Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund Files Final Prospectus

Maximum $75 Million – Closing March 30, 2022

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group, on behalf of Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce that it has filed a final prospectus in relation to an initial public offering of units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The maximum amount of the offering is $75 million.



The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units with:

(i) stable monthly cash distributions, and

(ii) enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund’s investment portfolio

through a diversified, actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying securities of international issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from business models that are creating and transforming the green property and related sectors by employing or developing sustainable property management practices or materials. The Advisor will integrate environmental, social and governance considerations to complement fundamental analysis in selecting such issuers for the portfolio that the Advisor believes have competitive advantages (collectively, “Sustainable Real Estate Issuers”).

The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 5% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.04167 per unit per month or $0.50 per unit per annum).

Middlefield Capital Corporation (the “Advisor”) will provide investment management advice to the Fund.

The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd., TD Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Hampton Securities Limited, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Richardson Wealth Limited, Research Capital Corporation and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.



