down views are made available."

The SDI AOP data universe currently comprises more than 9,000 companies which are classified according to their product and service-related revenue contributions to the SDGs. "With the SDI Dashboard, this information can now be used by a very wide audience for portfolio management, research, monitoring, internal communication and client reporting," explains Leaton.

In response to user demand, the SDI Classification dataset was recently extended to include Emerging Markets Fixed Income issuers.

The SDI AOP was launched in 2020 to work with investors to embed the UN SDGs into their investment processes and integrate SDG contributions into their portfolio management and reporting, enabling target setting and progress monitoring.

About SDI Asset Owner Platform

The Sustainable Development Investments Asset Owner Platform (SDI AOP) is responsible for the development and maintenance of the SDI taxonomy and guidance, SDI definitions and SDI classification methodology (www.sdi-aop.org). The SDI AOP consists of asset owners who invest in solutions which contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The SDI AOP is comprised of APG, AustralianSuper, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) and PGGM. Its underlying data are available to the market through analytics and index provider Qontigo and can be integrated into any investment process. The SDI AOP's Classification product uses revenues associated with a company's products and services as starting point to classify which companies qualify as SDI. Currently, the SDI AOP Classification dataset covers more than 9,000 entities across equities and fixed income.

About Qontigo

Qontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, asset owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors worldwide.

Qontigo's solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients' processes.

Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo's global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong.

