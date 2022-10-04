SVN® Expands Presence In Texas with the Addition of SVN | Veler Commercial

Boston, MA, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of its newest franchise office, SVN | Veler Commercial, headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Led by Managing Director Timothy Veler, SVN | Veler Commercial specializes in high level commercial real estate consulting for clients, both national and local, including acquisition/ disposition, investment sales, agency leasing, and tenant representation. Timothy Veler brings over 28 years of experience as an owner/partner of a real estate investment business focusing on commercial real estate investments, and is responsible for the acquisition, disposition, and management of privately-held and publicly-held commercial investment properties.

A strategic alliance with SVN made perfect sense for Veler, who was drawn to the organization’s unique culture and core values of transparency, innovation, and inclusivity. By leveraging SVN’s extensive network, technologies and nationwide opportunities, SVN | Veler Commercial is eager to expand their services in the Dallas area and beyond.

“We look forward to continuing to grow our services to our clients by growing our team of like minded individuals, and by serving our clients well,” stated Veler.

SVN | Veler Commercial focuses on clients’ goals to understand and fulfill their needs within market-driven timelines, and to assure efficient and professional handling of their transactions. Leasing/ownership services transactions have included Project Leasing for Prologis Inc. (local partner to global tradeTM) and LINK Logistics Industrial, as well as many local investors, landlords, and business owners.

For more information, visit www.svnVeler.com.

About SVN | Veler Commercial

About SVN®

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 2,000 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities/.

