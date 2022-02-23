Sustainable Men’s Winter Parkas Canada - Waterproof Coats Jackets Collection Updated

Montreal, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Frank And Oak are known for their sophisticated fashion apparel and a deep commitment to producing sustainable, eco-friendly materials, using responsible manufacturing and packaging practices. The company’s latest launch—the men’s heavy-duty Plateau jacket—is an example of the sustainable processes and clean, contemporary stylings that define this brand.

More information is available on: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

Men’s Winter Parkas Canada

Certified B Corp, Frank And Oak meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance and public transparency. The brand balances profit with purpose to offer conscientious customers functional and handsome clothing and accessories that align with their values. The launch of the men’s 2021 Plateau winter jacket embodies the company’s mission to produce uncompromising, eco-friendly fashion.

The men’s Plateau jacket is one of the brand’s toughest winter coats. Made with PrimaLoft® instead of down, the coat can stand up to temperatures as low as -25°C without breaking down or letting in the cold.

Designed to offer a regular, streamlined shoulder-to-hip fit, the coat’s shell and lining are made of recycled polyester. A laminated outer layer, along with the jacket’s zip closure, waist adjustments, and adjustable wrist strap, help keep wind, rain, and snow at bay. A side entry pocket and 3 inside pockets make storing and accessing tech, keys, and other personal items easy and convenient.

The coat’s toggled hood is easily adjustable to provide the right amount of protection when the weather turns, and its baffled contrast colour lining adds to its warmth and detailed design.

The men's parka jacket is washable and comes in 3 colour options: walnut, black, and Atlantic green. Sizes range from XS to XXXL; customers can double-check these, using the platform’s online sizing chart.

Frank And Oak designs durable products that blend a timeless style with functional features to contribute to better living in a healthier world.

With the launch of the men’s eco-friendly and water-resistant Plateau jacket, featuring recycled materials and featherless insulation, Frank And Oak provide their customers with the warmth and sophisticated style they can rely on to tackle any winter activity, along with a product they can rely on to mitigate their carbon footprint.

https://youtu.be/MpRCd-vTS6g

Interested parties are invited to visit https://ca.frankandoak.com to find out more.

