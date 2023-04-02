Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Sutton Harbour Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.014 = UK£1.2m ÷ (UK£92m - UK£7.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Sutton Harbour Group has an ROCE of 1.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Infrastructure industry average of 8.5%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Sutton Harbour Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Sutton Harbour Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Sutton Harbour Group doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 1.8% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Sutton Harbour Group's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Sutton Harbour Group is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 17% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Sutton Harbour Group (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

