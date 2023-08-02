Suze Orman: This Is the First Bill You Need To Pay Each Month

Mediapunch / Shutterstock.com

Many Americans are struggling to keep up with their monthly bills, with roughly 40% of consumers reporting that it is “somewhat” to “very difficult” to pay their usual bills, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Things might get even more dire when student loan payments resume in the fall — a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 31% of borrowers will not be able to pay all of their bills when payments begin again.

While you should ideally pay all of your bills, Suze Orman, host of the “Women & Money” podcast, said there is one bill you should always prioritize.

Don’t Neglect Your Student Loan Payments

After having student loan payments on pause for so long, it might be hard to figure out how to reintroduce them into your budget — but you can’t just ignore your payment and hope it goes away.

“It should be a priority,” Orman told GOBankingRates. “People need to remember to not put off paying your student loans. It’s not going away and it should be the first bill you pay each month. It’s not going to disappear. You can’t bankrupt your student loan.”

How To Fit Student Loans Back Into Your Budget

The GOBankingRates survey found that 42% of borrowers will have to tighten their monthly budgets when student loan payments resume.

“Make a plan/budget that works so you can pay [your student loans] each month,” Orman said. “Give up eating out or other unnecessary expenses so you can start making your payments.”

Orman notes that under President Joe Biden’s new income-driven repayment (IDR) plan, called the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan, your payments can be significantly lower than they were before the payment pause. Under the new plan, single borrowers earning $32,800 or less and families of four earning $67,500 or less will no longer need to make any payments. Borrowers earning more than these amounts will save at least $1,000 per year compared to the current income-driven repayment plans, according to StudentAid.gov.

“With the new guidelines, many people’s payments will be cut in half,” Orman said, “making it easier for people to make their monthly payments.”

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Survey methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed 1,028 Americans ages 18 and older from across the U.S. between June 27 and June 29, 2023, asking nine different questions: (1) Have you used Artificial Intelligence (AI) for any of the following? (Select all that apply.); (2) How much do you think you’ll need in monthly Social Security income in order to retire comfortably?; (3) How much do you spend on your average Costco trip?; (4) How often do you go to Costco?; (5) What items do you purchase most frequently at Costco?; (6) How do you think the restart of student loan payments will affect the economy in 2023 and beyond?; (7) How much student loan debt do you currently have?; (8) How will the restart of student loan payments affect your financial situation? (Select all that apply.); and (9) How much did you (or do you expect to) inherit from your parents/relatives? GOBankingRates used PureSpectrum’s survey platform to conduct the poll.

