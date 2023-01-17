U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,998.96
    -0.13 (-0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,004.76
    -297.85 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,107.25
    +28.09 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.16
    -3.88 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.55
    +0.69 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.70
    -11.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0807
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    +0.0240 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2277
    +0.0081 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2780
    -0.1630 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,350.71
    +20.69 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.67
    +4.82 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Suunto Class Action Settlement

·1 min read

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - This notice is directed at Settlement Class Members in a class action Ontario Superior Court of Justice File Number CV19-80810CP related to certain Suunto Dive Computer models manufactured since January 1, 2006 and purchased new in Canada.

A hearing approving a Settlement took place on October 26, 2022. The deadline for submitting Claim Forms in accordance with the Settlement Agreement is February 28, 2023. The claims process outlined in the Settlement Agreement has commenced. The Long Form Class Notice describes who is eligible to claim Settlement Benefits, the amount of the benefits and how to make a claim. Questions related to the Settlement or the claims process should be directed to the Settlement Administrator. For more information, please go to the Settlement Website at: suuntodivecomputersettlement.ca.

SOURCE Eqitas - Class Action Claims Admistration

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/17/c4146.html

Recommended Stories

  • Indiana High School Sports Awards back with live show in 2023

    Indiana High School Sports Awards is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, which is the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

  • AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at AST SpaceMobile, Inc.'s...

  • U.S. bank regulator weighing giving more insight into its supervisory process- acting head

    Bank regulators should also develop “credible mechanisms” to compel divestitures at large banks, when it is necessary to reduce their size and complexity, said Michael Hsu, the acting comptroller of the currency, in a speech at the Brookings Institution. The OCC’s escalation framework includes four levels to compel banks to fix issues, starting with a non-public supervisory finding and intensifying to an enforcement action and eventually a growth restriction if the regulator finds that deficiencies have still not been addressed, Hsu said. If a growth restriction is not effective, regulators would then consider “breaking up the bank,” or forcing the firm to sell off business lines or assets, he said.

  • Tips for Married Couples To Get On the Same Page About Finances

    One of the many things that became "real" once my husband and I got married is our finances. For four years, our only discussion about money was in the notes of Venmo transactions. I had no idea how...

  • Disney pushes back on Nelson Peltz

    Disney is taking off the gloves in its battle with activist Nelson Peltz, who says the media giant needs to restore its magic.

  • Every angle of Ja Morant’s gravity-defying dunk over the Pacers’ Jalen Smith

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant unleashed what could be the NBA dunk of the year. Watch it, and read the reaction from around the league.

  • Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi, which carries several implications for the Saints

    The L.A. Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, which carries several implications for the New Orleans Saints and Sean Payton.

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • Boeing, Airbus hit back over criticism of delivery delays

    The world's two largest planemakers defended themselves on Tuesday following criticism over delivery delays, with a Boeing executive saying increasing production after COVID-19 lockdowns was "not as easy as an on/off switch." Aircraft leasing firms have used a major industry conference to hammer manufacturers over delays. Air Lease executive chairman Steven Udvar-Hazy said they had "grossly misjudged" output, while one of Airbus' largest customers, AerCap, called the European firm's production targets "very ambitious".

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Unity Software Lays Off More Workers as Tech Job Cuts Grow

    The San Francisco-based provider of tools for creating videogames joined a list of tech companies that are cutting staff, saying 284 jobs would be eliminated.

  • If You Aren't Quiet Quitting, You May Have This Viral New Label

    Last summer, 24-year-old engineer Zaid Khan inadvertently set off a firestorm with a short TikTok video about how he was "quitting the idea of going above and beyond" at work. Thus the term "quiet quitting" was born and sparked both a cultural phenomenon that motivated many workers to rethink their approach to work-life balance as well as angered some executives dedicated to the "lean in" and "hustle" culture of an earlier era. Another buzzy term to be born as a counterbalance to "quiet quitting" is "quiet hiring."

  • 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest In Right Now

    Sure, many U.S. stocks look cheap after the 2022 bear market; however, investors shouldn't restrict themselves to just U.S. stocks. It's always surprising to see how cheap leading semiconductor stocks can get whenever there's a downcycle in the industry, considering the importance and growth outlook for semiconductors over the long term. Yes, the chip industry is seeing a big inventory correction in both PCs and low-end mobile phones coming off the pandemic, but if one thinks about the rise of artificial intelligence, such as the recent release of ChatGPT, the energy transition to EVs and the smart grid, the Metaverse, and cloud and edge computing, all of these applications need lots and lots of semiconductors to work.

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Chief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsStock

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Toyota says it could produce 10.6 million vehicles in 2023

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it could produce as many as 10.6 million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection from the possible impact of issues such as parts supply shortages and COVID-19. The car giant said that it saw a downside risk of about 10% on that baseline production volume - a value which did not constitute a formal production target for this calendar year - on risks such as shortages in chips supply or the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of disclosing the baseline figure was to make it easier for suppliers to draw up management plans, a Toyota executive said.

  • Fight to Regulate Crypto at Crossroads as Ripple Ruling Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- In the wake of the implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, one urgent question keeps resurfacing: Who should regulate the industry?Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Chief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsStocks Turn Lower Again in Choppy Trade; Dow Falls: Markets WrapAn upcoming ruling i

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Col

    Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Col are part of the Zacks Industry outlook article.

  • CVS partnership part of ‘a very ambitious plan,’ Carbon Health CEO says

    Carbon Health CEO Eren Bali speaks with Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani about the health technology platform, doubling down on primary care, health care quality, and different business models in the industry.

  • Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months

    Crypto markets regained the $1 trillion capitalization mark for the first time since November.