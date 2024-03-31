Suze Orman: How To Save Money With a Dental Savings Plan

Mediapunch / Shutterstock.com

While going to the dentist can sometimes be a painful experience, it can also be painful for your wallet – that is, if you don’t have a dental plan.

That’s why personal finance expert and New York Times bestselling author Suze Orman said that if you don’t have dental insurance, she highly recommends you check out a dental savings plan.

“And even if you have dental coverage through workplace insurance or a Medicare Advantage plan that offers dental coverage, I encourage you to do some research,” Orman said in a blog post.

First, she argued that most dental insurance coverage is very limited- sometimes to just $1,000 or $1,500 or so, “which as my root canal shows is not going to be enough if you need some serious work.”

Her advice? Carefully review the specific coverage limits and deductibles on your existing dental insurance.

“I think many of you will be surprised at how limited it is,” she said. “That’s where enrolling in a dental savings plan can make so much sense. If you have a dentist you love, check in with the office to see if they have a particular dental plan(s) they accept.”

In another blog post, Orman said that dental insurance has many other shortcomings, including the fact that when you sign up, you typically must wait six months to a year before certain procedures are covered. In addition, she noted that most dental insurance does not cover cosmetic dentistry.

In contrast, dental plans are “so great” because they don’t have an annual maximum and no monthly premiums — one low annual membership fee.

“Dental savings plans aren’t insurance. Rather, they work like a membership you have to a warehouse retailer such as Costco,” she wrote.

