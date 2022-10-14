U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

The Sustainable Green Team Signs Agreement With VRM Biologik Group to Revolutionize the Organic Waste & Soil Health Industry

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd
·7 min read
The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd
The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd

Companies Collaborate to Produce Soil Treatment Products That Rebuild Soil Hydration on a Cellular Level From Vegetative and Wood Waste

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – The Sustainable Green Team LTD (OTCMKTS: SGTM), an industry-leading wholesale manufacturer and supplier of consumer and industrial wood-based mulch, soil, and lumber products nationwide, is delighted to announce its new agreement with Australia-based VRM Biologik Group, bringing VRM’s world-leading soil moisture technology, HumiSoil® and XLR8 Bio®, to the United States.

VRM Biologik’s technology uses any vegetative green waste or compostable material, including wood material such as sawdust or chips or grindings from wood material, and applies a catalyst to stimulate natural reactions that manufactures and stores soil moisture. The 100-percent organic material is converted into HumiSoil®, a valuable soil amendment, reducing the need for fertilizers and chemicals while increasing production of agricultural products, including livestock grazing on pastureland.

Under the agreement, SGTM acquired 10% of VRM’s US subsidiary, VRM Biologik Inc., in exchange for 6 million shares of SGTM common stock, and SGTM was granted licenses to use VRM Biologik technologies for 10 years, with an option to renew for an additional five years.  SGTM has the rights to distribute HumiSoil® and XLR8 Bio® worldwide, in addition to the right to manufacture the VRM Biologik Inc. catalyst in Florida, Washington State and the Caribbean. Further, SGTM purchased an inventory of VRM’s catalyst ingredients with a value of $80 million, giving SGTM capacity to manufacture four million yards of Humisoil® and its companion products, expected to be worth over $950 million at retail market value.

The Sustainable Green Team Ltd., which has mulch production facilities and several sawmills across the country, will make HumiSoil® and XLR8 Bio® available for home gardens and lawns throughout the U.S. to help relieve water use in cities, and to help VRM Biologik in its mission to restore productivity in depleted topsoil in 25 percent of the world’s arable land.

“We’re excited to partner with VRM Biologik whose process is a huge benefit to the mulch and forest products industry,” said Tony Raynor, founder, president and CEO of The Sustainable Green Team.

“These materials are perfect for making HumiSoil® but are currently waste materials of the forest products industry. By utilizing this material at our industry’s mills and mulch yards, we can create a beneficial, sustainable product for agriculture and homeowners and the end product is significantly more valuable, having retained both nutrients and the capacity to make water in soil.”

“This partnership could not have come at a better moment with Hurricane Ian depositing millions of tons of organic material in Florida and the state’s waste facilities groaning under the additional load.  SGTM is currently helping to collect this waste material and will process it using VRM Biologik technology so that wholesale gas emissions from landfills are avoided, and it becomes a resource for depleted soils. All together from the sites we’re operating, we expect to produce several million cubic yards of HumiSoil®, a quantity that could be used to treat a near equivalent number of acres of land,” continued Mr. Raynor.

“This partnership brings together two organizations with significant quiet capacity to deliver bottom line benefits to customers and stakeholders.  VRM Biologik and SGTM share a decades-long determination to continuously reduce waste and simultaneously rebuild topsoil,” said VRM Biologik Group president Ken Bellamy. “Our cost-effective processing techniques partnered with SGTM’s proven capacity to safely recycle huge volumes of organic materials fit together seamlessly.  Add in the capacity to build moisture and fertility in dry and depleted soil using the amendments SGTM will produce and everybody wins.”

“We at VRM Biologik are honored and privileged to be collaborating with SGTM,” added Kellie Walters, CEO of VRM Biologik Group. “Opportunities to work together with leaders and innovators like Tony and his team come along once in a lifetime. We can’t wait for the realization of our joint sustainable goals, providing a means to build strong resilient soils and deliver nutrient dense product in and from the U.S.”

About Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (the “Company”) is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch, soil, and lumber products, selling directly to mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience stores, food stores and drug stores, in addition to wholesalers and distributors. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services at the residential, commercial and municipal levels while offering green waste solutions to large and small scale waste disposal and recycling companies located throughout the southeastern United States. The Company’s subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing Inc., is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Australia-based VRM Biologik Group to bring VRM’s world-leading soil moisture technology to the U.S. at scale.  HumiSoil® and XLR8 Bio® are soil treatment products that rebuild soil hydration on a cellular level, improving the soil and the vegetation and agricultural products it supports.

The Company will make HumiSoil® and XLR8 Bio® available for home gardens and lawns throughout the U.S. to help relieve water use in cities and also to help VRM Biologik Group in its mission to restore productivity in depleted topsoil in 25 percent of the world’s arable land.

About VRM Biologik Inc.

VRM Biologik Inc. holds exclusive rights for management and deployment of intellectual property of the VRM Biologik Group in the USA.  VRM Biologik has innovated many methods and products to enhance photosynthesis and hydrogen management in soils and water.  This includes the revolutionary deployment of catalysts which stimulate Biological Hydrosynthesis – a natural reaction which captures atmospheric carbon and results in the manufacture of additional water – in depleted and dry soils. The VRM Biologik Group is headquartered in Queensland, Australia and operates regenerative programs across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit thesustainablegreenteam.com, or vrmbiologik.com, or feel free to visit SGTM’s YouTube Channel.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by SGTM and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause SGTM’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for SGTM’s products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the OTC Markets website at www.otcmarkets.com.   We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contacts:
Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory
sprince@pcgadvisory.com


