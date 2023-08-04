SW Ocala: 432-unit multifamily residential complex planned near I-75

A 432-unit multifamily residential complex is planned in southwest Ocala.

Here's what we know:

Where will the project be located?

The street address is 2300 SW 38th Ave. The vacant land is just west of I-75 and north of State Road 200. The western edge of the College of Central Florida campus is on the other side of I-75.

The land parcel is about 34 acres, according to the Property Appraiser's Office. The project name is listed as SW 38th Avenue Apartments in a permit application on file with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (Swiftmud).

Who is developing the project?

The property owner is NCFL Investments LLC, based in Hampstead, North Carolina. The applicant for the Swiftmud permit is Mark Gregory, listed in state records as manager of NCFL.

NCFL bought the property for $5 million in May. The seller was Parboyd LLC, according to a deed on file with the court clerk's office.

What will the multifamily development include?

According to the Swiftmud application, the complex also will include a clubhouse and maintenance building, among other things.

What's the latest?

The developer seeks an environmental resource permit from Swiftmud. The process is underway.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: SW 38th Avenue Apartments: 432 units at I-75 north of SR 200