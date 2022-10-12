U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

SUV Market worth $1,221.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUV Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 885.8 billion in 2022 to USD 1,221.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6%. The growth of the SUV Market, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "SUV Market"
268 – Tables
49 – Figures         
249 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 21889098

Rising consumer inclination toward comfort and automatic safety features, other benefits such as higher ground clearance, commanding driver seating position, robustness, and off-road driving capabilities are projected to drive the SUV Market in the coming years.

The Mid-Size SUVs would lead the global SUV Market during the forecast period

The mid-size SUVs hold the largest market among all types. They are offered in multiple engine variants with gasoline (naturally aspirated and turbocharged), diesel, and some plug-in hybrid options for better fuel economy. Additionally, these vehicles are provided with various transmission options (manual, automatic transmission (AT), CVT, and DCT), 2 or 3 rows of seating options, and multiple luxury, safety, and driver assistance features (such as smart entry, start-stop, all-wheel disc brakes, heated & ventilated seats, sunroof, ambient lighting, etc.). Consumers mostly prefer mid-size SUVs, and the inclination is shifting from the premium hatchback or compact SUV segment to this segment. The key reason for the same is to get additional seating and cargo space with a moving inclination towards better functionality and improved practical features at comparatively lower prices than full-size SUVs. Increasing disposable income is also one of the reasons for this shift. Thus, the rising adoption of mid-size SUVs in the Americas, Europe, and developed countries such as Japan and South Korea will drive the growth of this segment.

The Electric SUV segment would be the fastest-growing SUV segment

Electric SUV is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR under the review period. The stringent emission regulations by global economies with lowered emission limits and updated CO2 and fuel efficiency regulations, soaring crude oil prices, and demand for fuel-efficient vehicles drive the electric SUV Market. Battery electric SUVs hold the largest share, followed by plug-in hybrid versions of SUVs. Some global top selling electric SUV models are - Tesla Model Y, MG ZS EV,  Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron, Kona Electric, and Volvo XC40.  Further, in the US and some European countries, OEMs are offering plug-in hybrid SUVs that offer better mileage without compromising on the engine performance. These growth factors would fuel the future electric SUV segments growth.

With the increasing number of on-road EV vehicles, reaching 16.2 million units worldwide in 2021, the demand for plastic applications in battery powertrains and interior components is likely to drive the market.

Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id= 21889098

"Asia Pacific would be the largest market for SUVs."

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share in the SUV Market owing to shifting consumer preferences, increasing per capita income of the middle-class population, and cost advantages that have led OEMs to increase vehicle production in the region. Thus, strong demand has been noticed in China, India, and Japan, accelerating the SUV Market growth. In 2021, SUV sales in China have increased from 10.1 million units to 11.2 million units. The demand for entry-level and compact SUVs is growing in countries such as India and China due to more product launches with advanced features in this segment at a competitive price bracket. Further, increased demand for luxury cars with superior cabin comfort and off-roading capability for sport and recreational purposes would spur the demand for mid-size and full-size SUVs in the region.

Key Market Players

The SUV Market is led by established global suppliers such as Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Honda Motor Co., Ltd (Germany), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), General Motors (US), Ford Motor Company (US), Stellantis (The Netherlands), Daimler AG (Germany), Volkswagen AG (Germany), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd (Japan), and BMW Group (Germany). These companies adopted several strategies to gain traction in the SUV Market. New product development, partnerships, and expansion strategies from 2018 to 2022 helped them to innovate on its offerings and broaden their customer base.

Make an Inquiry:  https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id= 21889098

Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Telematics Market by Service (ACN, eCall, RSA, Remote Diagnostics, Insurance Risk Assessment, Driver Behavior, Billing), Form & Vehicle Type, Component, Connectivity, Aftermarket, Fleet Management Service, Region - Global Forecast to 2027

ADAS Market by System (ACC, DMS, IPA, PDS, TJA, FCW, CTA, RSR, LDW, AEB, & BSD), Component (Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasonic, & Camera Unit), Vehicle (PC, LCV, Bus, & Truck), Level of Autonomy (L1, L2&3, L4, L5), Offering, EV, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/suv-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/suv-trend-analysis.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suv-market-worth-1-221-7-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301646991.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

