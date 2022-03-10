Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund Announces Exchange Ratios

TORONTO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group, on behalf of Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Fund (the "Exchange Option") being made under the final prospectus of the Fund dated February 25, 2022.



The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund (“Units”) with:

(i) stable monthly cash distributions, and (ii) enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund’s investment portfolio;

through a diversified, actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying securities of international issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from business models that are creating and transforming the green property and related sectors by employing or developing sustainable property management practices or materials. The advisor will integrate environmental, social and governance considerations to complement fundamental analysis in selecting such issuers for the portfolio that the advisor believes have competitive advantages.



The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 5% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.04167 per unit per month or $0.50 per unit per annum).

The number of Units issuable for each class of security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the “Exchange Ratio”) has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of such security on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or such other exchange or market on which such security is then listed) during the period of three consecutive trading days ending on March 9, 2022 (the “Pricing Period”), as adjusted to reflect distributions declared by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by $10.00. The Exchange Ratio for any such securities that do not trade in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the weighted average trading price on the applicable exchange of such securities into Canadian dollars based on today’s Bank of Canada daily exchange rate. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of the offering of Units and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers that are declared up to but not including such date. Each Exchange Ratio will be rounded down to five decimal places. All prices are in Canadian Dollars.

The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Fund pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period and the Exchange Ratio.

Name Ticker CUSIP ISIN VWAP Exchange Ratio Sustainably Managed REITs Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc ARE 015271109 US0152711091 245.5915 24.55915 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust AP-U 019456102 CA0194561027 46.2624 4.62624 American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP HOT-U 026695106 CA0266951064 4.3944 0.43944 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust AX-U 04315L105 CA04315L1058 13.2600 1.32600 Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp AI 04964G100 CA04964G1000 13.9372 1.39372 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust APR-U 05329M104 CA05329M1041 13.7667 1.37667 AvalonBay Communities Inc AVB 053484101 US0534841012 312.6543 31.26543 Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust BEI-U 096631106 CA0966311064 58.4535 5.84535 Boston Properties Inc BXP 101121101 US1011211018 157.5674 15.75673 BSR Real Estate Investment Trust HOM/U 05585D103 CA05585D1033 25.0830 2.50830 Canadian Apartment Properties REIT CAR-U 134921105 CA1349211054 53.7782 5.37782 Chartwell Retirement Residences CSH-U 16141A103 CA16141A1030 11.8909 1.18909 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust CHP-U 17039A106 CA17039A1066 15.4265 1.54265 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust CRR-U 227107109 CA2271071094 18.1520 1.81520 Crown Castle International Corp CCI 22822V101 US22822V1017 225.7292 22.38445 CT Real Estate Investment Trust CRT-U 126462100 CA1264621006 17.0985 1.70985 Digital Realty Trust Inc DLR 253868103 US2538681030 173.5906 17.20264 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust DIR-U 26153W109 CA26153W1095 15.9466 1.59466 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust D-U 26153P104 CA26153P1045 27.8476 2.78476 Duke Realty Corp DRE 264411505 US2644115055 69.8056 6.98056 Equinix Inc EQIX 29444U700 US29444U7000 894.2442 89.42442 Equity Residential EQR 29476L107 US29476L1070 112.4181 11.24181 European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ERE-U 29880W103 CA29880W1032 4.8311 0.48311 Extendicare Inc EXE 30224T863 CA30224T8639 7.6106 0.76106 Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust FCA-U 31833L101 CA31833L1013 8.1039 0.81039 Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp FC 318323102 CA3183231024 13.8764 1.38764 Firm Capital Property Trust FCD-U 318326105 CA3183261054 7.4187 0.74187 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust FCR-U 31890B103 CA31890B1031 18.1621 1.81621 Flagship Communities REIT MHC/U 33843T108 CA33843T1084 23.3690 2.33689 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust GRT-U 387437114 CA3874371147 91.6057 9.16057 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust HR-U 403925407 CA4039254079 12.8550 1.28550 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust IIP-U 46071W205 CA46071W2058 16.2121 1.62121 Invitation Homes Inc INVH 46187W107 US46187W1071 49.6929 4.96929 Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust KMP-U 49410M102 CA49410M1023 21.6153 2.16153 Mainstreet Equity Corp MEQ 560915100 CA5609151009 130.2284 13.02284 Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust MR-U 58546R109 CA58546R1091 6.9663 0.69663 Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust MI-U 60448E103 CA60448E1034 20.9731 2.09731 Morguard Corp MRC 617577101 CA6175771014 131.2515 13.11015 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust MRT-U 617914106 CA6179141065 5.3730 0.53730 Nexus Industrial REIT (formerly Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust) NXR-U 65344U101 CA65344U1012 12.1576 1.21576 NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust NWH-U 667495105 CA6674951059 13.6601 1.36601 Plaza Retail REIT PLZ-U 72820F103 CA72820F1036 4.9296 0.49296 PRO Real Estate Investment Trust PRV-U 742694300 CA7426943006 6.7090 0.67090 Prologis Inc PLD 74340W103 US74340W1036 190.9214 18.99084 Public Storage PSA 74460D109 US74460D1090 476.9304 47.43662 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust REI-U 766910103 CA7669101031 24.7264 2.47264 SBA Communications Corp SBAC 78410G104 US78410G1040 423.0938 42.21834 Sienna Senior Living Inc SIA 82621K102 CA82621K1021 14.9089 1.49089 Simon Property Group Inc SPG 828806109 US8288061091 168.0757 16.59602 Slate Grocery REIT SGR-U 831062203 CA8310622037 15.3821 1.53821 Slate Office REIT SOT-U 831021100 CA8310211005 5.0041 0.50041 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust SRU-U 83179X108 CA83179X1087 31.9902 3.19902 StorageVault Canada Inc SVI 86212H105 CA86212H1055 6.3634 0.63634 Summit Industrial Income REIT SMU-U 866120116 CA8661201167 21.8486 2.18486 Sun Communities Inc SUI 866674104 US8666741041 228.4556 22.84556 Tricon Residential Inc TCN 89612W102 CA89612W1023 18.5784 1.85784 Ventas Inc VTR 92276F100 US92276F1003 73.3343 7.33343 Welltower Inc WELL 95040Q104 US95040Q1040 113.0139 11.30139 Building Efficiency Aecon Group Inc ARE 00762V109 CA00762V1094 15.8615 1.56765 Bird Construction Inc BDT 09076P104 CA09076P1045 9.0494 0.90494 Builders FirstSource Inc BLDR 12008R107 US12008R1077 90.7920 9.07920 Canadian Tire Corp Ltd CTC/A 136681202 CA1366812024 175.9011 17.59011 Carrier Global Corp CARR 14448C104 US14448C1045 56.5083 5.65083 Caterpillar Inc CAT 149123101 US1491231015 264.6854 26.46854 CBRE Group Inc CBRE 12504L109 US12504L1098 111.7249 11.17248 Colliers International Group Inc CIGI 194693107 CA1946931070 157.5728 15.75728 DIRTT Environmental Solutions DRT 25490H106 CA25490H1064 2.0630 0.20630 DR Horton Inc DHI 23331A109 US23331A1097 104.3601 10.43601 DREAM Unlimited Corp DRM 26153M507 CA26153M5072 46.2594 4.61594 FirstService Corp FSV 33767E202 CA33767E2024 174.1489 17.41489 Hardwoods Distribution Inc HDI 412422107 CA4124221074 40.1454 4.01454 Home Depot Inc/The HD 437076102 US4370761029 411.1695 40.87334 Johnson Controls International plc JCI n/a IE00BY7QL619 78.7435 7.82947 Lennar Corp LEN 526057104 US5260571048 109.4884 10.94883 Lowe's Cos Inc LOW 548661107 US5486611073 289.2560 28.92559 Masco Corp MAS 574599106 US5745991068 68.4859 6.84859 Richelieu Hardware Ltd RCH 76329W103 CA76329W1032 46.8168 4.68168 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc SNC 78460T105 CA78460T1057 29.9634 2.99434 Stantec Inc STN 85472N109 CA85472N1096 62.4270 6.24270 Toromont Industries Ltd TIH 891102105 CA8911021050 112.5378 11.25378 Trane Technologies PLC TT n/a IE00BK9ZQ967 189.2139 18.92138 Sustainable Building Materials Canfor Corp CFP 137576104 CA1375761048 27.8468 2.78468 First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM 335934105 CA3359341052 38.1555 3.81555 Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM 443628102 CA4436281022 10.2336 1.02336 Interfor Corp IFP 45868C109 CA45868C1095 37.2132 3.72132 Lundin Mining Corp LUN 550372106 CA5503721063 12.9442 1.28342 Resolute Forest Products Inc RFP 76117W109 US76117W1099 16.0754 1.60754 Russel Metals Inc RUS 781903604 CA7819036046 30.7174 3.07174 Sherritt International Corp S 823901103 CA8239011031 0.7819 0.07819 Teck Resources Ltd TECK/A 878742303 CA8787423034 53.4890 5.29890 West Fraser Timber Co Ltd WFG 952845105 CA9528451052 115.5380 11.52880 Western Forest Products Inc WEF 958211203 CA9582112038 2.0911 0.20911 Weyerhaeuser Co WY 962166104 US9621661043 49.8805 4.98804 Other Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM/A 112585104 CA1125851040 68.0772 6.80772 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP 13645T100 CA13645T1003 100.0318 9.98418 Royal Bank of Canada RY 780087102 CA7800871021 136.6051 13.66051 Shopify Inc SHOP 82509L107 CA82509L1076 709.8563 70.98563 Toronto-Dominion Bank/The TD 891160509 CA8911605092 97.3856 9.73856

The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd., TD Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Hampton Securities Limited, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Richardson Wealth Limited, Research Capital Corporation and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.



