Suture Ease Showcases Two New Product Offerings at SAGES 2022

Suture Ease
3 min read
Suture Ease
Suture Ease

- Facilitating fast and easy fascial closure with unique features that offer ease of use and improve patient care -

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suture Ease, a leading developer of medical devices that close fascial defects after laparoscopic surgery, will exhibit at the annual Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons meeting (SAGES 2022) in Denver on March 16 to 18. At the meeting, Suture Ease will introduce two new devices to its suite of laparoscopic fascial closure products, the EzStitch Hybrid System™ and the Securus System™.

The EzStitch Hybrid System builds on the award-winning EzStitch™ Port Site Closure System. The product performs the same way as the fully disposable EzStitch System, yet is configured with a disposable guide and a reusable suture passer. The EzStitch guide is equipped with a distal chamber that protects the abdominal cavity from exposure to the sharp needle, thus significantly reducing the risk of injury to the abdominal viscera. In addition, the distal chamber is equipped with a trap door mechanism that automatically secures and retrieves the free ends of the suture passed by the suture passer, simplifying the procedure by eliminating the tedious task of “fishing” for the suture. A unique notch feature near the distal end of the guide helps to streamline the process by allowing precise positioning on the fascial edge, while reducing adipose tissue entrapment in the stitch, facilitating consistent, repeatable “bites” of fascia and more uniform closures.

Rounding out the product offering is the Securus System, a high-quality, low-cost alternative to the Carter-Thomason CloSure device. The Suture Ease system is equipped with a conventional cone guide coupled with a premium Securus EP suture passer. The technology provides a friendly, large aperture, which is conducive to loading and capturing the suture, while the auto-eject feature allows for subsequent easy release.

“The introduction of these two additional products allows us to offer more ways to meet various physician surgeon preference for closure devices,” said Scott Heneveld, Suture Ease founder and COO. “Together with the best-selling CrossBow™, these products offer simple, precise and intuitive suture placement with ease of use for surgeons. They are the ideal complement to our existing, award-winning technology that has already been used in nearly 100,000 cases worldwide and continues the company’s commitment to improved laparoscopic fascial closure.”

About Suture Ease
Based in San Jose, California, Suture Ease develops and markets award-winning innovative technologies that combine efficacy and ease of use to enhance laparoscopic procedures. A fundamental element of laparoscopic surgery is port site access. Frequently procedures require one or more of these ports to be larger than 10mm, necessitating closure at the end of the procedure to preclude the potential formation of a post-operative hernia. Suture Ease addresses this market need through its laparoscopic closure technologies, which facilitates easy, safe and reliable fascial closure. Used in nearly 100,000 cases globally, Suture Ease is recognized as a leader in the field of laparoscopic procedures and has been honored as a winner of the 2019 Medical Device Excellence Award (MDEA) and 2020 Innovation of the Year by the Society of Laparoscopic and Robotics Surgeons. For more information, visit: www.suturease.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Birgit Johnston Johnston Communications (408) 656 8025, birgitjohnston@me.com


