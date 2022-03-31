U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,610.50
    +14.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,190.00
    +73.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,148.25
    +76.75 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,093.40
    +4.90 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.37
    -4.45 (-4.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.70
    -4.30 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1183
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    -0.0420 (-1.75%)
     

  • Vix

    19.33
    +0.43 (+2.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3141
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.2080
    +0.3480 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,284.86
    +157.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.04
    +2.94 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,025.74
    -1.51 (-0.01%)
     

SVP WORLDWIDE ACQUIRES JAGUAR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION'S MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS

·2 min read

LA VERGNE, Tenn., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVP Worldwide, the global leader in household sewing machines, announces that it has acquired Jaguar International Corporation's sewing machine manufacturing operations and product engineering organization. The facility, based in Vietnam, is one of the largest factories of household sewing machines in the world.

The acquisition will strengthen SVP Worldwide's supply chain and create the needed capacity to support growth for the company's SINGER®, HUSQVARNA VIKING®, and PFAFF® brands. The demand for household sewing machines has grown over the past decade and further expanded during the pandemic. SVP Worldwide has outpaced the industry growth and steadily gained market share through systematic execution of its strategy including significant investments in the business which accelerated after Platinum Equity acquired SVP Worldwide in 2021. As a result, the company has actively been seeking to strengthen its manufacturing footprint.

"Expanding our manufacturing capabilities will help keep pace with the strong demand for our products", said SVP Worldwide CEO Carl-Martin Lindahl. "The acquisition will also allow us to optimize production at each site in our manufacturing network and thereby introduce new models more efficiently and delight consumers by bringing our innovations such as artificial intelligence in sewing machines, cloud-based operating systems, and voice control to more products in our product portfolio".

The acquired operations were established in 2007 and include a modern, cost-effective sewing machine manufacturing operation, strategically located in northern Vietnam. The factory produces computerized sewing machines, mechanical sewing machines, sergers, and spare parts. The acquisition includes the factory and associated warehouse, all current employees as well as the full engineering team in Japan. In addition, the acquisition includes the entire product portfolio produced at the site and the associated intellectual property. The factory currently supplies Jaguar International Corporation plus a range of third-party customers and will continue to do so under SVP Worldwide's ownership.

SVP Worldwide, doing business through SVP-Singer Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates, is the world's largest consumer sewing machine company, accounting for more than one out of every three sewing machines sold globally. The company and its three iconic brands – SINGER®, HUSQVARNA VIKING®, and PFAFF® – have collectively delighted consumers for more than 460 years. These premium brands and products are regarded as the choice for serious sewists and novice crafters. The SINGER®, HUSQVARNA VIKING® and PFAFF® brands each have a distinct heritage and following globally. SVP Worldwide has facilities around the globe to design, manufacture, sell and support the world's top sewing machine brands. With global corporate headquarters located near Nashville, Tenn., USA, the company also has 171 retail stores in 36 U.S. states and numerous service centers located from coast to coast. Internationally, SVP Worldwide has regional headquarters and commercial offices in Milan, Italy, and Mexico City, Mexico. Combined, the brands reach consumers in more than 180 countries on five continents. To learn more, visit www.svpworldwide.com.

SOURCE SVP Worldwide

Recommended Stories

  • Sebastian Fundora calm, collected, ready for Erickson Lubin

    Sebastian Fundora is on the precipice of something huge after only 19 professional fights. And that was the plan. The 6-foot-6 junior middleweight contender is scheduled to face Erickson Lubin on April 9 in Los Angeles (Showtime), with the winner ...

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Stocks Fall Wednesday as UiPath, Expensify Disappoint on Guidance

    The stock market finally took a break on Wednesday from its string of big wins. Wall Street remained hopeful for favorable resolutions on key issues like inflation and the war in Ukraine, but that didn't stop the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) from giving up some ground after an impressive rally over the past few weeks.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Why Geron's Shares Rose 23.4% on Wednesday

    Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) saw its shares jump 23.4% on Wednesday. Geron was last this high on Nov. 15, and it has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock jumped on the type of news that ordinarily might make it fall -- the company announced it was making a public offering of common stock to raise money.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • The one-year returns have been solid for Forge Global Holdings (NYSE:FRGE) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

    When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right stock...

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slumped Today

    There was no bad news for Nvidia specifically -- but the good news wasn't all that great. Take semiconductors peer company Micron (NASDAQ: MU) for example. Micron reported a big earnings beat for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 last night, and guided investors to expect another beat in the third quarter.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

    Cathie Wood's Ark bought and sold shares of electric-vehicle makers and snapped up shares of two biotech companies.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Elite Potential

    The best dividend stocks have a long history of steadily increasing their payments. The top tiers are Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, companies that have delivered steady dividend growth for 25 and 50 years, respectively. Three of these up-and-comers are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Why Vir Biotechnology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) were skyrocketing 19.4% higher as of 12:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after S&P Global announced that Vir will replace Matador Resources on the S&P SmallCap 600 index effective before the market open on April 4.

  • Why Tesla, Google, and Amazon want to do stock splits

    On March 28, Tesla announced that it will split its stock for the second time in two years. The decision also follows similar plans from Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet to do 20-for-1 stock splits, drastically lowering their respective share price. If approved, Amazon stock will drop from about $3300 to $165 while Alphabet will drop from about $2800 to $140.

  • UiPath stock drops 20% after outlook falls short of Wall Street expectations

    UiPath Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Wednesday after the “software robots” provider’s weaker-than-expected outlook overshadowed a beat of Wall Street's quarterly results estimates.

  • 10 Defense Stocks US Senators Love

    In this article, we discuss the 10 defense stocks US senators love. If you want to read about some war stocks popular in the Senate, go directly to 5 Defense Stocks US Senators Love. There has been a huge outcry around the stock trading activities of lawmakers in the United States in recent months as […]

  • Why RH Stock Was Tumbling Today

    Shares of RH (NYSE: RH) were sliding today after the high-end home furnishings retailer turned in disappointing results in its fourth-quarter earnings report. The company, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, also offered weaker-than-expected guidance for 2022. Home furnishings retailers boomed during the pandemic as Americans spent to adapt to work-from-home and learn-from-home conditions.

  • Nine Major Companies Will Lose Big If Globalization Dies

    Trade embargoes and global supply chain snarls: Globalization is clearly on the ropes. And that's a big problem for global S&P 500 companies.