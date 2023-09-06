Is SUTL Enterprise Limited's (SGX:BHU) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already be aware that SUTL Enterprise's (SGX:BHU) stock increased significantly by 21% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on SUTL Enterprise's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

View our latest analysis for SUTL Enterprise

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SUTL Enterprise is:

14% = S$8.0m ÷ S$59m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each SGD1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made SGD0.14 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

SUTL Enterprise's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, SUTL Enterprise seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 6.6%. Probably as a result of this, SUTL Enterprise was able to see a decent growth of 7.8% over the last five years.

Story continues

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 8.5% over the last few years, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is SUTL Enterprise fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is SUTL Enterprise Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 51% (or a retention ratio of 49%) for SUTL Enterprise suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, SUTL Enterprise has been paying dividends over a period of six years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with SUTL Enterprise's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into SUTL Enterprise's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.