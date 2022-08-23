U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,146.41
    +8.42 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,046.18
    -17.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,428.03
    +46.46 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,936.69
    +20.94 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.34
    +2.98 (+3.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.90
    +13.50 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    +0.15 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9978
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0110
    -0.0260 (-0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1831
    +0.0067 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3760
    -1.1090 (-0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,596.03
    +366.13 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.53
    +8.63 (+1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.84
    -44.95 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

Sustainable Tourism Market Segmented by Type and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast, 51% of the market's growth will originate from Europe - Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the sustainable tourism market size is expected to grow by USD 235.21 billion at a CAGR of 9.72% during the forecast period? Technavio's latest report on the sustainable tourism market is segmented by Type and Geography is curated by covering all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of business needs & impeccable growth strategies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sustainable Tourism Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sustainable Tourism Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Technavio sustainable tourism market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape. Get a Free Sample Report Available for Sustainable Tourism Market!

Top Key players of the Sustainable Tourism Market

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Adventure Alternative Ltd.

  • And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd.

  • BOUTECO Ltd.

  • G Adventures

  • Intrepid Group

  • Kind Traveler PBC

  • Mojosurf

  • Responsible Travel

  • Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd.

  • Wilderness Safaris

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Sustainable Tourism Market Split

  • By Type

  • By Geography

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global sustainable tourism industry by value?

  • What will be the size of the global sustainable tourism industry?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global sustainable tourism industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global sustainable tourism market?

The sustainable tourism market research report presents critical information and factual data about the sustainable tourism industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the sustainable tourism market study. Download Free Sample Report.

Related Reports:
Travel Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The travel market share is expected to increase to USD 451.19 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.86%.

India Travel Services Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The travel services market share in India is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 11.78 billion by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 11.38%.

Tourism and Hotel Market in China Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: According to Technavio analysts, the tourism and hotel market share in China is expected to increase by USD 24.23 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 11.81%

Sustainable Tourism Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.72%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 235.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.21

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 51%

Key consumer countries

France, Germany, the US, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Adventure Alternative Ltd., Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd., BOUTECO Ltd., G Adventures, Intrepid Group, Kind Traveler PBC, Mojosurf, Responsible Travel, Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd., and Wilderness Safaris

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market Definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Adventure Alternative Ltd.

  • And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd.

  • BOUTECO Ltd.

  • G Adventures

  • Intrepid Group

  • Kind Traveler PBC

  • Mojosurf

  • Responsible Travel

  • Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd.

  • Wilderness Safaris

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sustainable-tourism-market-segmented-by-type-and-geography-region-size-outlook-share-and-forecast-51-of-the-markets-growth-will-originate-from-europe---technavio-301609168.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Apple employees claim they’re doing ‘exceptional work’ remotely as Tim Cook orders them back. They’re probably wrong

    A petition demanding “location flexible work” began circulating among Apple workers over the weekend.

  • Zoom CFO: ‘We are seeing pressure’ in the online business

    Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, macro economic pressure, consumer demand, hiring, and the outlook for growth.

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Boldly Loads Up On 4 Of His Best Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to talk about buying more S&P 500 stocks when they're cheaper. But it turns out he's human, too.

  • Electric-Vehicle Industry Prizes Steel Over Aluminum, Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric-vehicle makers are choosing steel over aluminum as the preferred metal for automotive bodies, says the top executive at the largest steel provider to the US car industry.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks‘House of the Dragon’ Debut Crashes HBO Max fo

  • Engineer admits stealing Apple Car trade secrets before trying to flee to work for rivals in China

    Xiaolang Zhang faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for downloading secret documents and stealing circuit boards.

  • US Natural Gas Futures Hit $10 for First Time Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas prices rose above $10 per million British thermal units for the first time since 2008, extending a scorching rally driven by persistent concern that global stockpiles of the heating and power-plant fuel aren’t enough to meet winter demand. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsCovid Incubation Gets Shorter Wi

  • The largest Chinese e-commerce company you have never heard of is about to enter the U.S. with a model to challenge Amazon’s dominance

    Pinduoduo plans to launch a new app and e-commerce business in the U.S. next month, according to several outlets.

  • Apple to Cut New iPhone 14 Production Lag Between India and China

    Move to make devices more quickly in India would help lessen dependence on China, which has been hit by Covid lockdowns and geopolitical tensions.

  • Six things that could change your mind about retiring early

    Retiring in your 50s sounds great in theory, but it can come with a few obstacles, both financial and nonfinancial.

  • Seized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- A luxury yacht formerly owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky will be sold at auction on Tuesday after the billionaire failed to repay JPMorgan Chase & Co. a loan, according to an auctioneer’s website.It will be the first superyacht to be publicly auctioned since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed authorities to freeze luxury vessels in ports around the world, Nigel Hollyer, a broker at auction house Howe Robinson Partners, told Bloomberg by phone. Axioma was

  • Oil prices rebound, natural gas lingers at 14-year high as supply worries bite

    FUTURES MOVERS Crude oil futures climbed on Tuesday while U.S. natural gas prices traded at a fresh 14-year high as Europe’s looming energy crisis impacted prices across the Atlantic. Price action West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery (CLV22) advanced $1.

  • $600K May Not Go As Far in Retirement As You'd Think

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 11 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best artificial intelligence stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the introduction and detailed analysis of the artificial intelligence market, go to 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy Now. Artificial intelligence is defined as the intelligence displayed by machines, while natural intelligence is the term coined […]

  • Apple workers tell CEO Tim Cook: ‘We demand location-flexible work’

    'We demand that Apple allows each of us to work directly with our immediate manager,' reads a petition launched by a group of workers.

  • UPS' Volume Is Going Down -- Here's Why That Makes the Stock a Buy Right Now

    The heart of its transformation strategy is a focus on growing its business in some key end markets, including small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), healthcare, profitable expansion in business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce deliveries, and growth in highly profitable international markets. While the transformational strategy was launched in 2018, Carol Tome's appointment as CEO in 2020 led to the extra emphasis placed on a "better, not bigger" framework. Volume is declining, but average revenue per piece is increasing, resulting in strong revenue growth.

  • Breaking: DeSantis, state agencies file to dismiss Disney's Reedy Creek lawsuit filed by Orlando-area residents

    "Plaintiffs have no legal right to prohibit the State of Florida from dissolving governmental entities created by state law."

  • Ford Confirms Layoffs, Says It Is Cutting About 3,000 Jobs

    Ford Motor confirmed Monday it is laying off roughly 3,000 white-collar and contract employees, marking the latest in its efforts to slash costs as it makes a longer-range transition to electric vehicles. Ford sent an internal email Monday to employees, saying it would begin notifying affected salaried and agency workers this week of the cuts. The email was viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

  • Saudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallySaudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said “extreme” volatility and lack of liquidity mean the futures market is increasingly disconnected from funda

  • Macy’s Inc. Post Q2 Declines; Lowers Forecast

    Inflation and changing consumer behaviors impacted the retailer's results but executives said the company managed to beat its expectations.