Suze Orman’s 5 Basic Money Rules To Get You Started

Picture Perfect / Shutterstock.com

Financial expert and best-selling author Suze Orman is known for her easy-to-follow, no-nonsense money advice that can help people find financial freedom. She is known for saying, “You are never powerful in life until you are powerful over your own money.”

Try This: How Much Does the Average Middle-Class Person Have in Savings?

Learn More: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

According to Orman, there are several steps you can take to assert control over your finances. It is never too late to get started. Orman’s advice is beloved because it is uncomplicated. The simplicity helps for people to be able to follow it and meet their financial goals in a reasonable amount of time.

Here is her best basic money advice to get you started.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Tackle Credit Card Debt

Orman frequently speaks about living within your means. One way to do that is to tackle your credit card debt. She recommends that individuals call their “credit card issuer and ask for the interest rate to be lowered.” She notes that the average interest rate on credit cards is 22%, which is high. Asking for a reduction can help save you substantial amounts of money each month.

She also suggests seeing whether you qualify for a “balance transfer deal.” In some cases, you might be able to snag a zero-interest rate for a 12- to 18-month period. Over that time, you can work to pay off your balance without having to worry about the interest.

Trending Now: Top Money Moves for Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z

Establish an Emergency Fund

Another area that Orman regularly recommends is to have a healthy emergency fund. In 2021, she told her followers that they should aim “to have an emergency savings fund that can cover up to 12 months of living costs.” An emergency fund can help to ensure you can withstand any financial hardships that come along.

Create an Action Plan

Orman firmly believes in creating a financial action plan. She gives her 5-Step Financial Action Plan on Oprah.com. In it, she suggests that individuals pay off their credit card debt and raise their FICO scores before creating spending, savings and retirement action plans.

Story continues

Your spending action plan begins with separating all of your expenses into wants and needs. Next, you identify all of the wants. Then, you eliminate the wants if you do not have sufficient savings or are carrying large amounts of debt.

Automate Your Savings

Orman routinely recommends individuals automate their savings. Her reasoning behind automation is it “is a proven way to stay committed to a savings goal.”

She notes that it doesn’t necessarily matter how much you are moving over, as long as you are moving it over consistently.

She said, “Having money zapped from your checking account into your savings accounts is free, too. The ‘set it and forget it’ approach is how you will reach your savings goals.”

Open a Roth Account

Finally, Orman said individuals, particularly young adults, should open Roth accounts. She even suggests parents set up Roths for their children if they can.

In December 2023, Orman’s Roth IRA challenge was that her followers contribute the maximum allowed. Individuals under the age of 50 can contribute up to $7,000. People who are 50 and over can contribute a maximum of $8,000.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Suze Orman’s 5 Basic Money Rules To Get You Started