SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Named to Top 200 Banks in the Nation

JASPER, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX:SVBT) has been named to American Banker magazine's Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks in the nation. In its May 2022 issue, American Banker ranked SVB&T Corporation 132nd on its prestigious nationwide list. In 2021, the corporation ranked 182nd; in 2020, the corporation ranked 153rd; and in 2019, the corporation ranked 102nd out of 601 publicly traded community banks and thrifts with $2 billion or less in assets.

"Springs Valley is honored and humbled by our selection as one of the top 200 banks as defined by the American Banker in their May issue," said Jamie Shinabarger, President & CEO. "We are especially proud about climbing 50 spots in the rankings, moving from 182nd in 2020 up to 132nd in 2021," he added.

"Essentially, we have been able to provide our shareholders the benefit of both safety and return , given the combination of our 11.55% year-end capital ratio with our 11.05% ROAE (up 100 basis points from last year). This makes achieving the Top 200 list even more impressive," Shinabarger concluded.

The study examined 438 well-capitalized publicly traded banks with $2 billion or less in assets. Rankings are determined by each institution's return on average equity (ROAE)-a measure of profitability widely used by investors to analyze business performance.

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company is a subsidiary of SVB&T Corporation, headquartered at 8482 West State Road 56, French Lick, Indiana 47432 with administrative offices at 1500 Main Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546. Springs Valley has locations in Dubois, Daviess, Gibson, and Orange Counties, offering full-service bank and financial services. Springs Valley has products and services for all types of families and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, electronic services, online consumer and mortgage applications and a variety of other loan options. Springs Valley Bank is a member of FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.

In addition, the company has a full-service financial advisory group managed by experienced, talented professionals specializing in estate planning, tax planning and wealth management. Investment Services are also offered by a licensed, professional Springs Valley representative. Trust and Investment products are not deposits; not insured by the FDIC; not a deposit or other obligation of, or guaranteed by, the depository institution; not insured by any Federal Government Agency; may lose value - subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

More information can be found online at www.svbt.bank. The company's stock is traded on the OTCQX trading platform under ticker symbol SVBT (www.otcmarkets.com).

