Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund Announces Exchange Ratios
TORONTO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group, on behalf of Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Fund (the "Exchange Option") being made under the final prospectus of the Fund dated February 25, 2022.
The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund (“Units”) with:
(i)
stable monthly cash distributions, and
(ii)
enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund’s investment portfolio;
through a diversified, actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying securities of international issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from business models that are creating and transforming the green property and related sectors by employing or developing sustainable property management practices or materials. The advisor will integrate environmental, social and governance considerations to complement fundamental analysis in selecting such issuers for the portfolio that the advisor believes have competitive advantages.
The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 5% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.04167 per unit per month or $0.50 per unit per annum).
The number of Units issuable for each class of security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the “Exchange Ratio”) has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of such security on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or such other exchange or market on which such security is then listed) during the period of three consecutive trading days ending on March 9, 2022 (the “Pricing Period”), as adjusted to reflect distributions declared by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by $10.00. The Exchange Ratio for any such securities that do not trade in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the weighted average trading price on the applicable exchange of such securities into Canadian dollars based on today’s Bank of Canada daily exchange rate. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of the offering of Units and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers that are declared up to but not including such date. Each Exchange Ratio will be rounded down to five decimal places. All prices are in Canadian Dollars.
The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Fund pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period and the Exchange Ratio.
Name
Ticker
CUSIP
ISIN
VWAP
Exchange Ratio
Sustainably Managed REITs
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc
ARE
015271109
US0152711091
245.5915
24.55915
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
AP-U
019456102
CA0194561027
46.2624
4.62624
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP
HOT-U
026695106
CA0266951064
4.3944
0.43944
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
AX-U
04315L105
CA04315L1058
13.2600
1.32600
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp
AI
04964G100
CA04964G1000
13.9372
1.39372
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
APR-U
05329M104
CA05329M1041
13.7667
1.37667
AvalonBay Communities Inc
AVB
053484101
US0534841012
312.6543
31.26543
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
BEI-U
096631106
CA0966311064
58.4535
5.84535
Boston Properties Inc
BXP
101121101
US1011211018
157.5674
15.75673
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
HOM/U
05585D103
CA05585D1033
25.0830
2.50830
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
CAR-U
134921105
CA1349211054
53.7782
5.37782
Chartwell Retirement Residences
CSH-U
16141A103
CA16141A1030
11.8909
1.18909
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
CHP-U
17039A106
CA17039A1066
15.4265
1.54265
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
CRR-U
227107109
CA2271071094
18.1520
1.81520
Crown Castle International Corp
CCI
22822V101
US22822V1017
225.7292
22.38445
CT Real Estate Investment Trust
CRT-U
126462100
CA1264621006
17.0985
1.70985
Digital Realty Trust Inc
DLR
253868103
US2538681030
173.5906
17.20264
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
DIR-U
26153W109
CA26153W1095
15.9466
1.59466
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
D-U
26153P104
CA26153P1045
27.8476
2.78476
Duke Realty Corp
DRE
264411505
US2644115055
69.8056
6.98056
Equinix Inc
EQIX
29444U700
US29444U7000
894.2442
89.42442
Equity Residential
EQR
29476L107
US29476L1070
112.4181
11.24181
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
ERE-U
29880W103
CA29880W1032
4.8311
0.48311
Extendicare Inc
EXE
30224T863
CA30224T8639
7.6106
0.76106
Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
FCA-U
31833L101
CA31833L1013
8.1039
0.81039
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp
FC
318323102
CA3183231024
13.8764
1.38764
Firm Capital Property Trust
FCD-U
318326105
CA3183261054
7.4187
0.74187
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
FCR-U
31890B103
CA31890B1031
18.1621
1.81621
Flagship Communities REIT
MHC/U
33843T108
CA33843T1084
23.3690
2.33689
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
GRT-U
387437114
CA3874371147
91.6057
9.16057
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
HR-U
403925407
CA4039254079
12.8550
1.28550
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
IIP-U
46071W205
CA46071W2058
16.2121
1.62121
Invitation Homes Inc
INVH
46187W107
US46187W1071
49.6929
4.96929
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
KMP-U
49410M102
CA49410M1023
21.6153
2.16153
Mainstreet Equity Corp
MEQ
560915100
CA5609151009
130.2284
13.02284
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
MR-U
58546R109
CA58546R1091
6.9663
0.69663
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
MI-U
60448E103
CA60448E1034
20.9731
2.09731
Morguard Corp
MRC
617577101
CA6175771014
131.2515
13.11015
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
MRT-U
617914106
CA6179141065
5.3730
0.53730
Nexus Industrial REIT (formerly Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust)
NXR-U
65344U101
CA65344U1012
12.1576
1.21576
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
NWH-U
667495105
CA6674951059
13.6601
1.36601
Plaza Retail REIT
PLZ-U
72820F103
CA72820F1036
4.9296
0.49296
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust
PRV-U
742694300
CA7426943006
6.7090
0.67090
Prologis Inc
PLD
74340W103
US74340W1036
190.9214
18.99084
Public Storage
PSA
74460D109
US74460D1090
476.9304
47.43662
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
REI-U
766910103
CA7669101031
24.7264
2.47264
SBA Communications Corp
SBAC
78410G104
US78410G1040
423.0938
42.21834
Sienna Senior Living Inc
SIA
82621K102
CA82621K1021
14.9089
1.49089
Simon Property Group Inc
SPG
828806109
US8288061091
168.0757
16.59602
Slate Grocery REIT
SGR-U
831062203
CA8310622037
15.3821
1.53821
Slate Office REIT
SOT-U
831021100
CA8310211005
5.0041
0.50041
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
SRU-U
83179X108
CA83179X1087
31.9902
3.19902
StorageVault Canada Inc
SVI
86212H105
CA86212H1055
6.3634
0.63634
Summit Industrial Income REIT
SMU-U
866120116
CA8661201167
21.8486
2.18486
Sun Communities Inc
SUI
866674104
US8666741041
228.4556
22.84556
Tricon Residential Inc
TCN
89612W102
CA89612W1023
18.5784
1.85784
Ventas Inc
VTR
92276F100
US92276F1003
73.3343
7.33343
Welltower Inc
WELL
95040Q104
US95040Q1040
113.0139
11.30139
Building Efficiency
Aecon Group Inc
ARE
00762V109
CA00762V1094
15.8615
1.56765
Bird Construction Inc
BDT
09076P104
CA09076P1045
9.0494
0.90494
Builders FirstSource Inc
BLDR
12008R107
US12008R1077
90.7920
9.07920
Canadian Tire Corp Ltd
CTC/A
136681202
CA1366812024
175.9011
17.59011
Carrier Global Corp
CARR
14448C104
US14448C1045
56.5083
5.65083
Caterpillar Inc
CAT
149123101
US1491231015
264.6854
26.46854
CBRE Group Inc
CBRE
12504L109
US12504L1098
111.7249
11.17248
Colliers International Group Inc
CIGI
194693107
CA1946931070
157.5728
15.75728
DIRTT Environmental Solutions
DRT
25490H106
CA25490H1064
2.0630
0.20630
DR Horton Inc
DHI
23331A109
US23331A1097
104.3601
10.43601
DREAM Unlimited Corp
DRM
26153M507
CA26153M5072
46.2594
4.61594
FirstService Corp
FSV
33767E202
CA33767E2024
174.1489
17.41489
Hardwoods Distribution Inc
HDI
412422107
CA4124221074
40.1454
4.01454
Home Depot Inc/The
HD
437076102
US4370761029
411.1695
40.87334
Johnson Controls International plc
JCI
n/a
IE00BY7QL619
78.7435
7.82947
Lennar Corp
LEN
526057104
US5260571048
109.4884
10.94883
Lowe's Cos Inc
LOW
548661107
US5486611073
289.2560
28.92559
Masco Corp
MAS
574599106
US5745991068
68.4859
6.84859
Richelieu Hardware Ltd
RCH
76329W103
CA76329W1032
46.8168
4.68168
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
SNC
78460T105
CA78460T1057
29.9634
2.99434
Stantec Inc
STN
85472N109
CA85472N1096
62.4270
6.24270
Toromont Industries Ltd
TIH
891102105
CA8911021050
112.5378
11.25378
Trane Technologies PLC
TT
n/a
IE00BK9ZQ967
189.2139
18.92138
Sustainable Building Materials
Canfor Corp
CFP
137576104
CA1375761048
27.8468
2.78468
First Quantum Minerals Ltd
FM
335934105
CA3359341052
38.1555
3.81555
Hudbay Minerals Inc.
HBM
443628102
CA4436281022
10.2336
1.02336
Interfor Corp
IFP
45868C109
CA45868C1095
37.2132
3.72132
Lundin Mining Corp
LUN
550372106
CA5503721063
12.9442
1.28342
Resolute Forest Products Inc
RFP
76117W109
US76117W1099
16.0754
1.60754
Russel Metals Inc
RUS
781903604
CA7819036046
30.7174
3.07174
Sherritt International Corp
S
823901103
CA8239011031
0.7819
0.07819
Teck Resources Ltd
TECK/A
878742303
CA8787423034
53.4890
5.29890
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd
WFG
952845105
CA9528451052
115.5380
11.52880
Western Forest Products Inc
WEF
958211203
CA9582112038
2.0911
0.20911
Weyerhaeuser Co
WY
962166104
US9621661043
49.8805
4.98804
Other
Brookfield Asset Management Inc
BAM/A
112585104
CA1125851040
68.0772
6.80772
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
CP
13645T100
CA13645T1003
100.0318
9.98418
Royal Bank of Canada
RY
780087102
CA7800871021
136.6051
13.66051
Shopify Inc
SHOP
82509L107
CA82509L1076
709.8563
70.98563
Toronto-Dominion Bank/The
TD
891160509
CA8911605092
97.3856
9.73856
The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd., TD Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Hampton Securities Limited, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Richardson Wealth Limited, Research Capital Corporation and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.
