SVB Securities Expands Technology Equity Research Team with the Addition of Michael Morton, CFA

BOSTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Securities, a leading investment bank serving the innovation economy, announced today the addition of Michael Morton, CFA, to the firm's Technology Equity Research team as a Senior Research Analyst leading coverage of the e-commerce and internet marketplace sectors. He will be responsible for SVB Securities' efforts to build its technology equity research expertise in these fields, complementing last year's acquisition of technology investment banking firm MoffettNathanson LLC. Morton will join the TMT equity research vertical led by Michael Nathanson and Craig Moffett.

"We are excited to continue strengthening our Technology Equity Research team by welcoming Mike to SVB Securities," said Jim Kelly, Director of Research at SVB Securities. "His deep sector expertise and market insights will be a valuable addition to our existing coverage of the internet and consumer sectors."

Morton joins SVB Securities from YouTube, where he worked in Strategy on the Market and Competitive Intelligence team. In his role, he worked to identify emerging trends in the consumer internet landscape and synthesized market data and competitive intelligence across various business lines. He also brings over a decade of equity research experience, having previously served as a Director and Sector Specialist in Internet, Media, and Telecom at Bernstein Research. Before that he was a Research Analyst at Haverford Trust Company.

"I am thrilled to join SVB Securities' Technology Equity Research team and continue to build its offering in technology research," said Morton. "SVB Securities' areas of expertise ensure that the bank has its finger on the pulse of the innovation economy, and I look forward to working alongside this accomplished group."

SVB Securities continues to expand its market-leading equity research capabilities across healthcare and technology sectors to assist clients in achieving their strategic objectives. The experienced research team covers nearly 290 companies across biopharma, healthcare, and IT services. In December 2021, SVB acquired MoffettNathanson, which had been known as the standard-bearer for technology equity research since its founding in 2013.

About SVB Securities

SVB Securities is a leading investment bank dedicated to the innovation economy. The firm provides healthcare and technology companies and investors with differentiated sector knowledge, deep expertise, and an extensive suite of capital market and advisory solutions. SVB Securities is one of SVB's core businesses alongside Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Capital and SVB Private. SVB Securities is a member of FINRA/SIPC. [SIVB-L]

