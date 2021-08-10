U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,418.50
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,936.00
    -62.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,105.50
    -19.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.10
    -3.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.93
    +0.45 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.40
    +11.90 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.37 (+1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    +0.0270 (+2.09%)
     

  • Vix

    16.72
    +0.57 (+3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3849
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3390
    +0.0340 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,711.54
    +2,301.83 (+5.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,117.05
    +57.72 (+5.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,844.60
    +24.56 (+0.09%)
     

SVB Financial Group Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Financial Group ("SVB") (NASDAQ: SIVB), announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,227,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $564.00 per share for expected gross proceeds of approximately $1.25 billion before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. SVB has also granted the underwriter an option to purchase up to an additional 334,000 shares of its common stock. SVB intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including supporting capital ratios at SVB and its subsidiary bank, Silicon Valley Bank.

Silicon Valley Bank logo. (PRNewsFoto/Silicon Valley Bank)
Silicon Valley Bank logo. (PRNewsFoto/Silicon Valley Bank)

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as book-running manager for the offering.

The offering is expected to close on Aug. 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, including a prospectus and prospectus supplement, filed by SVB with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the related prospectus supplement and other documents SVB has filed with the SEC for more complete information about SVB and the offering before investing. These documents may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, SVB, the underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus contained in the registration statement, together with the related prospectus supplement, if you request it by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SVB Financial Group

For nearly 40 years, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) and its subsidiaries have helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB Financial Group's businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial, investment and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group operates in centers of innovation around the world.

SVB Financial Group is the holding company for all business units and groups © 2021 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, MAKE NEXT HAPPEN NOW and the chevron device are trademarks of SVB Financial Group, used under license. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond SVB Financial Group's control. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and generally can be identified by the use of such words as "becoming," "may," "will, " "should, " "could," "would," "predict," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "seek," "expect," "plan," "intend," the negative of such words or comparable terminology. Although SVB Financial Group believes that the expectations reflected in SVB Financial Group's forward-looking statements are reasonable, SVB Financial Group has based these expectations on its current beliefs as well as its assumptions, and such expectations may not prove to be correct. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside SVB Financial Group's control. Forward-looking statements related to the offering and SVB Financial Group's actual results of operations and financial performance could differ significantly from those expressed in or implied by SVB Financial Group forward-looking statements (for example, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the economic and business environments in which SVB Financial Group operates). The forward-looking statements included in this disclosure are made only as of the date of this disclosure. SVB Financial Group does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

[SIVB-F]

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/svb-financial-group-announces-pricing-of-offering-of-common-stock-301351673.html

SOURCE SVB Financial Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Curaleaf Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

    Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • Is Upstart Holdings (UPST) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap, Small Cap, Focus Composite, Focus Plus Composite, and All Cap Composite” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 12.4% net return for the second quarter of 2021, 9.9% for the […]

  • 12 Best Blue-Chip Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best blue-chip stocks right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the blue-chip stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Blue-Chip Stocks Right Now. Blue-chip companies usually have big market caps, strong balance sheets, and solid history. Some examples of the blue-chip stocks are […]

  • Here's Why Coinbase Global, Canaan, and Ebang International Were Up Big Today

    Rising prices for leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum's Ether, are prompting big gains for crypto-related stocks in today's trading. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), and Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) are among the players in the space posting significant gains in the session. Ether's token price has risen 30% over the last month, while Bitcoin's price per token has climbed roughly 29% across the stretch.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, an investment management firm, published its “International Value Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of 5.17% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmark, the MSCI EAFE Index, by comparison returned 4.94% […]

  • Velodyne Stock Could More Than Triple From Here, Says Oppenheimer

    Wall Street analysts often tell investors to shut out near-term noise and focus on a stock’s long-term prospects instead. It’s a piece of advice reiterated by Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch following Velodyne Lidar’s (VLDR) latest quarterly results. “While VLDR's 2Q21 results were below expectations,” the 5-star analyst said, “We believe the company continues to progress on setting the foundation of long-term growth and technology leadership.” Revenue in the quarter hit $13.6 million, not only down b

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • If the S&P 500 breaks above this key level, it could set off an ‘epic emotional squeeze’ not unlike 1999, strategists warn

    Anear-term top for the S&P 500 could be coming, say strategists at BTIG. And meme stocks could be the trigger.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The fintech star is still firing on all cylinders -- but its growth strategies might be too volatile for some investors.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Roku, Inc. (ROKU)?

    At Insider Monkey, we pore over the filings of nearly 866 top investment firms every quarter, a process we have now completed for the latest reporting period. The data we’ve gathered as a result gives us access to a wealth of collective knowledge based on these firms’ portfolio holdings as of March 31st. In this […]

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.