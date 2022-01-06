U.S. markets closed

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP CONFIRMS DATE AND TIME OF QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) will report its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, on Thursday, January 20, 2022 after the close of the stock market.

The Company will file its quarterly financial results with the SEC via form 8-K and issue an advisory release via newswire containing a link to its full financial results, which will be also posted on the Investor Relations section of its website at www.svb.com.

Conference call: Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Dial-in information: 1 (888) 330-3016 or 1 (646) 960-0828, Confirmation 5682116

Live audio webcast: A live audio webcast of the call can be accessed via SVB's investor relations website at http://ir.svb.com

Replay: An audio replay of the call will be available at http://ir.svb.com for 12 months beginning January 20, 2022

2022 Quarterly Earnings Announcements: The Company expects to release quarterly results for 2022 on the following dates, which are subject to change:

QUARTER

RELEASE DATE

First quarter 2022 results

Thursday, April 21, 2022

Second quarter 2022 results

Thursday, July 21, 2022

Third quarter 2022 results

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Fourth quarter 2022 results

Thursday, January 19, 2023

The Company expects to issue an advisory release confirming the date of each quarterly announcement and call approximately 2 weeks prior to the scheduled announcement date.

About SVB Financial Group
For nearly 40 years, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) and its subsidiaries have helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB Financial Group's businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial, investment and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at svb.com.

SVB Financial Group is the holding company for all business units and groups © 2022 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, SVB LEERINK, MAKE NEXT HAPPEN NOW and the chevron device are trademarks of SVB Financial Group, used under license. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group. [SIVB-F]

