U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,538.02
    +13.93 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,402.77
    +90.24 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,358.89
    +49.51 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.17
    +5.11 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.16
    +1.57 (+2.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.30
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.22 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1857
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3808
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0510
    +0.0280 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,984.27
    +2,498.05 (+5.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,301.46
    +10.95 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.07
    +2.23 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims reached pandemic-era low

Another 340,000 Americans filed new claims, beating estimates of 345,000

Sustainable Water-based Coatings to Support Growth of Coating Resins Market, Says TMR

·6 min read

- High adoption of novel coating technologies will pave way for the growth of the coating resins market during the forecast period of 2018-2026

- Growing awareness about the use of coatings with low VOC content will play a greater role in increasing market growth rate

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding urbanization levels, extensive economic growth in developing countries and increasing purchasing power are some vital factors that are likely to boost the growth prospects of the coating resins market during the forecast period of 2018-2026.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo
Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

The property of coating resins such as stain resistance, hardness, resistance from weather and corrosion, etc. presents immense growth opportunities to the market. These properties make them one of the preferred materials for use in numerous applications such as architectural coatings, automotive coatings, protective and marine coatings, leather coatings, industrial coatings, wood coatings, and can coatings.

Furthermore, the growing demand for subtle and classy furniture and architectural framework will accelerate the market. Coating resins also assure rapid drying time and gloss retention. The coatings are available in different types such as polyester, acrylic, alkyd, vinyl, polyaspartics, fluoropolymers, silicones, polyurethane, epoxy, amino, and others. These factors are projected to fuel the growth of the coating resins market.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3527

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted a detailed research on various growth factors associated with the coating resins market. Analysts at TMR estimate the global market for coating resins to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The coating resins market was valued at US$ 33.15 Bn in 2017.

Large-scale investments across the construction sector will invite considerable growth opportunities. In addition, industrialization levels are expanding, especially across densely populated countries such as India and China. These factors have a profound impact on strengthening the growth structure. In addition, the emergence of advanced coating technologies will serve as growth multipliers for the coating resins market.

Request the Corona Virus impact analysis on Coating Resins Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=3527

Key Findings of Report

Automotive Industry to Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Automotive industry is expected to offer profitable opportunities to the coating resins market. Barring the lockdown period enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the automotive industry is expected to observe steady sales. Coating resins are used extensively in vehicles for protecting the bodywork of a car against corrosion. Rising disposable income and growing middle-class population have led to an increase in the sales of passenger vehicles, thus, in turn, influencing the demand for coating resins.These aspects will present an array of opportunities for the coating resins market.

Manufacturers Inclining toward Sustainability, Focusing on Eco-friendly Coatings

The rising awareness about environmental conservations has compelled manufacturers and end-use industries to adopt sustainable materials for use. Manufacturers in the coating resins market are also developing eco-friendly coatings to promote sustainability. In the context of coatings, strict regulations have been imposed on VOC emissions by government bodies of various countries, as VOCs are hazardous for the environment. Hence, the demand for coating resins with low VOC content is swelling at a rapid pace. Based on these factors, the water-based segment held a dominant share of the coating resins market in 2017, as it has low VOC content. It is estimated to expand further during this forecast period.

Buy our Premium Research Report on Coating Resins Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=3527&ltype=S

Coating Resins Market: Growth Boosters

  • Implementation of stringent VOC emissions by government bodies of numerous countries will assure promising growth of the sustainable water-coatings segment

  • Rise in adoption of latest coating technologies in various end-use industries will have a profound impact on the growth trajectory of the market

Some well-entrenched players in the coating resins market are Allenex Netherlands B.V., DIC Corporation, BASF SE, Arkema S.A, Celanese Corporation, and Lanxess,

Global Coating Resins Market – Segmentation

By Type

  • Acrylic

  • Polyurethane

  • Alkyd

  • Epoxy

  • Vinyl

  • Amino

  • Polyester

  • Others (Polyaspartics, Silicones, and Fluoropolymers)

By Technology

  • Water-based

  • Solvent-based

  • High Solids

  • UV cured

  • Others (including Powder Coatings)

By Application

  • Architectural Coatings

  • Industrial Coatings

  • Automotive Coatings

  • Wood Coatings Protective & Marine Coatings

  • Others (including Can Coatings and Leather Coatings)

By Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Europe

Chemical & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Industry:

Glass Coatings Market - The global glass coatings market can be segmented based on type and technology. In terms of type, the global glass coatings market can be divided into low-E coatings, solar control coatings, and self-cleaning coatings. Low-E coatings are highly popular glass coatings available in the market. These coatings are virtually invisible, microscopically thin, and deposited as a metal or metallic oxide layers on glazing surfaces in order to increase the energy efficiency by suppressing radiative heat flow. Rise in demand for energy efficient buildings in order to reduce overall energy consumption is propelling the global glass coatings market. Based on technology the global glass coatings market can be split into spray pyrolysis, powder spray, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), physical vapor deposition (PVD), sputter coating, sol-gel coating, and thermal evaporation coating. PVD coatings are high performance flexible glass coatings that are used widely in the global glass coatings market.

Industrial Floor Coatings Market - The industrial floor coating market is expanding significantly owing to the increase in demand for these coatings in the food processing industry. Additionally, rapid growth in urbanization and increase in government initiatives to provide improved manufacturing facilities in emerging economies are boosting the industrial floor coating market. Rise in demand for chemical resistant and tensile strength flooring is propelling the global industrial floor coating market. However, high cost of raw materials and implementation of stringent government regulations on usage of these coatings in the food industry are hampering the global industrial floor coating market. Nevertheless, rise in infrastructure and commercial construction is creating opportunities for the global industrial floor coating market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/coating-resins-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sustainable-water-based-coatings-to-support-growth-of-coating-resins-market-says-tmr-301368396.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • 2 FDA officials reportedly resign over Biden administration booster-shot plan

    Anjalee Khemlani joins&nbsp;Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to give an in-depth analysis into the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: The departure of two senior FDA vaccine leaders ahead of the agency’s decision on boosters, the Israeli Health Ministry publishing data that supports the claim of Pfizer boosters&nbsp;offering additional protection against COVID, and a new study showing Moderna’s vaccine produces double the number of antibodies of Pfizer’s shot.

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • These are the three most important shows for Netflix: Analyst

    Nat Schindler, Bank of America Senior Internet, Digital Media Analyst joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal and the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest news from Netflix.

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rose Led by Manufacturing Gains

    ISM Manufactauring Rises

  • Oil futures gain traction higher, as analysts point to decline in U.S. crude storage

    Crude-oil futures on Thursday edge higher, supported partly by data that showed a sharp drop in U.S. inventories, even as a group of global oil producers made no changes to their plan to gradually increase crude production, analysts said.

  • Oil rises on economic recovery hopes, weaker dollar

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than $1 on Thursday, supported by optimism about the pace of the economic recovery from the pandemic, a sharp decline in U.S. crude stocks and a weaker dollar. Brent crude was up $1.25, or 1.8%, at $72.84 a barrel by 1341 GMT and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.39, or 2%, to $69.98. "Although oil is lagging equities, its downside is clearly limited by the general confidence surrounding the global economy despite consistent fears of the prolonged spread of the coronavirus," said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

  • Rolex watch shortage is a 'perfect storm'

    “It’s really a perfect storm,” Wind Vintage Founder Eric Wind says on the shortage of Rolexes and high-end watches.

  • Taiwan gets first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines after long delay

    Taiwan had been unable to buy the vaccine itself directly from BioNTech, the German company that had partnered with U.S.-based Pfizer to develop the mRNA vaccine.

  • RBC Headquarters for Sale as Oxford, CPPIB Seek $1 Billion-Plus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oxford Properties Group and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are exploring the sale of Toronto’s Royal Bank Plaza in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the plans.The site at 200 Bay Street is one of the largest office complexes in Toronto’s financial district and includes two towers and a retail concourse with roughly 1.5 million square feet. Built in the 1970s, the towers feature windows that are covered with 24-carat gold

  • Ex-Wells Fargo VP Fights SEC on Fake Accounts — With Silence

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Wells Fargo & Co. top executive allegedly at the center of the company’s fake accounts scandal is asserting her constitutional right against self-incrimination to push back against claims by the Securities Exchange Commission that she misled investors. Carrie Tolstedt, who was a senior vice president before she left the bank in 2016, cited her right under the Fifth Amendment not to be a witness against herself more than 100 times in a response filed Friday to the agency’s

  • UK hit by Diet Coke shortage due to aluminium can supply problems

    HGV driver shortages and other logistics issues have also increased pressure on drink supplies

  • Your Food Prices Are at Risk as the World Runs Short of Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Across the world, a dearth of workers is shaking up food supply chains. In Vietnam, the army is assisting with the rice harvest. In the U.K., farmers are dumping milk because there are no truckers to collect it. Brazil’s robusta coffee beans took 120 days to reap this year, rather than the usual 90. And American meatpackers are trying to lure new employees with Apple Watches while fast-food chains raise the prices of burgers and burritos. Whether it’s fruit pickers, slaughterhouse

  • Walmart To Hire 20,000 Supply Chain Workers

    Walmart Inc. said on Wednesday it will add 20,000 positions across more than 250 transportation offices and distribution and fulfillment centers, at an average wage of $20.37 per hour. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said the positions include permanent jobs in full-time and part-time roles. The positions will be for order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions. "As our business continues evolving to meet the needs of today's customers, having a rob

  • Back to the office battle opens up new divides

    As bosses were deluged with conflicting advice over the return to work amid the chaos of Covid, it fell to an American chief executive to voice frustration felt by senior managers in offices worldwide.

  • Analysis-Wells Fargo's long road to repair extends with prospect of more penalties

    It has been nearly five years since Wells Fargo & Co began addressing widespread customer abuses that led to regulatory penalties, lawsuits, reputational damage, business overhauls and management changes, but the fourth-largest U.S. bank apparently still has a lot of work to do, analysts say. Regulators at two key agencies – the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – are considering additional sanctions against Wells Fargo because it has been too slow to compensate victims and address underlying weaknesses in business practices, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

  • Apple asks U.S. employees to report vaccination status - Bloomberg News

    New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have prompted companies to change their policies on vaccinations and masking. Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.