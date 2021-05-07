U.S. markets closed

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. Announces Exchange Ratios

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp.
·13 min read

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (the “Company”) has determined the exchange ratios for the exchange option (the “Exchange Option”) with respect to its initial public offering. Under the Exchange Option, prospective purchasers could purchase Class A Shares or Units (consisting of one Class A Share and one Preferred Share) of the Company by an exchange of freely tradable equity securities (“Exchange Securities”) of the issuers listed below (the “Exchange Eligible Issuers”). The Exchange Option deadline was 5:00 p.m. on April 22, 2021.

The following table indicates the adjusted volume weighted average trading price (“Adjusted VWAP”) and exchange ratio for the Exchange Securities of each Exchange Eligible Issuer as calculated in the manner described in the Company’s prospectus dated April 27, 2021 (the “Prospectus”). The adjusted volume weighted average trading price and exchange ratios are rounded to four decimal places. Fractional Class A Shares or Units will not be issued.

Exchange Eligible Issuer

Ticker

CUSIP

ISIN

Adjusted
VWAP
(C$ Equiv.)

Exchange Ratio
Per Class A Share

Exchange
Ratio Per Unit

AES Corp.

AES

00130H105

US00130H1059

32.5863

3.2554

1.6293

Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

APD

009158106

US0091581068

356.8216

35.6465

17.8411

Albemarle Corp.

ALB

012653101

US0126531013

198.2385

19.8040

9.9119

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

AQN

015857105

CA0158571053

19.4958

1.9476

0.9748

Alphabet Inc.

GOOGL

02079K305

US02079K3059

2,862.2131

285.9354

143.1107

AltaGas Limited

ALA

021361100

CA0213611001

23.1359

2.3113

1.1568

Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN

023135106

US0231351067

4,139.8703

413.5735

206.9935

American Electric Power Co Inc.

AEP

025537101

US0255371017

107.4297

10.7322

5.3715

American States Water Company

AWR

029899101

US0298991011

96.9160

9.6819

4.8458

American Water Works Co Inc.

AWK

030420103

US0304201033

189.0488

18.8860

9.4524

Apple Inc.

AAPL

037833100

US0378331005

159.2549

15.9096

7.9627

ARC Resources Limited

ARX

00208D408

CA00208D4084

8.2855

0.8277

0.4143

Array Technologies Inc.

ARRY

04271T100

US04271T1007

32.1327

3.2101

1.6066

AT&T Inc.

T

00206R102

US00206R1023

39.0385

3.8999

1.9519

Atco Ltd/Canada

ACO/X

046789400

CA0467894006

42.0253

4.1983

2.1013

Avangrid Inc.

AGR

05351W103

US05351W1036

62.5759

6.2513

3.1288

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

BLDP

058586108

CA0585861085

21.1229

2.1102

1.0561

Bank of Montreal

BMO

063671101

CA0636711016

116.1314

11.6015

5.8066

Bank of Nova Scotia/The

BNS

064149107

CA0641491075

78.5722

7.8494

3.9286

BCE Inc.

BCE

05534B760

CA05534B7604

58.5749

5.8516

2.9287

BlackBerry Ltd.

BB

09228F103

CA09228F1036

10.3298

1.0319

0.5165

Bloom Energy Corp.

BE

093712107

US0937121079

28.1159

2.8088

1.4058

Boralex Inc.

BLX

09950M300

CA09950M3003

37.5843

3.7547

1.8792

Brookfield Asset Management Inc

BAM/A

112585104

CA1125851040

55.8671

5.5811

2.7934

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp.

BIPC

11275Q107

CA11275Q1072

88.0741

8.7986

4.4037

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

BIP-U

n/a

BMG162521014

65.4678

6.5402

3.2734

Brookfield Renewable Corp.

BEPC

11284V105

CA11284V1058

49.9746

4.9925

2.4987

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP

BEP-U

n/a

BMG162581083

46.3517

4.6305

2.3176

California Water Service Group

CWT

130788102

US1307881029

71.6392

7.1568

3.5820

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

CM

136069101

CA1360691010

128.8193

12.8691

6.4410

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

CNQ

136385101

CA1363851017

39.0291

3.8990

1.9515

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

CP

13645T100

CA13645T1003

464.7141

46.4250

23.2357

Canadian Solar Inc.

CSIQ

136635109

CA1366351098

49.0985

4.9049

2.4549

Canadian Utilities Limited

CU

136717832

CA1367178326

34.6651

3.4630

1.7333

Capital Power Corp

CPX

14042M102

CA14042M1023

39.4683

3.9429

1.9734

Cenovus Energy Inc.

CVE

15135U109

CA15135U1093

9.5895

0.9580

0.4795

Cisco Systems Inc.

CSCO

17275R102

US17275R1023

62.8535

6.2791

3.1427

CMS Energy Corp

CMS

125896100

US1258961002

78.7768

7.8698

3.9388

Consolidated Edison Inc.

ED

209115104

US2091151041

94.1730

9.4079

4.7087

CoreSite Realty Corp.

COR

21870Q105

US21870Q1058

147.4676

14.7320

7.3734

Crescent Point Energy Corp.

CPG

22576C101

CA22576C1014

5.0382

0.5033

0.2519

Crown Castle International Corp.

CCI

22822V101

US22822V1017

226.6423

22.6416

11.3321

Cummins Inc.

CMI

231021106

US2310211063

315.6372

31.5322

15.7819

CyrusOne Inc.

CONE

23283R100

US23283R1005

86.7661

8.6679

4.3383

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

DLR

253868103

US2538681030

186.6737

18.6487

9.3337

Dominion Energy Inc.

D

25746U109

US25746U1097

97.1772

9.7080

4.8589

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

DIR-U

26153W109

CA26153W1095

13.7959

1.3782

0.6898

DTE Energy Co

DTE

233331107

US2333311072

171.9729

17.1801

8.5986

Duke Energy Corp.

DUK

26441C204

US26441C2044

121.8788

12.1757

6.0939

Ecolab Inc.

ECL

278865100

US2788651006

278.5796

27.8301

13.9290

Edison International

EIX

281020107

US2810201077

72.6147

7.2542

3.6307

Emera Inc

EMA

290876101

CA2908761018

55.9840

5.5928

2.7992

Emerson Electric Company

EMR

291011104

US2910111044

111.4037

11.1292

5.5702

Enphase Energy Inc.

ENPH

29355A107

US29355A1079

159.4279

15.9269

7.9714

Enviva Partners LP

EVA

29414J107

US29414J1079

60.4028

6.0342

3.0201

Equinix Inc.

EQIX

29444U700

US29444U7000

866.5072

86.5642

43.3254

Essential Utilities Inc

WTRG

29670G102

US29670G1022

57.1076

5.7051

2.8554

Eversource Energy

ES

30040W108

US30040W1080

104.3729

10.4269

5.2186

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

AQUA

30057T105

US30057T1051

34.7330

3.4698

1.7367

Exelon Corp.

EXC

30161N101

US30161N1019

54.0619

5.4008

2.7031

First Solar Inc.

FSLR

336433107

US3364331070

93.1544

9.3061

4.6577

FirstEnergy Corp.

FE

337932107

US3379321074

46.1232

4.6077

2.3062

Ford Motor Company

F

345370860

US3453708600

14.1398

1.4126

0.7070

Fortis Inc/Canada

FTS

349553107

CA3495531079

54.1884

5.4134

2.7094

FuelCell Energy Inc.

FCEL

35952H601

US35952H6018

10.7922

1.0781

0.5396

Generac Holdings Inc.

GNRC

368736104

US3687361044

392.4462

39.2054

19.6223

General Motors Company

GM

37045V100

US37045V1008

69.9760

6.9906

3.4988

Gibson Energy Inc.

GEI

374825206

CA3748252069

23.0988

2.3076

1.1549

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

GRT-U

387437114

CA3874371147

79.5135

7.9434

3.9757

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

HR-U

403925407

CA4039254079

15.3072

1.5292

0.7654

Hydro One Ltd

H

448811208

CA4488112083

29.6177

2.9588

1.4809

IDEX Corp.

IEX

45167R104

US45167R1041

276.6077

27.6331

13.8304

Imperial Oil Limited

IMO

453038408

CA4530384086

36.6464

3.6610

1.8323

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc

INE

45790B104

CA45790B1040

20.5476

2.0527

1.0274

Inter Pipeline Limited

IPL

45833V109

CA45833V1094

17.8234

1.7806

0.8912

Iron Mountain Inc.

IRM

46284V101

US46284V1017

49.1973

4.9148

2.4599

Keyera Corp.

KEY

493271100

CA4932711001

28.2496

2.8221

1.4125

Keysight Technologies Inc.

KEYS

49338L103

US49338L1035

173.6752

17.3502

8.6838

Kinder Morgan Inc.

KMI

49456B101

US49456B1017

21.2379

2.1217

1.0619

Lithium Americas Corp.

LAC

53680Q207

CA53680Q2071

16.1552

1.6139

0.8078

Livent Corp.

LTHM

53814L108

US53814L1089

21.7265

2.1705

1.0863

Magna International Inc.

MG

559222401

CA5592224011

115.1827

11.5068

5.7591

Manulife Financial Corp.

MFC

56501R106

CA56501R1064

26.4871

2.6461

1.3244

Micron Technology Inc.

MU

595112103

US5951121038

104.1396

10.4036

5.2070

Microsoft Corp.

MSFT

594918104

US5949181045

305.3505

30.5045

15.2675

Motorola Solutions Inc.

MSI

620076307

US6200763075

229.9847

22.9755

11.4992

Mueller Water Products Inc.

MWA

624758108

US6247581084

17.8072

1.7789

0.8904

National Bank of Canada

NA

633067103

CA6330671034

89.6546

8.9565

4.4827

Netflix Inc.

NFLX

64110L106

US64110L1061

619.6549

61.9036

30.9827

Nextera Energy Inc.

NEE

65339F101

US65339F1012

92.9086

9.2816

4.6454

Northland Power Inc

NPI

666511100

CA6665111002

40.9699

4.0929

2.0485

NVIDIA Corp.

NVDA

67066G104

US67066G1040

718.1921

71.7475

35.9096

ONEOK Inc.

OKE

682680103

US6826801036

64.8033

6.4739

3.2402

Parex Resources Inc.

PXT

69946Q104

CA69946Q1046

23.1592

2.3136

1.1580

Parkland Corporation

PKI

70137W108

CA70137W1086

39.7432

3.9703

1.9872

Pembina Pipeline Corp.

PPL

706327103

CA7063271034

38.6644

3.8626

1.9332

Plug Power Inc.

PLUG

72919P202

US72919P2020

31.0652

3.1034

1.5533

Power Integrations Inc.

POWI

739276103

US7392761034

99.3599

9.9261

4.9680

PrairieSky Royalty Limited

PSK

739721108

CA7397211086

13.4444

1.3431

0.6722

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

PEG

744573106

US7445731067

76.9482

7.6871

3.8474

QTS Realty Trust Inc.

QTS

74736A103

US74736A1034

78.9189

7.8840

3.9459

Quebecor Inc.

QBR/B

748193208

CA7481932084

33.5513

3.3518

1.6776

Renewable Energy Group Inc.

REGI

75972A301

US75972A3014

69.2025

6.9133

3.4601

Rogers Communications Inc.

RCI/B

775109200

CA7751092007

60.6090

6.0548

3.0305

Roper Technologies Inc.

ROP

776696106

US7766961061

548.2750

54.7727

27.4137

Royal Bank of Canada

RY

780087102

CA7800871021

118.3616

11.8243

5.9181

SBA Communications Corp.

SBAC

78410G104

US78410G1040

362.7293

36.2367

18.1365

Sempra Energy

SRE

816851109

US8168511090

168.3349

16.8167

8.4167

Shaw Communications Inc.

SJR/B

82028K200

CA82028K2002

35.5585

3.5523

1.7779

Shopify Inc.

SHOP

82509L107

CA82509L1076

1,388.5470

138.7160

69.4274

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

SEDG

83417M104

US83417M1045

281.6125

28.1331

14.0806

Southern Co/The

SO

842587107

US8425871071

80.1421

8.0062

4.0071

Suncor Energy Inc.

SU

867224107

CA8672241079

27.3866

2.7359

1.3693

Sunnova Energy International Inc.

NOVA

86745K104

US86745K1043

40.3619

4.0322

2.0181

SunPower Corp.

SPWR

867652406

US8676524064

29.1189

2.9090

1.4559

Sunrun Inc.

RUN

86771W105

US86771W1053

55.5551

5.5500

2.7778

TC Energy Corp.

TRP

87807B107

CA87807B1076

61.2766

6.1215

3.0638

Telus Corp.

T

87971M103

CA87971M1032

25.7630

2.5737

1.2882

Tesla Inc.

TSLA

88160R101

US88160R1014

836.0065

83.5171

41.8003

T-Mobile US Inc.

TMUS

872590104

US8725901040

163.3188

16.3156

8.1659

Toronto-Dominion Bank/The

TD

891160509

CA8911605092

84.7359

8.4651

4.2368

Tourmaline Oil Corp.

TOU

89156V106

CA89156V1067

27.8324

2.7805

1.3916

TransAlta Corp.

TA

89346D107

CA89346D1078

11.9194

1.1907

0.5960

TransAlta Renewables Inc.

RNW

893463109

CA8934631091

19.0441

1.9025

0.9522

Uber Technologies Inc.

UBER

90353T100

US90353T1007

62.2200

6.2158

3.1110

Union Pacific Corp.

UNP

907818108

US9078181081

274.9106

27.4636

13.7455

Verizon Communications Inc.

VZ

92343V104

US92343V1044

71.6371

7.1566

3.5819

Waste Connections Inc.

WCN

94106B101

CA94106B1013

148.5240

14.8376

7.4262

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

WTS

942749102

US9427491025

156.3610

15.6205

7.8181

WEC Energy Group Inc.

WEC

92939U106

US92939U1060

118.8356

11.8717

5.9418

Whitecap Resources Inc.

WCP

96467A200

CA96467A2002

5.4970

0.5491

0.2748

Williams Companies Inc.

WMB

969457100

US9694571004

30.3989

3.0369

1.5199

Xcel Energy Inc.

XEL

98389B100

US98389B1008

87.5647

8.7477

4.3782

Xylem Inc.

XYL

98419M100

US98419M1009

140.6992

14.0559

7.0350

The Toronto Stock Exchange has conditionally approved the listing of the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares, subject to the Company fulfilling all customary requirements. Trading under the symbols PWI and PWI.PR.A is expected to commence on the closing date, May 21, 2021.

The Company will invest in a globally diversified and actively managed portfolio (the “Portfolio”) consisting primarily of dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies, whose assets, products and services the Manager believes are facilitating the multi-decade transition toward decarbonization and environmental sustainability. The Portfolio will include investments in companies operating in the areas of renewable power, green transportation, energy efficiency, and communications, among others (“Sustainable Power and Infrastructure Companies”). In seeking to achieve its investment objectives, the Company intends to target investments in Sustainable Power and Infrastructure Companies that have positive and/or improving environmental, social and governance characteristics as identified by the Manager.

The investment objectives for the Class A Shares are to provide holders with regular monthly non-cumulative cash distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation through exposure to the Portfolio. The monthly cash distribution is targeted to be $0.06667 per Class A Share representing a yield on the issue price of the Class A Shares of 8.0% per annum.

The investment objectives for the Preferred Shares are to provide holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price of $10.00 to holders on May 29, 2026, subject to extension for successive terms of up to five years as determined by the board of directors of the Company. The quarterly cash distribution will be $0.1250 per Preferred Share ($0.50 per annum, or 5.0% per annum on the issue price of $10.00 per Preferred Share), until May 29, 2026. The Preferred Shares have been provisionally rated Pfd-3 by DBRS Limited.

Please contact your investment advisor or refer to the Prospectus for detailed information on how to participate in the offering.

The syndicate of agents for the offering is being led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and Scotiabank and includes BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., Hampton Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, and Research Capital Corporation.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

This offering is only made by the Prospectus. The Prospectus contains important detailed information relating to the shares being offered. Copies of the Prospectus may be obtained from one of the agents listed above. Investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Company. You can find more detailed information about the Company in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Company, to the future outlook of the Company and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Company. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.


