U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,306.61
    -67.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,218.81
    -673.79 (-1.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,565.54
    -185.86 (-1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.28
    -33.81 (-1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.54
    +9.82 (+10.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.10
    +34.40 (+1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.88 (+3.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1109
    -0.0113 (-1.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    -0.1280 (-6.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3320
    -0.0102 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8980
    -0.0920 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,367.39
    +2,448.48 (+5.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.09
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Sustainable Family Meals from Farm to Table

·4 min read

MISSION, Kan., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Much time is often spent planning and preparing family meals, from choosing recipes to gathering ingredients and working in the kitchen. However, where that food actually comes from and how it's made is an often-overlooked part of food preparation.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images
Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Next time you lay out a weekly menu that includes recipes like this Bone-In Prime Rib, keep sustainability in mind by considering the practices put in place by America's farmers. For example, the corn industry's evolution in sustainability along with its documented environmental, economic and social improvements over the last several decades points to farmers' willingness to embrace change.

As the largest sector in American agriculture, corn farmers impact hundreds of thousands of jobs, infuse billions of dollars into the economy and care for critical resources while overseeing substantial improvements in production.

The family farm belonging to Nathan and Nicki Weathers in Yuma, Colorado, includes 3,000 acres of irrigated crops and 300 cows. They harvest grain corn, which goes to a feedyard, dairy or an ethanol plant, and silage, which is sold to local feedyards.

According to Nathan, corn is the best feed available for his farm and makes his beef production more sustainable.

"They go hand in hand," Nathan said. "To be able to drive the protein market and meet the demands of the future, we have to be sustainable in both. We need to have protein and be able to grow it and have a feed source for pork and poultry. Corn is an efficient and economic feed source for all our protein."

Consider these ways the corn industry is continuing its efforts toward sustainable practices, according to the National Corn Growers Association's Sustainability Report.

Soil Conservation
Healthy soils are the foundation of agriculture production and why corn farmers are committed to leaving land in better shape than they found it. Adoptions in conservation tillage and other soil conservation strategies have contributed to a reduction in erosion.

Water Stewardship
Farmers recognize the invaluable role water plays in raising crops each year. They also know they must actively protect this resource for the benefit of their crops, their communities and the planet.

Ecosystem Resilience
With approximately 90 million acres planted annually, corn is grown in a variety of ecosystems. Supporting the health of those ecosystems requires active attention from farmers, who respond by using integrated pest management techniques, establishing wildlife habitats on their lands and more.

Energy Efficiency
Technology that enhances farmers' productivity also help reduce the amount of energy and emissions required for corn production. Farmers provide a carbon reduction strategy through the production of ethanol and the support of the Renewable Fuel Standard, a program created by Congress intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and expand the nation's renewable fuels sector while reducing reliance on imported oil.

Minimal Waste
Due to corn's versatility, from animal feed to ethanol production and bioplastics, the components of each kernel find homes in a variety of uses, leaving little to go to waste.

Find more information at ColoradoCorn.com.

Bone-In Prime Rib
Recipe courtesy of chef Jason K. Morse, C.E.C., 5280 Culinary, LLC, and Ace Hardware Grill Expert on behalf of the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee

1 bone-in prime rib roast (8 pounds)
oil
5280 Culinary Rub-a-Dub seasoning, to taste
5280 Culinary Island Boys Coffee seasoning, to taste

Remove roast from packaging and place on large sheet pan. Drain juices and warm at room temperature 20 minutes. Starting at tail on bone side of roast, cut bone along ribs, between meat and ribs, to back side, separating bones from meat.

Rub prime rib with light coat of oil. Season on all sides and under bone with blend of seasonings. Return bones to bottom side and, using butcher twine, secure in 2-3 areas by tying bones to meat. Wrap in plastic wrap or place in pan and refrigerate 12-16 hours.

Preheat smoker or grill to 200 F and load with preferred smoking wood chunks, if desired.

Place prime rib on grill rib side down, fat side up, allowing drippings to collect in drip tray. Increase heat to 350 F. Close lid and cook, uncovered, until desired doneness is reached.

Michael French
mfrench@familyfeatures.com
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sustainable-family-meals-from-farm-to-table-301492826.html

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Recommended Stories

  • Cummins says expects 'some impact' in Russia; Deere says to abide by sanctions

    Cummins Inc. expects "some impact" to its business in Russia and is analyzing and preparing for current and anticipated sanctions, the U.S. truck engine maker said in an e-mailed statement on Monday. Many firms have idled operations in Russia after it invaded Ukraine last week, resulting in powerful Western sanctions. Cummins has an office in Moscow.

  • Why NexGen Energy, Denison Mines, and Uranium Energy Stocks All Popped Today

    Shares of uranium mining companies including NexGen Energy (NYSEMKT: NXE), Denison Mines (NYSEMKT: DNN), and Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) soared on Monday as fighting continued throughout Ukraine, and Western nations levied economic and financial sanctions on Russia. As of 12:15 p.m. ET today, shares of NexGen Energy are up 9.2%, Denison is gaining 9.6%, and Uranium Energy is up most of all -- 14.6%. Russian military forces attacked neighboring Ukraine last week, sparking fears of an exacerbated energy crisis in Europe, which depends on Russian exports for about 40% of its natural gas.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy Are Soaring Today

    While many stocks are rising and falling today due to the reports of quarterly earnings, this isn't the case with fuel cell stocks Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). As of 10:37 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy are up 12.2%, 13.7%, and 14.3%, respectively. Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, are up 4.5%, and Brent crude futures have exceeded $100 per barrel.

  • After 139 Years of Coal Mining, Peabody Expands Into Solar

    (Bloomberg) -- Peabody Energy Corp, the biggest U.S. coal producer, is expanding into clean energy. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Belarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireThe St. Louis-based company is forming a joint venture with Ri

  • Why Renewable Energy Group Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) soared 40% on Monday after the producer of sustainable fuels struck a deal to be acquired by Chevron (NYSE: CVX). "This transaction delivers premium cash value to shareholders and will give us additional resources as we aim to accelerate growth and strengthen our collective ability to deliver the sustainable fuels our customers and the world need," Renewable Energy CEO C.J. Warner said in a press release. The merger is expected to close in the second half of the year, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • Shunned Russian Oil May Be Grabbed by Hungry Chinese Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are expected to scoop up discounted Russian oil should sanctions deter other buyers, traders said, potentially repeating a pattern seen when Iran and Venezuela were hit by U.S. curbs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • Chevron to Buy Biofuel Company for $3.15 Billion

    The deal to acquire Renewable Energy Group comes as the oil-and-gas giant seeks to invest more in lower-carbon energy sources.

  • Karora Announces High Grade Nickel Drill Results Including 3.8% over 10.9 metres and 4.2% over 3.0 metres - 50C Nickel Zone Mineralized Strike Length Now Extended to over 200 metres

    Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) (OTCQX: KRRGF) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that new nickel exploration results from the 50C nickel trough at Beta Hunt have extended the known strike length to over 200 metres (previously 150 metres, see Karora news release dated October 8, 2021). The new results include drilling along strike of the 50C discovery and the parallel 10C nickel trough.

  • Travel industry braces for impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Scott Keyes, founder and chief flight expert at Scott's Cheap Flights, told Yahoo Finance Live that passengers could wind up getting squeezed.

  • European Natural Gas Prices Jump as Sanctions Spur Energy Shortage Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas rose after a raft of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine amplified concerns about energy shortages. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldPutin Retaliates as Sanctions for Invasion Swell: Ukraine UpdateSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessBenchmark

  • Why Occidental Petroleum Skyrocketed Today

    Concerns over Russia sanctions leading to a spike in oil prices sent oil higher and Occidental's stock with it. The company is also rapidly paying down debt.

  • China's Russian coal purchases stall as buyers struggle to secure financing

    Chinese traders are scaling back imports of Russian coal as they struggle to secure financing from state banks worried about potential sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine, in early signs of supply disruption from the world's third-largest coal seller. Coal prices from other exporters Indonesia, Australia and South Africa have jumped this week, with benchmark Newcastle coal hitting a record $274.50 a tonne on Monday, a 15% rise, in the wake of Russia's launch of what it said was a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday. China is Russia's largest coal buyer, taking in more than 50 million tonnes of coal worth $7.4 billion last year via rail and sea from Russia's Far East.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis forces US energy rethink, stokes new cyber attack fears

    Senator Mark Warner told Yahoo Finance that Russia may choose to engage in cyber-warfare – putting critical energy-related infrastructure at risk.

  • What Chevron’s Biofuel Deal Means for Renewable Energy

    The acquisition brings a big new player into the industry and will grow Chevron's renewable fuels business.

  • Chevron to Buy Biofuel-Maker Renewable Energy Group for $3.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. agreed to buy green diesel producer Renewable Energy Group Inc. for $3.1 billion in the biggest low-carbon deal of Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth’s four-year tenure. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsUkraine Fighting Overshadows

  • Lucid cuts 2022 production goal, shares slide

    Luxury electric car maker Lucid Group on Monday revised down its production forecast for this year due to "extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges," knocking its shares down 14%. Electric vehicle startups like Rivian Automotive and Lordstown Motors, which have raised money in public listings, have fallen short of their own production targets. In late October, Lucid started deliveries of its $169,000 Lucid Air premium electric sedans, which have an estimated driving range of 520 miles (835 km) per change, a longer range than rival Tesla.

  • TASEKO MINES: THE GIBRALTAR MINE AND WILLIAMS LAKE FIRST NATION RENEW PARTICIPATION AND COOPERATION AGREEMENT

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Gibraltar Mine and the Williams Lake First Nation ("WLFN") have renewed a Participation and Cooperation Agreement ("Agreement") originally developed and signed in April 2013.

  • This $18 Billion Healthcare REIT Deal Could Be a Sign of Things to Come

    Consolidation among real estate investment trusts (REITs) is continuing in early 2022. The latest deal will see healthcare REITs Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE: HTA) combine in a nearly $18 billion deal. The transaction will create the largest REIT focused on owning medical office buildings (MOBs).