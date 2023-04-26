Sustainable Solutions from Collagen to Tory Burch: Hear from Modern Meadow CEO, Live From NYSE Floor

Healthcare Edge sister platform IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange with Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, CEO of Modern Meadow. Ms. Roggero-Lovisi spoke with IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone about her prior role at L’Oréal S.A., the advantages of a nimble startup, the need to replace petroleum and animal-based inputs in a range of products, partnerships including Tory Burch, expansion plans and much more. Watch the full recording below:

About Modern Meadow

Operator of a purpose-driven protein application powerhouse intended to produce fermentation-based bio-collagen. The company utilizes the power of proteins to engineer lightweight materials with superior color, performance and durability while promoting lab-to-brand traceability and significantly reducing GHG emissions, enabling customers to maintain the skin’s biological function so that it retains its quality and appearance, without the use of petrochemical inputs, animal-derived materials or chemical processes.

About Catherine Roggero-Lovisi

Catherine Roggero-Lovisi is a global consumer goods industry veteran and the CEO of Modern Meadow, a purpose-driven, protein applications powerhouse on a mission to be a catalyst for the wellness of people and the planet. Catherine has a proven executive management track record of building and leading entrepreneurial and large-scale global businesses. In her roles as L’Oréal’s APAC GM and Revlon Inc.’s President for North America, she was accountable for revenue, profit, consumer insights, data analytics, and new business development. At Christian Louboutin, she was tapped as its first-ever worldwide GM of Beauty, building that business into one of the industry’s most recognizable and fastest growing brands. She consistently outperforms the market in terms of growth, brand equity enhancement, product sentiment, and partnership development. Catherine also serves as Executive Board Member at Positive Planet US, a coalition to alleviate poverty through entrepreneurship. Originally from France, Catherine resides in New York City. She holds an MBA/MIM from The American School of Global Management (Thunderbird) and a BA from the Florida Institute of Technology.

