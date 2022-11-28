U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

SUV Market worth $1,221.7 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUV Market  is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 885.8 billion in 2022 to USD 1,221.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. 

Browse and in-depth TOC on "SUV Market"   
268 – Tables
49 – Figures      
249 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 21889098

Rising consumer inclination toward comfort and automatic safety features, other benefits such as higher ground clearance, commanding driver seating position, robustness, and off-road driving capabilities are projected to drive the SUV Market in the coming years.

The Mid-Size SUVs would lead the global SUV Market during the forecast period

The mid-size SUVs hold the largest market among all types. They are offered in multiple engine variants with gasoline (naturally aspirated and turbocharged), diesel, and some plug-in hybrid options for better fuel economy. Additionally, these vehicles are provided with various transmission options (manual, automatic transmission (AT), CVT, and DCT), 2 or 3 rows of seating options, and multiple luxury, safety, and driver assistance features (such as smart entry, start-stop, all-wheel disc brakes, heated & ventilated seats, sunroof, ambient lighting, etc.). Consumers mostly prefer mid-size SUVs, and the inclination is shifting from the premium hatchback or compact SUV segment to this segment. The key reason for the same is to get additional seating and cargo space with a moving inclination towards better functionality and improved practical features at comparatively lower prices than full-size SUVs. Increasing disposable income is also one of the reasons for this shift. Thus, the rising adoption of mid-size SUVs in the Americas, Europe, and developed countries such as Japan and South Korea will drive the growth of this segment.

The Electric SUV segment would be the fastest-growing SUV segment

Electric SUV is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR under the review period. The stringent emission regulations by global economies with lowered emission limits and updated CO2 and fuel efficiency regulations, soaring crude oil prices, and demand for fuel-efficient vehicles drive the electric SUV Market. Battery electric SUVs hold the largest share, followed by plug-in hybrid versions of SUVs. Some global top selling electric SUV models are - Tesla Model Y, MG ZS EV,  Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron, Kona Electric, and Volvo XC40.  Further, in the US and some European countries, OEMs are offering plug-in hybrid SUVs that offer better mileage without compromising on the engine performance. These growth factors would fuel the future electric SUV segments growth.

Request Sample Report:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id= 21889098

"Asia Pacific would be the largest market for SUVs."

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share in the SUV Market owing to shifting consumer preferences, increasing per capita income of the middle-class population, and cost advantages that have led OEMs to increase vehicle production in the region. Thus, strong demand has been noticed in China, India, and Japan, accelerating the SUV Market growth. In 2021, SUV sales in China have increased from 10.1 million units to 11.2 million units. The demand for entry-level and compact SUVs is growing in countries such as India and China due to more product launches with advanced features in this segment at a competitive price bracket. Further, increased demand for luxury cars with superior cabin comfort and off-roading capability for sport and recreational purposes would spur the demand for mid-size and full-size SUVs in the region.

Key Market Players

The SUV Market is led by established global suppliers such as Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Honda Motor Co., Ltd (Germany), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), General Motors (US), Ford Motor Company (US), Stellantis (The Netherlands), Daimler AG (Germany), Volkswagen AG (Germany), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd (Japan), and BMW Group (Germany). These companies adopted several strategies to gain traction in the SUV Market. New product development, partnerships, and expansion strategies from 2018 to 2022 helped them to innovate on its offerings and broaden their customer base.

Make an Inquiry:  https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id= 21889098

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Telematics Market - Global Forecast to 2027

ADAS Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Autonomous / Self-Driving Cars Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Autonomous Tractors Market - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s biggest lithium producers, plans to build a demonstration plant in Western Australia capable of refining the material that’s key to the booming global battery metals market.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe pilot plant would process Pilbara Minerals’ hard-rock ore into lithi