Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund Announces Exchange Ratios

Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund
·8 min read

TORONTO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group, on behalf of Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Fund (the "Exchange Option") being made under the final prospectus of the Fund dated February 25, 2022.

The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund (“Units”) with:

(i)

stable monthly cash distributions, and

(ii)

enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund’s investment portfolio;

through a diversified, actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying securities of international issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from business models that are creating and transforming the green property and related sectors by employing or developing sustainable property management practices or materials. The advisor will integrate environmental, social and governance considerations to complement fundamental analysis in selecting such issuers for the portfolio that the advisor believes have competitive advantages.

The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 5% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.04167 per unit per month or $0.50 per unit per annum).

The number of Units issuable for each class of security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the “Exchange Ratio”) has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of such security on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or such other exchange or market on which such security is then listed) during the period of three consecutive trading days ending on March 9, 2022 (the “Pricing Period”), as adjusted to reflect distributions declared by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by $10.00. The Exchange Ratio for any such securities that do not trade in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the weighted average trading price on the applicable exchange of such securities into Canadian dollars based on today’s Bank of Canada daily exchange rate. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of the offering of Units and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers that are declared up to but not including such date. Each Exchange Ratio will be rounded down to five decimal places. All prices are in Canadian Dollars.

The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Fund pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period and the Exchange Ratio.

Name

Ticker

CUSIP

ISIN

VWAP

Exchange Ratio

Sustainably Managed REITs

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc

ARE

015271109

US0152711091

245.5915

24.55915

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

AP-U

019456102

CA0194561027

46.2624

4.62624

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP

HOT-U

026695106

CA0266951064

4.3944

0.43944

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

AX-U

04315L105

CA04315L1058

13.2600

1.32600

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp

AI

04964G100

CA04964G1000

13.9372

1.39372

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

APR-U

05329M104

CA05329M1041

13.7667

1.37667

AvalonBay Communities Inc

AVB

053484101

US0534841012

312.6543

31.26543

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

BEI-U

096631106

CA0966311064

58.4535

5.84535

Boston Properties Inc

BXP

101121101

US1011211018

157.5674

15.75673

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

HOM/U

05585D103

CA05585D1033

25.0830

2.50830

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAR-U

134921105

CA1349211054

53.7782

5.37782

Chartwell Retirement Residences

CSH-U

16141A103

CA16141A1030

11.8909

1.18909

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CHP-U

17039A106

CA17039A1066

15.4265

1.54265

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

CRR-U

227107109

CA2271071094

18.1520

1.81520

Crown Castle International Corp

CCI

22822V101

US22822V1017

225.7292

22.38445

CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CRT-U

126462100

CA1264621006

17.0985

1.70985

Digital Realty Trust Inc

DLR

253868103

US2538681030

173.5906

17.20264

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

DIR-U

26153W109

CA26153W1095

15.9466

1.59466

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

D-U

26153P104

CA26153P1045

27.8476

2.78476

Duke Realty Corp

DRE

264411505

US2644115055

69.8056

6.98056

Equinix Inc

EQIX

29444U700

US29444U7000

894.2442

89.42442

Equity Residential

EQR

29476L107

US29476L1070

112.4181

11.24181

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

ERE-U

29880W103

CA29880W1032

4.8311

0.48311

Extendicare Inc

EXE

30224T863

CA30224T8639

7.6106

0.76106

Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

FCA-U

31833L101

CA31833L1013

8.1039

0.81039

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp

FC

318323102

CA3183231024

13.8764

1.38764

Firm Capital Property Trust

FCD-U

318326105

CA3183261054

7.4187

0.74187

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

FCR-U

31890B103

CA31890B1031

18.1621

1.81621

Flagship Communities REIT

MHC/U

33843T108

CA33843T1084

23.3690

2.33689

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

GRT-U

387437114

CA3874371147

91.6057

9.16057

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

HR-U

403925407

CA4039254079

12.8550

1.28550

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

IIP-U

46071W205

CA46071W2058

16.2121

1.62121

Invitation Homes Inc

INVH

46187W107

US46187W1071

49.6929

4.96929

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

KMP-U

49410M102

CA49410M1023

21.6153

2.16153

Mainstreet Equity Corp

MEQ

560915100

CA5609151009

130.2284

13.02284

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

MR-U

58546R109

CA58546R1091

6.9663

0.69663

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

MI-U

60448E103

CA60448E1034

20.9731

2.09731

Morguard Corp

MRC

617577101

CA6175771014

131.2515

13.11015

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

MRT-U

617914106

CA6179141065

5.3730

0.53730

Nexus Industrial REIT (formerly Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust)

NXR-U

65344U101

CA65344U1012

12.1576

1.21576

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NWH-U

667495105

CA6674951059

13.6601

1.36601

Plaza Retail REIT

PLZ-U

72820F103

CA72820F1036

4.9296

0.49296

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PRV-U

742694300

CA7426943006

6.7090

0.67090

Prologis Inc

PLD

74340W103

US74340W1036

190.9214

18.99084

Public Storage

PSA

74460D109

US74460D1090

476.9304

47.43662

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

REI-U

766910103

CA7669101031

24.7264

2.47264

SBA Communications Corp

SBAC

78410G104

US78410G1040

423.0938

42.21834

Sienna Senior Living Inc

SIA

82621K102

CA82621K1021

14.9089

1.49089

Simon Property Group Inc

SPG

828806109

US8288061091

168.0757

16.59602

Slate Grocery REIT

SGR-U

831062203

CA8310622037

15.3821

1.53821

Slate Office REIT

SOT-U

831021100

CA8310211005

5.0041

0.50041

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SRU-U

83179X108

CA83179X1087

31.9902

3.19902

StorageVault Canada Inc

SVI

86212H105

CA86212H1055

6.3634

0.63634

Summit Industrial Income REIT

SMU-U

866120116

CA8661201167

21.8486

2.18486

Sun Communities Inc

SUI

866674104

US8666741041

228.4556

22.84556

Tricon Residential Inc

TCN

89612W102

CA89612W1023

18.5784

1.85784

Ventas Inc

VTR

92276F100

US92276F1003

73.3343

7.33343

Welltower Inc

WELL

95040Q104

US95040Q1040

113.0139

11.30139

Building Efficiency

Aecon Group Inc

ARE

00762V109

CA00762V1094

15.8615

1.56765

Bird Construction Inc

BDT

09076P104

CA09076P1045

9.0494

0.90494

Builders FirstSource Inc

BLDR

12008R107

US12008R1077

90.7920

9.07920

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd

CTC/A

136681202

CA1366812024

175.9011

17.59011

Carrier Global Corp

CARR

14448C104

US14448C1045

56.5083

5.65083

Caterpillar Inc

CAT

149123101

US1491231015

264.6854

26.46854

CBRE Group Inc

CBRE

12504L109

US12504L1098

111.7249

11.17248

Colliers International Group Inc

CIGI

194693107

CA1946931070

157.5728

15.75728

DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DRT

25490H106

CA25490H1064

2.0630

0.20630

DR Horton Inc

DHI

23331A109

US23331A1097

104.3601

10.43601

DREAM Unlimited Corp

DRM

26153M507

CA26153M5072

46.2594

4.61594

FirstService Corp

FSV

33767E202

CA33767E2024

174.1489

17.41489

Hardwoods Distribution Inc

HDI

412422107

CA4124221074

40.1454

4.01454

Home Depot Inc/The

HD

437076102

US4370761029

411.1695

40.87334

Johnson Controls International plc

JCI

n/a

IE00BY7QL619

78.7435

7.82947

Lennar Corp

LEN

526057104

US5260571048

109.4884

10.94883

Lowe's Cos Inc

LOW

548661107

US5486611073

289.2560

28.92559

Masco Corp

MAS

574599106

US5745991068

68.4859

6.84859

Richelieu Hardware Ltd

RCH

76329W103

CA76329W1032

46.8168

4.68168

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc

SNC

78460T105

CA78460T1057

29.9634

2.99434

Stantec Inc

STN

85472N109

CA85472N1096

62.4270

6.24270

Toromont Industries Ltd

TIH

891102105

CA8911021050

112.5378

11.25378

Trane Technologies PLC

TT

n/a

IE00BK9ZQ967

189.2139

18.92138

Sustainable Building Materials

Canfor Corp

CFP

137576104

CA1375761048

27.8468

2.78468

First Quantum Minerals Ltd

FM

335934105

CA3359341052

38.1555

3.81555

Hudbay Minerals Inc.

HBM

443628102

CA4436281022

10.2336

1.02336

Interfor Corp

IFP

45868C109

CA45868C1095

37.2132

3.72132

Lundin Mining Corp

LUN

550372106

CA5503721063

12.9442

1.28342

Resolute Forest Products Inc

RFP

76117W109

US76117W1099

16.0754

1.60754

Russel Metals Inc

RUS

781903604

CA7819036046

30.7174

3.07174

Sherritt International Corp

S

823901103

CA8239011031

0.7819

0.07819

Teck Resources Ltd

TECK/A

878742303

CA8787423034

53.4890

5.29890

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd

WFG

952845105

CA9528451052

115.5380

11.52880

Western Forest Products Inc

WEF

958211203

CA9582112038

2.0911

0.20911

Weyerhaeuser Co

WY

962166104

US9621661043

49.8805

4.98804

Other

Brookfield Asset Management Inc

BAM/A

112585104

CA1125851040

68.0772

6.80772

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

CP

13645T100

CA13645T1003

100.0318

9.98418

Royal Bank of Canada

RY

780087102

CA7800871021

136.6051

13.66051

Shopify Inc

SHOP

82509L107

CA82509L1076

709.8563

70.98563

Toronto-Dominion Bank/The

TD

891160509

CA8911605092

97.3856

9.73856

The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd., TD Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Hampton Securities Limited, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Richardson Wealth Limited, Research Capital Corporation and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.


