Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co. Ltd. Adopts ArisGlobal's LifeSphere® MultiVigilance to Advance Data Management from Clinical Trials

Innovative R&D company selects LifeSphere by ArisGlobal to further develop its safety capabilities

MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal , the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development with its end-to-end drug development technology platform LifeSphere® today announced its partnership with Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd. , an innovative R&D company devoted to the development of nucleic acid drugs and related products based on the RNA interference (RNAi) technology. Ribo will leverage ArisGlobal's LifeSphere Multivigilance in English and Chinese to manage safety data and meet regulatory requirements as products move towards clinical trials.

ArisGlobal Logo

"Clinical trials continue to generate copious amounts of safety data for new products, and purposeful insights are critical for safely bringing products to market," said Beena Wood, ArisGlobal's Vice President of Safety. "As Ribo works with a multitude of R&D pipelines of oligonucleotide therapeutics, LifeSphere Multivigilance can provide data models to connect siloed data sets across global markets and combine them into valuable data fabric."

LifeSphere Multivigilance is a program within LifeSphere's Safety product line, and is an end-to-end, automated system that helps pharmacovigilance teams save time and effort, ensure future-proof compliance, and keep global teams aligned. The platform uses AI to bring efficiency to workflows and offers 100% compliance with present and future regulatory requirements.

"As Ribo continues to bring innovative products into the clinical trial phase at a global scale, we needed to select an equally innovative safety system with stable performance and strong capabilities to manage data," said Jing Fu, Vice President at Ribo. "We have confidence in ArisGlobal products, and I believe that our partnership will propel us forward as we bring more products to the clinical trial stage in China and internationally."

This news comes after ArisGlobal presented its signature conference Breakthrough2021 with key discussions around safety, automation & AI adoption, and data, along with the 2021 State of the Industry report for life sciences R&D technology.

To learn more about ArisGlobal please visit, www.arisglobal.com .

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China.





About Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., LTD.

Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd. is an innovative R&D company devoted to the development of nucleic acid drugs and related products based on the RNA interference (RNAi) technology. With its innovative R&D capabilities, Ribo has built a strong R&D pipeline with numerous drug products in different stages, aiming to contribute to the treatment of serious diseases troubling the Chinese population. Ribo has also built a strong foundation in nucleic acid liquid-phase synthetic technology and manufacture of nucleic acid drug substances. Ribo's founders include some of China's most renowned scientists in the field of RNAi technology. Ribo received the prize of The First Innovative Team in Jiangsu China. Ribo is headquartered in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province and has a subsidiary in Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ribolia.com .

