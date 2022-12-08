Sustainable Home Decor Global Market Report 2022: Rising Consumer Preference for Environmentally Friendly Products Fuels Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Home Decor Market By Product Type, By Price Point, By Income Group, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sustainable home decor market was valued at $331.0 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $556.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. Furniture and fabrics made of sustainable materials are used in a variety of locations, including spas, offices, clean rooms, restaurants, campgrounds, outdoor spaces, libraries, and retail establishments.

Furniture, home textiles, and floor coverings are just a few examples of the sustainable home decor products. Furniture designs can be altered using both machine-based and handcrafted techniques, depending on the intended application. While rising nations like China, Brazil, and India are seeing steady growth, developed nations like the U.S., Canada, and Germany have seen a significant surge in the use of sustainable home decor products.



Due to the numerous vendors in both worldwide and regional competitors, the global market for sustainable home decor is highly fragmented. The global market for sustainable home decor is now being driven by the expanding real estate sector. The market for sustainable home decor has shown tremendous growth over the years and is anticipated to continue expanding steadily throughout the projected period.

This is due to a rise in customer interest in environmentally friendly home furnishings, textiles, and floor covering. Additionally, the increase in small-sized homes has promoted the adoption of devices that can add extra storage space while also improving the aesthetic appeal of homes.



A crucial factor in the expansion of the global market is the growing customer preference for environmentally friendly, sustainable home design items, which is a result of growing environmental concerns. Additionally, the surge in consumer preference for high-end sustainable home decor products and improvements to living standards in rising nations like China and India all contribute to the market's expansion. It is also projected that the existence of low-cost sustainable home decor makers in China and Vietnam will further propel the expansion of the worldwide market. The global market's expansion is also constrained by the availability of low-quality and fake goods.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 350 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $331 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $556.3 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the sustainable home decor market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing sustainable home decor market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the sustainable home decor market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global sustainable home decor market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Floor Covering

Furniture

Home Textile

By Price Point

Premium

Mass

By Income Group

Lower middle income

Upper middle income

Higher income

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

E commerce

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd.

Cisco Bros. Corp.

Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

Forbo International SA

Greenington

Herman Miller Inc.

Inter IKEA Systems BV

Kimball International

La-Z-Boy Inc.

Mannington Mills Inc.

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Moso International B.V.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Vermont Woods Studios

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: SUSTAINABLE HOME DECOR MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE



CHAPTER 5: SUSTAINABLE HOME DECOR MARKET, BY PRICE POINT



CHAPTER 6: SUSTAINABLE HOME DECOR MARKET, BY INCOME GROUP



CHAPTER 7: SUSTAINABLE HOME DECOR MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



CHAPTER 8: SUSTAINABLE HOME DECOR MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

