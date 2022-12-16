Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Production Capacity Analysis by Region, Refinery Type, Top Countries and Companies, 2020-2030

ReportLinker

Summary Global SAF production capacity is expected to witness staggering growth during the period 2020-2030, potentially increasing from 41 mmgy in 2020 to 3,702 mmgy in 2030.

This is based on a slew of planned and announced projects that are expected to start by 2030.



Scope

- Global SAF production capacity outlook by refinery type, region, and country

- Global SAF development outlook by project stage

- SAF production capacity analysis by refinery type - regional analysis by standalone renewable, co-processing, and conversions refineries

- Key details of major players by SAF production capacity



Reasons to Buy

- Understand the upcoming SAF production capacity by region, refinery type, and key countries

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong outlook data

- Keep abreast of key global fully converted or co-processing or standalone refinery projects that produce SAF

- Assess your competitor’s plans concerning SAF production

