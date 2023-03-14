U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,896.05
    +40.29 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,969.56
    +150.42 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,354.96
    +166.11 (+1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.58
    +27.28 (+1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.08
    -3.72 (-4.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.60
    -3.90 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0748
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6300
    +0.1150 (+3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2180
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1390
    +0.9410 (+0.71%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,102.18
    +799.93 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    565.14
    +16.11 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.11
    +88.48 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     

SVB Bridge Bank’s CEO Asks Depositors to Help the Lender Rebuild

Gillian Tan
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The new chief executive officer of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank Tim Mayopoulos has one ask: that depositors pivot back to the lender.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“The number one thing you can do to support the future of this institution is to help us rebuild our deposit base, both by leaving deposits with Silicon Valley Bridge Bank and transferring back deposits that left over the last several days,” he wrote Tuesday in an email to clients.

The bank is open for business, making new loans and honoring existing credit facilities, Mayopoulos said. Amid a textbook bank run, withdrawals initiated by depositors and investors amounted to $42 billion on March 9 alone, regulators said. The bank was seized by regulators on March 10. Mayopoulos, who helped usher Fannie Mae through the global financial crisis, was named CEO of the bridge bank on Monday.

“If you, your portfolio companies, or your firm moved funds within the past week, please consider moving some of them back as part of a secure deposit diversification strategy,” he wrote. “We are also open for business for any new customers.”

Read more: SVB Bridge Bank CEO Touts Turnaround Experience During Crisis

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. airlines play down demand concerns after United's dour forecast

    (Reuters) -U.S. carriers on Tuesday tried to reassure worried investors about the strength of travel demand a day after United Airlines forecast an unexpected loss in the current quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc, which reaffirmed its first-quarter outlook, said travel demand is "strong" and getting "stronger." Its CEO Ed Bastian said in the past 30 days, the airline has recorded 10 highest sales days in its history.

  • Egg Prices Are Finally Falling

    (Bloomberg) -- Egg prices tumbled for the first time in five months in a long-awaited ease in the cost of the staple food which has been ravaged by the world’s worst-ever outbreak of bird flu.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs Hike‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rise, Stocks Steady; Fed Path E

  • US regulators will protect all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank

    US regulators have announced that they're taking action to "fully" protect all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

  • London fears losing luxury shoppers to Paris and Milan

    London's luxury retailers fear the city is losing its pull as a shopping destination, with tourists from the United States, China and the Gulf flocking instead to Paris and Milan where tax breaks still offer a way to cut the cost of their purchases. With finance minister Jeremy Hunt set to present the government's budget statement on Wednesday, the industry wants him to reinstate sales-tax-free shopping for overseas visitors, which ended in 2020 when Britain left the European Union. Big names including department stores Harrods and Harvey Nichols, Chelsea property manager Cadogan and The Lanesborough Hotel have joined forces with hundreds of retailers to urge Hunt to change the rules.

  • Silicon Valley Bank’s new CEO sends letter to clients: ‘We are conducting business as usual’

    Silicon Valley Bank’s clients received a surprising email in their inboxes late Monday evening from the bank’s new CEO Tim Mayopoulos stating that the institution was not only open, it was also business as usual. “Silicon Valley Bank, N.A. is open and conducting business as usual,” the email, obtained by TechCrunch from multiple sources, read. At the time of publication, SVB's website has been restored.

  • Microsoft-backed OpenAI starts release of powerful AI known as GPT-4

    (Reuters) -OpenAI, the creator of chatbot sensation ChatGPT, on Tuesday said it is beginning to release a powerful artificial intelligence model known as GPT-4, setting the stage for even more human-like technology to proliferate. The startup, funded by Microsoft Corp, said in a blog post that its latest technology is "multimodal", meaning images as well as text prompts can spur it to generate content. The text-input features will first be available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers and to software developers, with a waitlist, while the image-input ability remains a preview of its research.

  • Trading JPMorgan, Bank of America Amid Fallout in Regional Banks

    The regional banking issues are having a wide-ranging impact on other financial stocks. Let's look at the charts for JPMorgan and Bank of America.

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $12.99, marking a -1.22% move from the previous day.

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses — as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there were plenty of other banks with high levels of unrealized securities losses as of Dec. 31.

  • Charles Schwab’s fortune battered by SVB collapse, with his wealth plunging more than any other American billionaire’s in 2023

    The failure of Silicon Valley Bank has had a widespread impact.

  • Down -19.33% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

    First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

  • Investors Heavily Search Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Here is What You Need to Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • SVB: Moody's Delivers Bad News to First Republic and 5 Other Banks

    The credit-rating company plans to downgrade the ratings of U.S. regional banks after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed.

  • Inflation at 6%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Markets are in a state of flux right now, with heavy changes on the near horizon. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – and the Fed’s takeovers of it and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks – have sparked fears of a new banking or financial crisis, as well as calls for the Federal Reserve to pare back on its policy of interest rate hikes and monetary tightening. The inflation numbers for February were in-line with expectations, with a monthly gain of 0.4% and an annualized rate of 6%

  • ‘It’s not easy to get rich quick’ — but stealing these 3 frugal habits from Warren Buffett can really speed things up

    You won’t even owe him a penny for his thoughts.

  • Nvidia's Charts Tell the Tale of How to Trade the Stock

    Regular readers may recall that I last addressed Nvidia back on February 23rd in response to earnings. The stock opened in the $230's that day, and I made the disciplined sale that I said I would as my target coming into earnings had been $216. Well, the stock has really gone mostly sideways since then and I am back to update my view.

  • Bank stocks rally in sharp reversal from previous session

    First Republic (FRC) and other regional banks are up sharply, in a stunning reversal from the previous session when the sector was hammered following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • AMC shareholders approve ‘APE’ conversion in ‘landslide victory’ but stock tumbles

    Shareholders of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. voted overwhelmingly in support of the company’s proposal to convert AMC Preferred Equity units into shares of common stock Tuesday. AMC’s (AMC) stock, which was repeatedly halted for volatility Monday, fell 13.8%. In January, AMC announced the special meeting of shareholders to increase the number of AMC-authorized shares from just over 524 million to 550 million and to authorize a 1-for-10 reverse split of the company’s common stock, converting APEs into shares common stock.

  • Exclusive: Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale -source

    Infinera Corp, a U.S. manufacturer of semiconductors for the telecommunications industry that competes with China's Huawei, is exploring options that include a sale of the company, according to a person familiar with the matter. The San Jose, California-based company, which has a market value of $1.6 billion, is working with investment bank Centerview Partners on a sale process that will launch in a few weeks, the source said. Infinera shares rose over 11% on the news in afternoon trade to $7.64 a share.