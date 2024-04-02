Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

The analysts covering Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$5.33 reflecting a 63% rise in the past week. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.

Following the latest downgrade, the nine analysts covering Sutro Biopharma provided consensus estimates of US$52m revenue in 2024, which would reflect a disturbing 66% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$3.78 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$63m and losses of US$3.16 per share in 2024. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 6.1% to US$13.78, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Sutro Biopharma's valuation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 66% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 17% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 18% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Sutro Biopharma is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Sutro Biopharma's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Sutro Biopharma.

