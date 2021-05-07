Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. Announces Exchange Ratios
TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (the “Company”) has determined the exchange ratios for the exchange option (the “Exchange Option”) with respect to its initial public offering. Under the Exchange Option, prospective purchasers could purchase Class A Shares or Units (consisting of one Class A Share and one Preferred Share) of the Company by an exchange of freely tradable equity securities (“Exchange Securities”) of the issuers listed below (the “Exchange Eligible Issuers”). The Exchange Option deadline was 5:00 p.m. on April 22, 2021.
The following table indicates the adjusted volume weighted average trading price (“Adjusted VWAP”) and exchange ratio for the Exchange Securities of each Exchange Eligible Issuer as calculated in the manner described in the Company’s prospectus dated April 27, 2021 (the “Prospectus”). The adjusted volume weighted average trading price and exchange ratios are rounded to four decimal places. Fractional Class A Shares or Units will not be issued.
Exchange Eligible Issuer
Ticker
CUSIP
ISIN
Adjusted
Exchange Ratio
Exchange
AES Corp.
AES
00130H105
US00130H1059
32.5863
3.2554
1.6293
Air Products & Chemicals Inc.
APD
009158106
US0091581068
356.8216
35.6465
17.8411
Albemarle Corp.
ALB
012653101
US0126531013
198.2385
19.8040
9.9119
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
AQN
015857105
CA0158571053
19.4958
1.9476
0.9748
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL
02079K305
US02079K3059
2,862.2131
285.9354
143.1107
AltaGas Limited
ALA
021361100
CA0213611001
23.1359
2.3113
1.1568
Amazon.com Inc.
AMZN
023135106
US0231351067
4,139.8703
413.5735
206.9935
American Electric Power Co Inc.
AEP
025537101
US0255371017
107.4297
10.7322
5.3715
American States Water Company
AWR
029899101
US0298991011
96.9160
9.6819
4.8458
American Water Works Co Inc.
AWK
030420103
US0304201033
189.0488
18.8860
9.4524
Apple Inc.
AAPL
037833100
US0378331005
159.2549
15.9096
7.9627
ARC Resources Limited
ARX
00208D408
CA00208D4084
8.2855
0.8277
0.4143
Array Technologies Inc.
ARRY
04271T100
US04271T1007
32.1327
3.2101
1.6066
AT&T Inc.
T
00206R102
US00206R1023
39.0385
3.8999
1.9519
Atco Ltd/Canada
ACO/X
046789400
CA0467894006
42.0253
4.1983
2.1013
Avangrid Inc.
AGR
05351W103
US05351W1036
62.5759
6.2513
3.1288
Ballard Power Systems Inc.
BLDP
058586108
CA0585861085
21.1229
2.1102
1.0561
Bank of Montreal
BMO
063671101
CA0636711016
116.1314
11.6015
5.8066
Bank of Nova Scotia/The
BNS
064149107
CA0641491075
78.5722
7.8494
3.9286
BCE Inc.
BCE
05534B760
CA05534B7604
58.5749
5.8516
2.9287
BlackBerry Ltd.
BB
09228F103
CA09228F1036
10.3298
1.0319
0.5165
Bloom Energy Corp.
BE
093712107
US0937121079
28.1159
2.8088
1.4058
Boralex Inc.
BLX
09950M300
CA09950M3003
37.5843
3.7547
1.8792
Brookfield Asset Management Inc
BAM/A
112585104
CA1125851040
55.8671
5.5811
2.7934
Brookfield Infrastructure Corp.
BIPC
11275Q107
CA11275Q1072
88.0741
8.7986
4.4037
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
BIP-U
n/a
BMG162521014
65.4678
6.5402
3.2734
Brookfield Renewable Corp.
BEPC
11284V105
CA11284V1058
49.9746
4.9925
2.4987
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP
BEP-U
n/a
BMG162581083
46.3517
4.6305
2.3176
California Water Service Group
CWT
130788102
US1307881029
71.6392
7.1568
3.5820
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
CM
136069101
CA1360691010
128.8193
12.8691
6.4410
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.
CNQ
136385101
CA1363851017
39.0291
3.8990
1.9515
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
CP
13645T100
CA13645T1003
464.7141
46.4250
23.2357
Canadian Solar Inc.
CSIQ
136635109
CA1366351098
49.0985
4.9049
2.4549
Canadian Utilities Limited
CU
136717832
CA1367178326
34.6651
3.4630
1.7333
Capital Power Corp
CPX
14042M102
CA14042M1023
39.4683
3.9429
1.9734
Cenovus Energy Inc.
CVE
15135U109
CA15135U1093
9.5895
0.9580
0.4795
Cisco Systems Inc.
CSCO
17275R102
US17275R1023
62.8535
6.2791
3.1427
CMS Energy Corp
CMS
125896100
US1258961002
78.7768
7.8698
3.9388
Consolidated Edison Inc.
ED
209115104
US2091151041
94.1730
9.4079
4.7087
CoreSite Realty Corp.
COR
21870Q105
US21870Q1058
147.4676
14.7320
7.3734
Crescent Point Energy Corp.
CPG
22576C101
CA22576C1014
5.0382
0.5033
0.2519
Crown Castle International Corp.
CCI
22822V101
US22822V1017
226.6423
22.6416
11.3321
Cummins Inc.
CMI
231021106
US2310211063
315.6372
31.5322
15.7819
CyrusOne Inc.
CONE
23283R100
US23283R1005
86.7661
8.6679
4.3383
Digital Realty Trust Inc.
DLR
253868103
US2538681030
186.6737
18.6487
9.3337
Dominion Energy Inc.
D
25746U109
US25746U1097
97.1772
9.7080
4.8589
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
DIR-U
26153W109
CA26153W1095
13.7959
1.3782
0.6898
DTE Energy Co
DTE
233331107
US2333311072
171.9729
17.1801
8.5986
Duke Energy Corp.
DUK
26441C204
US26441C2044
121.8788
12.1757
6.0939
Ecolab Inc.
ECL
278865100
US2788651006
278.5796
27.8301
13.9290
Edison International
EIX
281020107
US2810201077
72.6147
7.2542
3.6307
Emera Inc
EMA
290876101
CA2908761018
55.9840
5.5928
2.7992
Emerson Electric Company
EMR
291011104
US2910111044
111.4037
11.1292
5.5702
Enphase Energy Inc.
ENPH
29355A107
US29355A1079
159.4279
15.9269
7.9714
Enviva Partners LP
EVA
29414J107
US29414J1079
60.4028
6.0342
3.0201
Equinix Inc.
EQIX
29444U700
US29444U7000
866.5072
86.5642
43.3254
Essential Utilities Inc
WTRG
29670G102
US29670G1022
57.1076
5.7051
2.8554
Eversource Energy
ES
30040W108
US30040W1080
104.3729
10.4269
5.2186
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.
AQUA
30057T105
US30057T1051
34.7330
3.4698
1.7367
Exelon Corp.
EXC
30161N101
US30161N1019
54.0619
5.4008
2.7031
First Solar Inc.
FSLR
336433107
US3364331070
93.1544
9.3061
4.6577
FirstEnergy Corp.
FE
337932107
US3379321074
46.1232
4.6077
2.3062
Ford Motor Company
F
345370860
US3453708600
14.1398
1.4126
0.7070
Fortis Inc/Canada
FTS
349553107
CA3495531079
54.1884
5.4134
2.7094
FuelCell Energy Inc.
FCEL
35952H601
US35952H6018
10.7922
1.0781
0.5396
Generac Holdings Inc.
GNRC
368736104
US3687361044
392.4462
39.2054
19.6223
General Motors Company
GM
37045V100
US37045V1008
69.9760
6.9906
3.4988
Gibson Energy Inc.
GEI
374825206
CA3748252069
23.0988
2.3076
1.1549
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
GRT-U
387437114
CA3874371147
79.5135
7.9434
3.9757
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
HR-U
403925407
CA4039254079
15.3072
1.5292
0.7654
Hydro One Ltd
H
448811208
CA4488112083
29.6177
2.9588
1.4809
IDEX Corp.
IEX
45167R104
US45167R1041
276.6077
27.6331
13.8304
Imperial Oil Limited
IMO
453038408
CA4530384086
36.6464
3.6610
1.8323
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc
INE
45790B104
CA45790B1040
20.5476
2.0527
1.0274
Inter Pipeline Limited
IPL
45833V109
CA45833V1094
17.8234
1.7806
0.8912
Iron Mountain Inc.
IRM
46284V101
US46284V1017
49.1973
4.9148
2.4599
Keyera Corp.
KEY
493271100
CA4932711001
28.2496
2.8221
1.4125
Keysight Technologies Inc.
KEYS
49338L103
US49338L1035
173.6752
17.3502
8.6838
Kinder Morgan Inc.
KMI
49456B101
US49456B1017
21.2379
2.1217
1.0619
Lithium Americas Corp.
LAC
53680Q207
CA53680Q2071
16.1552
1.6139
0.8078
Livent Corp.
LTHM
53814L108
US53814L1089
21.7265
2.1705
1.0863
Magna International Inc.
MG
559222401
CA5592224011
115.1827
11.5068
5.7591
Manulife Financial Corp.
MFC
56501R106
CA56501R1064
26.4871
2.6461
1.3244
Micron Technology Inc.
MU
595112103
US5951121038
104.1396
10.4036
5.2070
Microsoft Corp.
MSFT
594918104
US5949181045
305.3505
30.5045
15.2675
Motorola Solutions Inc.
MSI
620076307
US6200763075
229.9847
22.9755
11.4992
Mueller Water Products Inc.
MWA
624758108
US6247581084
17.8072
1.7789
0.8904
National Bank of Canada
NA
633067103
CA6330671034
89.6546
8.9565
4.4827
Netflix Inc.
NFLX
64110L106
US64110L1061
619.6549
61.9036
30.9827
Nextera Energy Inc.
NEE
65339F101
US65339F1012
92.9086
9.2816
4.6454
Northland Power Inc
NPI
666511100
CA6665111002
40.9699
4.0929
2.0485
NVIDIA Corp.
NVDA
67066G104
US67066G1040
718.1921
71.7475
35.9096
ONEOK Inc.
OKE
682680103
US6826801036
64.8033
6.4739
3.2402
Parex Resources Inc.
PXT
69946Q104
CA69946Q1046
23.1592
2.3136
1.1580
Parkland Corporation
PKI
70137W108
CA70137W1086
39.7432
3.9703
1.9872
Pembina Pipeline Corp.
PPL
706327103
CA7063271034
38.6644
3.8626
1.9332
Plug Power Inc.
PLUG
72919P202
US72919P2020
31.0652
3.1034
1.5533
Power Integrations Inc.
POWI
739276103
US7392761034
99.3599
9.9261
4.9680
PrairieSky Royalty Limited
PSK
739721108
CA7397211086
13.4444
1.3431
0.6722
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.
PEG
744573106
US7445731067
76.9482
7.6871
3.8474
QTS Realty Trust Inc.
QTS
74736A103
US74736A1034
78.9189
7.8840
3.9459
Quebecor Inc.
QBR/B
748193208
CA7481932084
33.5513
3.3518
1.6776
Renewable Energy Group Inc.
REGI
75972A301
US75972A3014
69.2025
6.9133
3.4601
Rogers Communications Inc.
RCI/B
775109200
CA7751092007
60.6090
6.0548
3.0305
Roper Technologies Inc.
ROP
776696106
US7766961061
548.2750
54.7727
27.4137
Royal Bank of Canada
RY
780087102
CA7800871021
118.3616
11.8243
5.9181
SBA Communications Corp.
SBAC
78410G104
US78410G1040
362.7293
36.2367
18.1365
Sempra Energy
SRE
816851109
US8168511090
168.3349
16.8167
8.4167
Shaw Communications Inc.
SJR/B
82028K200
CA82028K2002
35.5585
3.5523
1.7779
Shopify Inc.
SHOP
82509L107
CA82509L1076
1,388.5470
138.7160
69.4274
SolarEdge Technologies Inc.
SEDG
83417M104
US83417M1045
281.6125
28.1331
14.0806
Southern Co/The
SO
842587107
US8425871071
80.1421
8.0062
4.0071
Suncor Energy Inc.
SU
867224107
CA8672241079
27.3866
2.7359
1.3693
Sunnova Energy International Inc.
NOVA
86745K104
US86745K1043
40.3619
4.0322
2.0181
SunPower Corp.
SPWR
867652406
US8676524064
29.1189
2.9090
1.4559
Sunrun Inc.
RUN
86771W105
US86771W1053
55.5551
5.5500
2.7778
TC Energy Corp.
TRP
87807B107
CA87807B1076
61.2766
6.1215
3.0638
Telus Corp.
T
87971M103
CA87971M1032
25.7630
2.5737
1.2882
Tesla Inc.
TSLA
88160R101
US88160R1014
836.0065
83.5171
41.8003
T-Mobile US Inc.
TMUS
872590104
US8725901040
163.3188
16.3156
8.1659
Toronto-Dominion Bank/The
TD
891160509
CA8911605092
84.7359
8.4651
4.2368
Tourmaline Oil Corp.
TOU
89156V106
CA89156V1067
27.8324
2.7805
1.3916
TransAlta Corp.
TA
89346D107
CA89346D1078
11.9194
1.1907
0.5960
TransAlta Renewables Inc.
RNW
893463109
CA8934631091
19.0441
1.9025
0.9522
Uber Technologies Inc.
UBER
90353T100
US90353T1007
62.2200
6.2158
3.1110
Union Pacific Corp.
UNP
907818108
US9078181081
274.9106
27.4636
13.7455
Verizon Communications Inc.
VZ
92343V104
US92343V1044
71.6371
7.1566
3.5819
Waste Connections Inc.
WCN
94106B101
CA94106B1013
148.5240
14.8376
7.4262
Watts Water Technologies Inc.
WTS
942749102
US9427491025
156.3610
15.6205
7.8181
WEC Energy Group Inc.
WEC
92939U106
US92939U1060
118.8356
11.8717
5.9418
Whitecap Resources Inc.
WCP
96467A200
CA96467A2002
5.4970
0.5491
0.2748
Williams Companies Inc.
WMB
969457100
US9694571004
30.3989
3.0369
1.5199
Xcel Energy Inc.
XEL
98389B100
US98389B1008
87.5647
8.7477
4.3782
Xylem Inc.
XYL
98419M100
US98419M1009
140.6992
14.0559
7.0350
The Toronto Stock Exchange has conditionally approved the listing of the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares, subject to the Company fulfilling all customary requirements. Trading under the symbols PWI and PWI.PR.A is expected to commence on the closing date, May 21, 2021.
The Company will invest in a globally diversified and actively managed portfolio (the “Portfolio”) consisting primarily of dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies, whose assets, products and services the Manager believes are facilitating the multi-decade transition toward decarbonization and environmental sustainability. The Portfolio will include investments in companies operating in the areas of renewable power, green transportation, energy efficiency, and communications, among others (“Sustainable Power and Infrastructure Companies”). In seeking to achieve its investment objectives, the Company intends to target investments in Sustainable Power and Infrastructure Companies that have positive and/or improving environmental, social and governance characteristics as identified by the Manager.
The investment objectives for the Class A Shares are to provide holders with regular monthly non-cumulative cash distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation through exposure to the Portfolio. The monthly cash distribution is targeted to be $0.06667 per Class A Share representing a yield on the issue price of the Class A Shares of 8.0% per annum.
The investment objectives for the Preferred Shares are to provide holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price of $10.00 to holders on May 29, 2026, subject to extension for successive terms of up to five years as determined by the board of directors of the Company. The quarterly cash distribution will be $0.1250 per Preferred Share ($0.50 per annum, or 5.0% per annum on the issue price of $10.00 per Preferred Share), until May 29, 2026. The Preferred Shares have been provisionally rated Pfd-3 by DBRS Limited.
