U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,498.02
    -2.51 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,116.53
    +26.79 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,083.28
    -14.72 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,010.08
    +7.72 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.21
    -1.10 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.00
    +13.20 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    +0.58 (+2.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1425
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9270
    -0.0030 (-0.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3515
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1300
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,223.19
    +2,564.05 (+6.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,026.64
    +29.88 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

A New Year, a New Sustainable You

·3 min read

MISSION, Kan., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Committing to healthier living isn't just about calories and fitness. Choosing a healthier lifestyle also means making smarter choices for the world around you, especially when it comes to eating and other daily routines.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Getty Images

Commit to doing your part for a healthier environment with these tips:

In and Around the Kitchen
What you eat accounts for a great deal of your environmental impact – in fact, more than one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions caused by human activity can be attributed to the way people produce, process and package food, according to a United Nations-backed study. Factors like animal agriculture, processing, packaging and transportation all influence a food product's cost to the earth. Being conscious of where and how you shop for food can have a positive effect on the world around you. For example, by shopping local, you can reduce transportation impact. Choosing to buy in-season produce as opposed to fruits and veggies from other regions can also help.

Consider Your Food Footprint
One simple step you can take is to check the packaging of foods you buy to understand their carbon footprint. For example, each box of Airly Oat Cloud crackers helps remove greenhouse gases from the air through an innovative farming technique that makes agriculture a solution, not a contributor, to climate change. The carbon footprint is on the back of every box, so you can see how many grams of carbon dioxide you are helping remove from the air and start rethinking the food supply chain. Sustainable doesn't have to mean bland or expensive, however. Made with real, wholesome and 100% truly delicious ingredients, all four flavor varieties (Cheddar, Sea Salt, Chocolate and Salted Caramel) make for delicious, satisfying, convenient anytime snacks.

Plan to Start a Garden
Through the plants' photosynthesis process, gardens can help manage carbon dioxide while increasing oxygen. Producing your own food means you're relying less on the supply chain and you have a ready supply of fresh, nourishing food without having to leave your home. Gardens are also natural habitats and food sources to important critters like bees, which play an essential role in pollinating and sustaining the earth's vegetation.

Eat Less Meat
For many people, creating a more balanced diet means adding more fruits and veggies while cutting back on things like meat and carbs. Diet aside, eating less meat can promote environmental health, too. Agriculture, and livestock production in particular, contributes to global warming. Livestock animals are a significant source of methane gas, which can be more detrimental than carbon dioxide to the atmosphere and is growing at a rapid pace, according to the International Panel on Climate Change. The livestock industry also affects land usage and clean water, among other environmental concerns.

Practice Upcycling
Giving new life to old things is known as upcycling. It's a concept that keeps useful things with plenty of functional life from filling landfills. You can practice upcycling by reimagining everything from furniture to clothing. Before tossing an item, consider how it could be used differently or serve a new purpose.

Use Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products
Some cleaning products are full of chemicals that pose hazards to the environment. Green products are generally free of those harsh, smelly chemicals and often come in packaging that is more earth-friendly, too. If you make your own eco-friendly cleaners using household ingredients like baking soda, vinegar and lemon, you can also save some money.

Explore more ideas for a healthier approach to living at AirlyFoods.com.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images

Michael French
mfrench@familyfeatures.com
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-year-a-new-sustainable-you-301476576.html

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Recommended Stories

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound

    The stock market has corrected in recent weeks, declining more than 10% from its recent high. Here's why they think Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) could rebound once the stock market correction ends. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Brookfield Renewable Partners): So far in early 2022, Brookfield Renewable Partners is off by less than 10%.

  • Top 3 Energy Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    The economy is switching fuel sources, ditching carbon-emitting and climate change-causing fossil fuels for cleaner alternative energy sources like renewables. This energy transition won't happen overnight. Three companies leading the charge in developing clean energy infrastructure are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE).

  • USDA to spend $1 billion to promote climate-friendly agriculture

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $1 billion in pilot projects that promote farming, ranching and forestry practices that cut greenhouse gas emissions or capture and store climate-warming carbon, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack told Reuters. The agency is due to announce the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program later on Monday. The program will tap funds from the USDA's Commodity Credit Corporation, which provides up to $30 billion annually from the U.S. Treasury to help stabilize agricultural product prices and support farm income.

  • Marek's Take: The Greening of the Gs

    by Sue Marek

  • Ice cover could help Lake Erie's struggling yellow perch as reduced fishing limits loom

    Unlike walleye which remains strong, yellow perch counts have been falling in Lake Erie. Learn how a continuing cold snap might improve hatches.

  • The fastest population growth in the West's wildland fringes is in ecosystems most vulnerable to wildfires

    Homes overlook a forest in the wildland-urban interface in Arizona. Marius von EssenThe view from the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in Southern California can be beautiful – pine forests and chaparral spill across an often rugged landscape. But as more people build homes in this area, where development gets into wild land, they’re facing some of the highest risks for wildfires in the country. The type of trees, plants and grasses at any location will influence how likely the area is to burn. Ho

  • Tug and barge that ran aground removed; beaches reopen in Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach.

    The tugboat and barge that ran aground in Deerfield Beach and Boca Raton, respectively, Thursday night have been removed, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, and the beaches have fully reopened. The boat and barge are at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale for inspection and repairs, the Coast Guard said in a statement Sunday. The salvage operations closed stretches of beach in both cities over ...

  • TID lands $20 million grant to see if placing solar panels atop canals makes sense

    The intriguing plan grew out of a study last year from UC Merced and Santa Cruz.

  • Crazy wind storm creates poltergeist-like scene

    An extreme wind storm throws patio furniture in all different directions. Crazy!

  • People Are Sharing The Foods They Intentionally Cook "Wrong" Because They Taste So Much Better That Way

    "I know it's incorrect, but the taste of it has become such a comforting flavor for me."View Entire Post ›

  • From the Extension: Staying stay safe around alligators means keeping away, no feeding

    The American Alligator may be spotted in any body of water, including lakes and ponds, rivers, springs, canals, swamps, ditches, and retention ponds.

  • California rooftop solar proposal sparks firestorm

    A proposed decision that would upend California's rooftop solar industry is pitting economic justice advocates against solar buildout supporters and fracturing its environmental movement.The controversial proposal - which has now been postponed "until further notice" - would lower the incentives that homeowners receive for generating their own solar power and charge them to connect to the electric grid.The fight illustrates that battles within...

  • Dramatic satellite pictures show rapid break-up of Antarctic ice the size of Barbados

    Sea ice was a part of a large glacial shelf extending along the east coast of the Antarctic Peninsula

  • Shelburne: What was Jesus telling us about dill?

    “You tithe from your mint and dill plants,” Jesus told the nitpicking religious leaders, “but somehow you ignore the issues of faith and life that really matter.”

  • Freezing woman survives for two days on floating mattress after getting stuck on lake in -10C temperatures

    She floated for nearly two miles before reaching dry land on Thursday

  • Is the Coronavirus in Your Backyard?

    In late 2020, the coronavirus silently stalked Iowa’s white-tailed deer. The virus infected large bucks and leggy yearlings. It infiltrated a game preserve in the southeastern corner of the state and popped up in free-ranging deer from Sioux City to Dubuque. When scientists sifted through bits of frozen lymph node tissue — harvested from unlucky deer killed by hunters or cars — they found that more than 60% of the deer sampled in December 2020 were infected. Sign up for The Morning newsletter fr

  • Officials say River Rosenquist will not face criminal charges in the death of Eko the tiger

    Collier County Sheriff's Office announced Friday afternoon that River Rosenquist will not be criminally charged in the death of Eko the tiger.

  • Letters to the editor

    St. Augustine Record letters to the editor for Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022

  • Americans Face Record Metals Prices as Shipping Costs Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Surging prices of the raw materials needed for your refrigerators, automobiles, window frames and plumbing show no signs of abating as America’s supply-chain crisis spills into another year.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActTech Drags Stocks Lower; Treasury Yields Rise: Markets WrapAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market

  • AP Top Stories February 6 P

    Here's the latest for Sunday, February 6th: Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come 'any day'; Protests against COVID-19 measures in Canada; Cyclone pounds Madagascar with torrential rain; Autobahn bridge in Germany demolished.