Sustainalytics upgrades Ignitis Group’s ESG risk rating; a score of ‘B’ received from CDP in its first-ever rating of the Group

Ignitis grupė

On 13 December 2021, AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) received a score of 20.4 (on a scale of 100–0, from highest to lowest risk) in the Sustainalytics ESG Risk Ratings assessment. This represents an upgrade from the Group’s previous score of 26.5 received in 2020 (link) and places the Group among the top 12 percent of utility peers in managing the most significant ESG risks. Sustainalytics designated the overall ESG risk level as ‘medium’, approaching the ‘low’ risk category.

Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating is based on the Group’s resilience to financially material ESG risks. It evaluates the Group’s exposure to, and management of, key ESG risks and opportunities.

The latest ESG Risk Rating by Sustainalytics reflects the Group’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with science-based GHG reduction targets (more information here), managing climate-related risks, expanding diversity efforts, and following good governance practices. This year’s ESG Risk Rating also reflects an expanded assessment of the Group’s governance practices compared to the previous assessment before the Group’s IPO in 2020.

Improving ESG performance is one of the priorities set out in the Group’s 2021–2024 Strategic Plan. As announced in July (link), the Group received a rating of ‘AA’ (on a scale of ‘CCC-AAA’, where ‘AAA’ is the highest rating) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment. This upgrade placed the Group among leaders in its industry.

The Group also informs that on 7 December independent, globally recognised environmental disclosure organisation CDP published its latest assessment of corporate disclosures. This year, CDP rated climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts of the Group and granted it a score of ‘B’ (on a ‘D-’ to ‘A’ scale, where ‘A’ is the top score). CDP evaluated the integration of climate issues into the Group’s strategic planning and risk assessment, analysed emission reduction targets, actions and planned investments. In 2021 CDP assessed more than 13,000 companies worldwide.

More information about ESG ratings can be found on the Group’s website: www.ignitisgrupe.lt/en/sustainability.


For more information please contact:

Lukas Zadarackas
Public Relations Project Manager at Ignitis Group
lukas.zadarackas@ignitis.lt
+370 687 48080



