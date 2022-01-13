Sustainable Athletic Wear: Hear From Co-CEOs of On Holding in Fireside Chat

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference with the co-CEOs of On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) to discuss On’s unique value proposition and differentiators, drivers of international growth, brand penetration and expansion in the US market, the effects of the pandemic on thinking DTC vs. wholesale, and the role of sustainability in the business model. The event featured On co-CEOs Martin Hoffmann and Marc Maurer joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone in a moderated video session lasting approximately 15 minutes.

About On Running

Based in Zurich, Switzerland, On has taken the athletic footwear market by storm. Driven by peer-recommendation, runners are discovering the superior performance and feel of On running shoes and its award-winning CloudTec® technology. As a result, On is attracting the fastest-growing global fan community and has joined the ranks of the leading brands in the US, Europe and Japan. On’s CloudTec® sole is patented worldwide. Ten years after market launch, On is available at more than 6,000 retailers and over 55 countries in Europe, North America, South America and Asia-Pacific.

Messrs. Hoffmann and Maurer discussed:

On’s unique value proposition and differentiators

Drivers of international growth

Brand penetration and expansion in the US market

How the pandemic has impacted thinking on DTC vs. wholesale

The role of sustainability in the business model

About the Speakers:

Martin Hoffmann has served as the Chief Financial Officer and Co-Chief Executive Officer of On since January 2021. Mr. Hoffmann joined On in July 2013 and has served as the Chief Financial Officer since joining the Company. Prior to joining On, Mr. Hoffmann served as the Chief Financial Officer of Valora Retail, a publicly traded European retail company, from November 2009 to June 2013, where he was responsible for managing the financial operations and actions. Mr. Hoffmann also worked in Business Management Consulting at CTcon GmbH, from March 2003 to October 2009. Mr. Hoffmann holds a diploma in Business Management and Computer Science from the University of Kaiserslautern.

Marc Maurer has served as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of On since January 2021. Mr. Maurer joined On in March 2013 and served as the Chief Operating Officer since joining the Company. Prior to joining On, Mr. Maurer served as Head of Business Development and Marketing for Valora Retail, a publicly traded European retail company, from April 2012 to March 2013, where he was responsible for driving the company’s business development strategy. Mr. Maurer also worked at McKinsey & Company as an Engagement Manager, from April 2007 to March 2012. Mr. Maurer serves as a Board Member of the Swiss Entrepreneurs & Startup Association since 2020. Mr. Maurer holds a Master’s in Business Administration from INSEAD.