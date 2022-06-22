U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,755.26
    -9.53 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,380.91
    -149.34 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,083.18
    +13.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,676.62
    -17.41 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.51
    -7.01 (-6.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.70
    +6.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    21.48
    -0.29 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0563
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1390
    -0.1680 (-5.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2265
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8630
    -0.7940 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,531.35
    -918.11 (-4.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.89
    +3.82 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,054.39
    -97.66 (-1.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Sustainable Personal Care Market to Reach $129.7Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 9.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·4 min read

Rise in use of sustainable personal care owing to surge in awareness regarding environment and reusable ingredients drives the growth of the global sustainable personal care market

PORTLAND, Ore., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Sustainable Personal Care Market by Nature (Organic, Natural and Green), by Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Hygiene Products, Others), by Sales Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global sustainable personal care industrywas pegged at $50.8 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $129.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in use of sustainable personal care owing to surge in awareness regarding environment and reusable ingredients drives the growth of the global sustainable personal care market. In addition, rise in trend of organic and natural products in food and beverage and personal care industry is expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic hampered the market due to disrupted supply chain and halted production of personal care products.

  • However, increased penetration of online retail platforms positively impacted the market.

Request Sample Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16631

The organic segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By nature, the organic segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global sustainable personal care market, due to increase in demand for pesticide-free, clean label, and natural products from the consumer. The report includes analysis of the natural and green segments.

The hypermarkets and supermarketssegment dominated the market

By sales channel, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global sustainable personal care market.However, the online retail segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of e-commerce portals in developing region and surge in number of offers and discounts provided by online sites.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the global sustainable personal care market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market, due to widespread awareness about sustainable ingredients and products in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, owing to high potential in the region.

For Purchase Enquiry @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16631

Major market players

  • Coty Inc.

  • Colgate Palmolive Company

  • Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Kao Corporation

  • L'Oréal S.A.

  • L'Occitane Group

  • The Procter & Gamble Company

  • Unilever Plc

  • Weleda

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

About Us:           

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.               

Contact:                          

David Correa                                         
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sustainable-personal-care-market-to-reach-129-7bn-globally-by-2031-at-9-5-cagr-allied-market-research-301573010.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 safe dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of other dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Safe Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Yield. Since the start of 2022, the turbulent market conditions have forced investors to focus on dividend stocks and avoid […]

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Upstart Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    The artificial intelligence (AI) lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been a wildly divisive stock, with lots of investors fully buying into the company's story and enormous market opportunity, while others are more skeptical. Upstart has developed algorithmic loan underwriting models that it believes can assess the credit worthiness of borrowers better than traditional underwriting scoring methods such as Fair Isaac's FICO scoring. Upstart currently originates personal and auto loans through a number of lending partners and has ambitions to apply its technology to other loan categories.

  • Which EV Charging Stocks Are the Best Bets? One Analyst Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    The Biden administration is pushing hard to promote electric vehicles (EVs). From a $7.5 billion provision in the ‘Build Back Better’ bill to political pressure on automakers to commit to increased production with the goal of converting 40% of car sales to EVs by the end of this decade, it’s clear that under Biden, the government has the will to enforce a major shift in the automotive industry. The Biden administration has also prioritized the production of EV battery systems, to the tune of $3.

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    The NASDAQ Composite Index has declined by close to 32% year-to-date to enter its second bear market in less than three years. Although stock prices have come down significantly for a wide swath of businesses, you should not feel disheartened. Here are three stocks you can consider buying during this bear market in technology stocks.

  • Diamondback Stock Jumps. Its Dividend Increase Is ‘Hard to Ignore.’

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Diamondback Energy surged on Tuesday after the oil explorer said it would increase its base dividends from $2.80 to $3 per common share annually, a 7.1% jump, beginning at the end of the month.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • Half of Provo home-sellers just slashed their asking price—these 19 housing markets aren’t far behind

    47.8% of Provo home sellers cut their list price in May.

  • How Are REITs Performing Compared To The Rest Of The Market In 2022?

    The S&P 500 just came out of its worst week since March 2020 and is still down by over 21% from the beginning of the year, with a move downward from 4,800 to under 3,800. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEArca: XLRE) has dropped from $51.50 to $39.75, down about 22.5% for the year. That’s the benchmark for REITs and it’s not outperforming the market as a whole, an indicator that, in general, this sector is failing to provide investors with better returns than the stock market taken as

  • A New EV Company Arrives This Week. It’s Worth More Than Rivian.

    Polestar, the electric-vehicle unit of Volvo Car, should begin trading under a new stock symbol this week if the SPAC merger is approved by shareholders.

  • Coinbase Stock Tumbles, Robinhood Slumps As BinanceUS Eliminates Bitcoin Trading Fee

    "We see this as an opportunity to revolutionize the way fees are approached in our industry," BinanceUS said of its new trading fees.

  • Dow Jones Off Lows As Fed Chief Powell Minimizes Recession Risks

    Stocks are holding onto most of Tuesday's gains, but crude oil and Treasury yields tumbled as Fed chief Jerome Powell testified

  • Kellogg CEO on splitting into 3: 'Size for size's sake doesn't make sense'

    Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane reveals his thinking behind his decision to break up the iconic food maker.

  • Biden Proposed a Gas Tax Suspension. Here’s Why Oil Prices Are Falling.

    President Biden is calling on lawmakers to lift the federal tax on gasoline for three months and is asking states to take similar measures.

  • Jack Ma’s Ant to Apply for Key License as Soon as This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. is poised to apply for a key financial license as soon as this month, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign that its lengthy overhaul following a squashed 2020 listing is getting closer to satisfying China’s financial regulators.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStock

  • GE opens claims process to compensate harmed investors

    General Electric Co. said Tuesday that it has opened the claims process for the GE Fair Fund, which was established to compensate investors "harmed" by GE's failure to disclose "material" information related to the power and insurance businesses. The industrial conglomerate said the Fund was established by the Securities and Exchange Commission to distribute $200 million in civil penalties GE paid to the SEC. The Fund will compensate certain investors who bought GE stock between Oct. 16, 2015 an

  • Oil slumps over 6% as Biden set to cut fuel costs for drivers

    (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday on news of a plan by U.S. President Joe Biden to cut fuel costs for drivers and amid concerns over a potential economic recession after recent central bank rate hikes, which also weighed on equities. Brent crude futures were down $7.49, or 6.5%, by 1313 GMT at $107.16 a barrel, their biggest fall in percentage terms in three months. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell $7.74, or 7.1%, to $101.78, its biggest daily drop in percentage terms since March 9.