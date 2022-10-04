The Sustainable Tractor: CNH Industrial's Chief Information Officer Featured in Report by MIT Technology Review Insights

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Marc Kermisch, CNH Industrial's Chief Information Officer, has given his insight on AI, open data and the sustainable tractor in a global survey of 600 CIOs and technology leaders conducted by MIT Technology Review Insights.

The report, entitled ‘CIO vision 2025: Bridging the gap between BI and AI', outlines a purpose to shed light on the challenges companies face when implementing AI into their businesses and explore how they might unleash its potential in a data-driven world.

In his discussion, Kermisch highlights CNH Industrial's aims to increase sustainability at every stage of the manufacturing process. He explains why access to accurate external data is essential for understanding the environmental footprint of each component used and gives a view on how the industry's current system might be improved.

To download the full report and read Kermisch's full insight, click here.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

