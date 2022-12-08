U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,961.25
    +24.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,789.00
    +164.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,583.00
    +73.50 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,820.70
    +12.70 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.08
    +3.07 (+4.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.10
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.26 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0516
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4510
    +0.0430 (+1.26%)
     

  • Vix

    22.64
    +0.47 (+2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2213
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6020
    +0.0780 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,847.10
    -7.53 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.16
    -5.87 (-1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.67
    +14.48 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

Sustainable Home Decor Global Market Report 2022: Rising Consumer Preference for Environmentally Friendly Products Fuels Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Home Decor Market By Product Type, By Price Point, By Income Group, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sustainable home decor market was valued at $331.0 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $556.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. Furniture and fabrics made of sustainable materials are used in a variety of locations, including spas, offices, clean rooms, restaurants, campgrounds, outdoor spaces, libraries, and retail establishments.

Furniture, home textiles, and floor coverings are just a few examples of the sustainable home decor products. Furniture designs can be altered using both machine-based and handcrafted techniques, depending on the intended application. While rising nations like China, Brazil, and India are seeing steady growth, developed nations like the U.S., Canada, and Germany have seen a significant surge in the use of sustainable home decor products.

Due to the numerous vendors in both worldwide and regional competitors, the global market for sustainable home decor is highly fragmented. The global market for sustainable home decor is now being driven by the expanding real estate sector. The market for sustainable home decor has shown tremendous growth over the years and is anticipated to continue expanding steadily throughout the projected period.

This is due to a rise in customer interest in environmentally friendly home furnishings, textiles, and floor covering. Additionally, the increase in small-sized homes has promoted the adoption of devices that can add extra storage space while also improving the aesthetic appeal of homes.

A crucial factor in the expansion of the global market is the growing customer preference for environmentally friendly, sustainable home design items, which is a result of growing environmental concerns. Additionally, the surge in consumer preference for high-end sustainable home decor products and improvements to living standards in rising nations like China and India all contribute to the market's expansion. It is also projected that the existence of low-cost sustainable home decor makers in China and Vietnam will further propel the expansion of the worldwide market. The global market's expansion is also constrained by the availability of low-quality and fake goods.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

350

Forecast Period

2021 - 2031

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$331 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031

$556.3 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.3%

Regions Covered

Global

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the sustainable home decor market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing sustainable home decor market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the sustainable home decor market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global sustainable home decor market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments
By Product Type

  • Floor Covering

  • Furniture

  • Home Textile

By Price Point

  • Premium

  • Mass

By Income Group

  • Lower middle income

  • Upper middle income

  • Higher income

By Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

  • Specialty Stores

  • E commerce

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • U.K.

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Brazil

  • South Africa

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

  • Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

  • Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd.

  • Cisco Bros. Corp.

  • Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

  • Forbo International SA

  • Greenington

  • Herman Miller Inc.

  • Inter IKEA Systems BV

  • Kimball International

  • La-Z-Boy Inc.

  • Mannington Mills Inc.

  • Mohawk Industries Inc.

  • Moso International B.V.

  • Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

  • Vermont Woods Studios

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: SUSTAINABLE HOME DECOR MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

CHAPTER 5: SUSTAINABLE HOME DECOR MARKET, BY PRICE POINT

CHAPTER 6: SUSTAINABLE HOME DECOR MARKET, BY INCOME GROUP

CHAPTER 7: SUSTAINABLE HOME DECOR MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 8: SUSTAINABLE HOME DECOR MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/894c73

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

    Zhu, who joined Tesla in 2014 and is heading Tesla's Asia Pacific operations, is in Austin this week. Giga Texas, which opened earlier this year, makes the Model Y and will produce Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck.

  • Apple’s Tim Cook celebrates a ‘new era of advanced manufacturing’ and says the company will use U.S.-made chips for the first time in a decade

    The Apple CEO announced that chips powering Apple devices would be manufactured at a chip-making factory in Phoenix

  • Tesla Sales of Chinese-Made Cars Hit Record, as Nation’s Auto Market Shrinks

    HONG KONG— Tesla Shanghai factory had a record month of sales despite China’s auto market shrinking in the grip of a slowing economy and consumer demand under harsh Covid curbs, constraints that Beijing has just moved to start easing. The American EV giant sold more than 100,000 China-made electric vehicles in November even as passenger car retail sales shrunk by more than 9% on the year amid poor market conditions, according to China Passenger Car Association data released on Thursday. More than 60,000 of those were sold domestically, representing more than one-tenth of China’s EV market share.

  • There Are Plenty of Reservations About Airbnb

    Airbnb will be heading lower in the weeks ahead as the fundamental backdrop has weakened. On Tuesday Morgan Stanley cut their fundamental rating of the travel company to "sell". In this daily bar chart of ABNB, below, we can see a number of downtrends.

  • Oil drops, hits lowest since January as U.S. data fans fuel demand fears

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil edged to its lowest since the start of the year in volatile trading, after U.S. government data showed an unexpectedly large build in fuel stocks, feeding fears about demand in a market already spooked by an uncertain economy. Brent futures for February delivery fell $1.20 to $78.15 a barrel, a 1.55% loss, by 12:34 p.m. ET (17:34 GMT). U.S. distillate stocks posted a build 6.2 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration, far exceeding estimates for a 2.2 million barrel rise.

  • You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

    Gasoline prices are falling sharply with the national average price targeting even more declines by Christmas.

  • Glencore Says This Time Is Different for Coming Copper Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc added its voice to a chorus of miners warning of coming copper shortages, arguing that a “huge deficit” is looming for the crucial industrial metal.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Cri

  • Exclusive-Chinese grab Russian car market share after Western rivals depart

    New sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LVC) are down almost 61% year-on-year, as Western sanctions curb Russia's access to some materials and falling demand and high prices further hobble the sector. But sales of Chinese branded passenger cars, including Haval, Chery and Geely have surged, rising to 16,138 units in November, almost double the 8,235 in January, while market share reached 31.3% from 9.6%, data from Russian analytical agency Autostat showed. Russia's new passenger car and LCV sales were 46,403 in November, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday, and sales should reach around 600,000 for this year overall.

  • As supply chains unclog, consumers enjoy (tentative) relief

    Back in January, 109 container ships waited off the California coast to unload cargo in Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation's two largest ports. Importers were paying $20,000 to send a single container from China to the United States — sometimes more than the goods inside were worth. Businesses had to backorder everything from bedroom furniture to kitchen fryers, if they could get them at all.

  • Oxy CEO Calls Out California Plans to Fine Oil Firms

    Plans by California lawmakers to potentially [levy penalties on the oil industry](https://www.wsj.com/articles/california-lawmakers-to-consider-penalties-on-oil-companies-to-fight-high-gas-prices-11670283628) for high profits are ridiculous, Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Vicki Hollub says. “I think too many of the politicians just don't understand the industry. They don't understand any industry,” Ms. Hollub said at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit Tuesday. California la

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Shell's Acquisition, Chevron's Venezuela Update & More

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Chevron (CVX), Suncor Energy (SU), Eni (E) and Enbridge (ENB) hogged attention during the week.

  • Prices on Lithium Deals Start to Move With the Times

    Fixed-price contracts are falling out of favor for the mineral as producers and consumers embrace deals that more readily reflect changes in supply and demand.

  • Vayner3 President on Connecting Traditional Brands with Web3

    Vayner3, the Web3 arm of Gary Vaynerchuk's VaynerMedia, is onboarding mainstream companies like KFC and Crocs into the world of Web3. Vayner3 president Avery Akkineni, who also made CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022 list, joins "The Hash" to discuss the corporate appetite for Web3 and how the space could evolve in the wake of the recent crypto contagion.

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

    There is no passive income powerhouse sector that investors overlook more than oil refining stocks. For decades, top-flight refiners have run laps around the broader market. No company better represents the overlooked opportunity in oil refiners than Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO).

  • Brent Crude Oil Falls Below $80 as ‘Panic’ Over Demand Grows

    Brent, the international benchmark grade, dropped 4% to $79.35, marking its first time below $80 since January.

  • China Nov passenger vehicle sales drop 9.5%, first fall in six months - CPCA

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's passenger vehicle sales fell for the first time in six months in November and are expected to stay flat next year, an industry body said on Thursday, as demand weakens faster than expected, even as stringent COVID rules are eased. Vehicle sales last month fell 9.5% from a year earlier to 1.67 million units, the first decline since May, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). "The November sales were far worse than previous expectations," Cui Dongshu, the CPCA's secretary general, told an online briefing.

  • Coal’s Rally May Soon Burn Out. This Is What Could End It.

    Global demand for coal will be high next year but prices may moderate, especially if there’s a resolution to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks

    Nine Energy Service Inc., TORM PLC, and Scorpio Tankers Inc. lead peers in the momentum category, rising eight-fold in the past year as the Russell 1000 fell 11%.

  • Campbell Soup Raises Outlook After Sales Climb 15%

    Growth was driven by higher prices, though volumes, which have been shrinking as prices rise, fell 1%.

  • Buy the Weakness in BorgWarner as the Stock Bottoms

    BorgWarner supplies engineered systems and components, primarily for automotive powertrain applications. Let's check out the charts and technical gauges. In this daily bar chart of BWA, below, we can see that prices have traded sideways since March.