U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,525.47
    -9.96 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,232.72
    -136.37 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,369.35
    +5.84 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.04
    -1.25 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.10
    -19.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    -0.32 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1860
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3660
    +0.0440 (+3.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1000
    +0.2810 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,951.50
    -365.73 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.48
    -50.48 (-3.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.90
    -17.28 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market to Reach $6.26 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 56.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Surge in number of passengers in airlines, increase in air transportation activities, and rise in synthetic lubricants consumption drive the growth of the global sustainable aviation fuel market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market by Fuel Type (Biofuel, Hydrogen Fuel, and Power to Liquid Fuel), Aircraft Type (Fixed Wings, Rotorcraft, and Others) and Platform (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business & General Aviation, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global sustainable aviation fuel industry generated $72.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.26 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 56.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Download Report (240 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13429

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in number of airline passengers, rise in air transportation, and surge in consumption of synthetic lubricants drive the growth of the global sustainable aviation fuel market. However, variations in crude oil prices and contamination of lubricants hinder the market growth. On the other hand, development of eco-friendly and safe aviation lubricants and surge in demand for low density lubricants for reduced weight create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Manufacturing and operations of all types of aircrafts and related services hindered due to lockdown and transportation restrictions imposed by governments in many countries. This led to reduced demand for sustainable aviation fuel.

  • Ban on domestic and international travelling during the lockdown led to flight cancellations and stopped the aviation industry. This also lowered down the demand for sustainable aviation fuel. However, the demand is expected to rise as the travel activities begin during the post-lockdown.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13429

The biofuel segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on fuel type, the biofuel segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global sustainable aviation fuel market, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to biofuels being derived from living materials and considered as an efficient fuel in aviation industry. However, the power to liquid fuel segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 59.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to advantages such as ease in transportation through the existing fossil-fuel infrastructure, pipelines, and filling stations along with possibility of blending power to liquid fuel with kerosene.

The commercial aviation segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on platform, the commercial aviation segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fifths of the global sustainable aviation fuel market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in use in passenger transportation at local and international destinations and goods transportation from one place to another, and other applications. However, the unmanned aerial vehicle segment is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 63.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to increased performance offered by sustainable aviation fuel and capability to perform longer than usual aviation fuels to provide long flight time.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13429

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global sustainable aviation fuel market. This is due to increased production of aircrafts, helicopters, and UAMs along with stringent government norms against harmful fuel emission. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 60.9% during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for passenger aviation transportation across the region.

Leading market players

  • Aemetis, Inc.

  • Avfuel Corporation

  • Fulcrum Bioenergy

  • Gevo

  • Lanzatech

  • Neste

  • Preem AB

  • Sasol

  • SkyNRG

  • World Energy

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/13429

Similar Reports We Have on Aviation Industry:

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market by Application (Military, Commercial, UAV), Engine Type (UAV Engine, Jet Engine, Helicopter Engine, Turboprop Engine), Component (Piping, Pump, Valve, Gauges, Inerting Systems, Filters) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2030.

Aircraft Fuel Tank Market by Type (External and Internal), Platform (Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation), Material (Carbon-based Composites, Metallic Alloys, Hybrid and Polymers), and End Use (Aftermarket and OEM): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Air-to-air Refueling Market by Type (Manned and Unmanned), System (Probe & Drogue, Boom Refueling and Autonomous), Component (Pumps, Nozzles, Valves, Booms, Pods, Fuel Tanks and Others), and Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Fighter Aircraft, Tanker Aircraft, Military Transport, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Rotary Wing, Attack Helicopters, and Transport Helicopters): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Automotive Air/Fuel Management Parts Market by Product Type (Oxygen Sensor, Inlet Air Throttle, and Fuel Trim Valve), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Hydrogen Fueling Station Market by Product (Retail vs. Non-Retail Stations and Mobile Hydrogen Stations) and End-Users (Hydrogen Tube Trailers, Tanker Trucks, Pipeline Delivery and Railcars & Barges): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Alternative Fuel and Hybrid Vehicle Market by Alternative Fuel Type (Gaseous fuels (LPG, CNG, and LNG), Electric, Biofuel, Biodiesel, Fuel Cell, Liquid Nitrogen, and Dimethyl Ether), Vehicle type (Electric Two wheeler, Passenger cars (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Alternative Fuel), Commercial Vehicle) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sustainable-aviation-fuel-market-to-reach-6-26-bn-globally-by-2030-at-56-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301370166.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk 'Changing The World With His Ventures,' Says Tesla Rival Volkswagen's CEO

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) CEO Herbert Diess in an interview with CNN Business on Monday said he doesn’t “see any parallels” between himself and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Diess said that he highly regards what Musk is doing. See Also: How To Buy Volkswagen (VWAGY) Shares “I think he's a brilliant guy. And he really makes a difference. He's changing the world with his ventures.” The Volkswagen CEO appreciated Musk’s long-term vision but acknowledged that he was fundam

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Ryanair ends jet order talks with Boeing amid price dispute

    Boeing faces a standoff with one of its biggest customers after Ireland's Ryanair said it had ended talks over a purchase of 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars due to differences over price. The rare decision to go public over big-ticket airplane negotiations comes after months of wrangling that had already delayed a deal for the largest version of the 737 MAX when Ryanair re-ordered a smaller model in December. A large new Ryanair order would provide a boost to the U.S. planemaker as it rebuilds confidence in the MAX, grounded for 20 months until November after two fatal crashes.

  • U.S. probes Raytheon's dealings with consultant for Qatar Armed Forces - WSJ

    A lawsuit filed in California in 2019 included allegations that Raytheon had funneled around 7 million Qatari riyal, or $1.9 million, in payoffs through a Doha-based defense and security-consulting firm that was part-owned by a brother of Qatar's ruling emir, WSJ reported. The lawsuit was dismissed last year on jurisdictional grounds.

  • Do all state and local workers receive lifetime annuities?

    The conventional wisdom is that all state and local government workers receive a lifetime annuity from their employer pension plan. My colleagues JP Aubry and Kevin Wandrei recently collected data on payout options under state and local retirement plans to answer the question more definitively. Joint-survivor life annuity: The retiree receives benefits for life.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • $15 an hour isn’t enough: U.S. workers need a living wage

    Even doubling the federal minimum wage wouldn't provide most workers with enough pay to live on. Corporate leaders must set the bar higher.

  • Work Starts at U.K.’s Top Storage Project Using Tesla Batteries

    (Bloomberg) -- Construction started on the Britain’s biggest energy storage project, a technology that will be vital to boost supplies when there’s little sun or wind. The facility in southeast England will store energy from renewable sources to be used during peak hours, using Tesla Inc.’s Megapack lithium-ion batteries. The U.K. is in dire need of the technology to help prevent price spikes such as those earlier this week. Rates for Monday surged to a record as wind output plunged and coal and

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • Here's Why PepsiCo Is More Recession-Proof Than Coca-Cola

    According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a recession is the period between a peak of economic activity and its subsequent trough, or lowest point. Again, according to NBER, the most recent recession in the U.S. was between February and April of 2020. Interestingly, some companies are better prepared to deal with recessions.

  • Ryanair Ends Talks for Follow-On Boeing Max Order Over Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc ended negotiations with U.S. planemaker Boeing Co. on a major follow-on order for 737 Max aircraft after failing to agree on pricing.Talks on the higher-capacity Max 10 single-aisle jets ended after 10 months, Ryanair said in a statement Monday. Europe’s largest low-cost carrier has ordered 210 of the smaller Max-8200 already, with deliveries spanning the next five years. “Both sides have agreed to waste no more time on these negotiations,” Ryanair said.While

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • George Soros ups the ante in war of words with BlackRock over China, exposing contrast of bets on world's second-biggest market

    One of America's earliest investors in China fired an opening salvo in a potential war of words with the biggest global asset manager this week, as two of Wall Street's best-known investors spar over the investment potential of the world's second-largest economy. In one corner is George Soros, the billionaire founder of the Quantum Fund and an early investor in Hainan Airlines. Soros warned in an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal that bullish calls by BlackRock to invest in China could co

  • Is Boeing Worth Taking a Flyer On?

    Aviation manufacturer Boeing (NYSE: BA) was a darling of the stock market not too long ago when it traded at more than $400 per share in 2019. The stock has fallen about 50% since then; its 737 MAX airliner was grounded over safety concerns, and COVID-19 punished the air travel industry. Boeing remains a key supplier in the aviation space, but investors should consider three big reasons for caution before buying the stock.

  • Explainer: How will solid-state batteries make electric vehicles better?

    Solid-state batteries could be game changer for electric vehicles (EVs) by storing more energy, charging faster and offering greater safety than liquid lithium-ion batteries, helping accelerate the shift away from fossil fuel-powered cars. HOW ARE THEY DIFFERENT FROM LIQUID LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES? Solid-state batteries use thin layers of solid electrolytes, which carry lithium ions between electrodes.

  • China’s Iron Ore Imports Hit Record in Boost to Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- The value of China’s iron ore imports hit new heights in August even as policymakers try to cut steel production and calm commodity prices, likely boosting Australia’s exports despite the tensions between the two nations. China imported iron ore worth a record $20 billion in August, according to government data released Tuesday, as prices surged from a year earlier. Total volumes were 97.5 million tons.It was also a record month for the value of China’s overall imports from Austra