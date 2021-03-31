U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,987.33
    +28.78 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,091.40
    +24.44 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,283.17
    +237.78 (+1.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.73
    +19.94 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.77
    +0.22 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.30
    +23.30 (+1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.22 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1752
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7120
    -0.0140 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3805
    +0.0065 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5600
    +0.2070 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,583.08
    +594.64 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.23
    +13.70 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,713.63
    -58.49 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,178.80
    -253.90 (-0.86%)
     

Online advertisers take on Google with their own third-party cookie alternative

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·2 min read

When Google announced its plans to stop supporting third-party cookies for ads, a move away from tracking users based on their individual browsing history to create personalized ads, it was like a nuclear bomb for the online advertising industry. Yesterday, Google started officially testing its alternative solution, FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts), which anonymously serves ads to groups based on similar behavior. The major problem for the ad industry? FLoC is entirely Google's creation, which isn't exactly appealing to the company's competition in the space. So a group of online advertisers is proposing an alternative (with an appropriately cute name) of their own, SWAN, Bloomberg reports.

Developed by ad tech companies PubMatic, OpenX and Zeta Global, SWAN aims to give people more control over how their online data is used. They'll be asked to consent to ads when they first visit a site within the SWAN network, and will have the option of enabling personalized ads with individual tracking. Bloomberg notes that there will be other options for handling their ad data, but it's unclear how those will compare to Google's anonymized FLoC technology. Once you've configured your settings within the SWAN network, they'll be shared across supported sites. You'll also be able to change your preferences across the network on any site.

At first glance, SWAN seems more like a desperate way to hold onto the glory days of targeted online ads, rather than a genuine step forward to a more anonymous browsing experience. It's more a response to Google's FLoC than a genuine consumer-friendly move. But of course, Google's motivation is suspect as well; we've argued that it's basically trying to police itself before government regulators impose more restrictive rules. 

Consider our current moment as a transition point in the online ad industry. With the move away from third-party cookies, everyone will need to find ways to deliver ads that also honor users' data privacy. FLoC and SWAN are two solutions, but we'll definitely see other alternatives crop up too. Given the size of Google's influence in the online ad space, though, it'll be much more difficult for competitors to band together for their own solutions. 

Recommended Stories

  • Another state has failed in its attempt at app store reform

    Arizona's app store competition bill has failed after the state Senate pulled the measure.

  • Google is testing its replacement for third-party cookies

    FLoC is officially in fashion.

  • Hyundai imagines an EV future where cars 'crab drive' sideways to park

    Every urban mobility EV concept needs some kind of fun gimmick, and Hyundai has delivered quite a few with its latest Mobis M.Vision concepts.

  • Gocycle's G4 e-bikes come with more powerful motors and wider tires

    Gocycle its signature electric bike to add a new, more powerful motor, a redesigned carbon fork and wider tires for better comfort.

  • 'No Man's Sky' adds seasonal missions in its latest update

    Hello Games is bringing more structure to your adventures.

  • Biden administration targets 30 gigawatts of offshore wind turbines by 2030

    The administration's plan lays out a target of building 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind projects nationwide by 2030.

  • Glastonbury Festival will livestream a concert series for the first time

    The Glastonbury Festival is holding its first livestreamed event on May 22nd, with big groups like Coldplay and Haim in the lineup.

  • Apple Maps adds information on COVID-19 measures at airports

    Apple is adding a small but handy feature for those who need to travel during the pandemic.

  • Spotify's new personalized mixes focus on artists, genres and decades

    Starting today, all free and premium Spotify users will be able access three new personalized mixes inspired by Daily Mix.

  • Call of Duty games get a big update that actually reduces file sizes

    Activision's new Call of Duty Season Two Reloaded update reduces file sizes for both Warzone and Modern Warfare across platforms.

  • YouTube will try hiding video dislike counts from some users

    Over the next few weeks, YouTube plans to test several new interface designs that won’t publicly display how many dislikes a video has earned.

  • Tesla customers say they've been double-charged for their cars

    Tesla buyers have been reporting that they've been double-charged on cars for recent purchases and have had trouble contacting the company and getting their money back.

  • Huawei seeks growth in internet of things as phone business suffers

    Huawei's struggles amid U.S.-China trade tensions are driving it to seek opportunities in other smart devices, setting itself up against a raft of hardware makers at home and abroad. The Chinese tech giant recorded sluggish revenue growth in 2020, climbing just 3.8% to 891.4 billion yuan ($136 billion), as its net profit grew 3.2% to 64.6 billion yuan. The results were in line with Huawei's forecasts, the company said Wednesday at its annual report day in Shenzhen, a rare occasion to get a glimpse into the private entity's financials.

  • CD Projekt Red is 'reconsidering' Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer

    'Cyberpunk 2077' studio CD Projekt Red says it's reconsidering a multiplayer mode for the sci-fi game as it focuses on bringing online elements to all its franchises.

  • Snap is reportedly working on AR Spectacles and a selfie drone

    The company could show off smart glasses with built-in displays in May.

  • Google's new experimental app can scan and categorize your documents

    Stack is a powerful new document scanner for Android from Google's Area 120 incubator.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Look Soft

    The British pound has gone back and forth during the trading session on Tuesday as we dance around the crucial 1.3750 level yet again.

  • Petropavlovsk’s New CEO Emphasizes Growth Over Merger With UGC

    (Bloomberg) -- Petropavlovsk Plc’s new Chief Executive Officer Denis Alexandrov said the gold miner will focus on expanding output from existing assets before considering mergers.Last year, Petropavlovsk’s biggest shareholder -- Uzhuralzoloto Group of Companies -- joined forces with other investors to oust the company’s founders Pavel Maslovskiy and Peter Hambro. The changes driven by UGC, a Russian gold miner controlled by billionaire Konstantin Strukov, ended the latest round of feuding at London-listed Petropavlovsk.UGC’s intentions for Petropavlovsk have been disputed, with minority investors saying it’s trying to engineer a takeover without making an offer to all shareholders. Alexandrov, the former CEO of Highland Gold Mining Ltd. who took the helm at Petropavlovsk in December, said the company has other priorities.“As a manager, I would only welcome the merger of Petropavlovsk and Uzhuralzoloto Group of Companies because it would create the third-largest gold producer in Russia,” Alexandrov said in an interview. “But we have other tasks related to organic growth and for the next few years we’ll focus on that.”A little more than a decade ago, Petropavlovsk was worth $3 billion and mentioned as a future member of the benchmark FTSE 100 Index, but sinking gold prices and management missteps reduced it to a penny stock. A debt-for-equity swap to save the company brought bondholders onto the register, before a series of businessmen acquired stakes and pushed for changes.In 2017, shareholders led by Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg forced Hambro and other directors out. A year later, Vekselberg sold his shares to Kazakh tycoon Kenes Rakishev, who led a counter coup that brought many of the old board back. Rakishev’s shares eventually ended up with UGC.Petropavlovsk said on Wednesday that it expects 2021 production of 430,000 to 470,000 ounces, a drop of at least 14% from last year output.Processing PlantWhile production from its own mines will be stable, last year’s management turbulence meant the company signed fewer gold concentrate processing contracts with clients in September and October, and those agreed were for lower ore grades, the new CEO said. Petropavlovsk owns a pressure oxidation plant that processes both its own ores and those supplied by third parties.The plant should be running at full capacity by the end of this year, using the company’s own concentrate, Alexandrov said. Petropavlovsk will consider whether to increase the plant’s capacity and will announce any decision at a strategy update in September, he said.“I feel that the turbulence for the company is over,” said Alexandrov.Maslovskiy, the company’s co-founder and former CEO, was arrested in Moscow in December on embezzlement charges.Other highlightsPetropavlovsk has no plans to delist from London stock exchange, Alexandrov said.Miner is considering new bonds, possibly “in Russian jurisdiction,” or loans from Russian banks as $500 million of notes expire next year.While Alexandrov said he’s happy with staff at Petropavlovsk’s individual assets, he plans to change some of the company’s top management team and streamline its structure.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India blocks bank accounts of China's ByteDance, company mounts challenge

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian authorities have blocked at least two of ByteDance's bank accounts for alleged tax evasion, prompting it to ask a court to quash the directive that it fears will hit its operations, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters. ByteDance in January cut its Indian workforce after New Delhi decided to retain a ban on its popular video app TikTok, first prohibited last year following a border clash between India and China. China has repeatedly criticised India's move and said it suspected it was against WTO rules.

  • Billionaire Westons Trade Food for Property, Seeking Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Groceries helped the billionaire Weston family amass Canada’s third-biggest fortune. Now, after four generations making and selling food, the Westons are paying more attention to the land underneath their stores.George Weston Ltd. said last week that it would sell off Weston Foods, the commercial bakery business that gave the company its start in 1882. In turn, the company said it will focus more on its real estate portfolio, which it cobbled together through decades of building out new grocery stores and keeps growing in value as Canadian property prices boom.“Right now we probably have more potential development sites than anybody,” Mario Barrafato, chief financial officer of Weston’s publicly traded property vehicle, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, said in an interview. “When you look at the amount of properties we have in the Greater Toronto Area, Greater Vancouver and Montreal, there’s a long, long-term potential over time.”With its plans to transform some retail locations into mixed-use developments, including residential towers, Weston joins major North American shopping-mall operators like Simon Property Group Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. in trying to wring more value from their existing real estate assets. Weston’s core properties are anchored mostly by supermarkets and pharmacies that have done well during the pandemic -- in contrast to enclosed shopping malls, which have been clobbered by e-commerce and government-ordered shutdowns.Weston executives and public officials appeared together Tuesday on a videoconference with reporters to discuss the site of a new neighborhood under development on Toronto’s east side. The C$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) project, Choice Properties’ largest, will redevelop a shopping mall that’s currently home to a Loblaw Cos. grocery store in partnership with local developer Daniels Corp.,The first phase of the 19-acre project to include two condominium towers, one block of rental apartments, offices, retail and educational space in partnership with the University of Toronto.”Loblaws will continue to be a core part of this community,” Galen G. Weston, chairman of Choice Properties, Loblaw and George Weston, said during the online event. “But rather than draw from sprawling suburbs, it will serve a unique combination of local owners, tenants, students, and professionals, who will live, work, and play at Golden Mile everyday.”Long ViewExecutives say the redevelopment of the Golden Mile Shopping Center in Toronto’s Scarborough area is emblematic of its ambitions for some of the 700-plus properties it controls in cities where housing costs and property values are soaring.The new strategy is years in the making. First the real estate assets were spun out from Loblaw in 2013. Five years later, Choice acquired a competitor and is now Canada’s biggest REIT by market value. George Weston Ltd. owns 17%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Although Loblaw still accounts for the vast majority of George Weston’s annual revenue, Choice Properties’ plans to redevelop more sites and add tenants beyond its own grocery stores are intended to increase its weight within the group.“We are ultimately owned by a family and therefore we can take a very long view,” Rael Diamond, Choice Properties’ chief executive officer, said in an interview. “It’s taking land in a well-located area which generally has retail uses, and densifying that land. And residential will be the most significant part of that mixed-use community.”The strategy has its risks. By moving away from food-making and toward real estate, George Weston is trading a largely recession-proof business for a more cyclical one. This may be particularly true in Canada, where frenetic condo development in Vancouver and Toronto in recent years has fueled fears of a bubble. Choice Properties’ development pipeline includes four other mixed-use projects like the one in Scarborough, 15 projects on land that’s currently empty, six projects dedicated solely to residential use and 17 sites devoted to expanded retail.“The existing footage will increase significantly, and therefore you can generate far more income, and therefore the property will be worth significantly more in value,” Diamond said. Speaking of the Weston family, whose net worth is more than $10 billion, he said: “That particular family, as you know, has a very, very long term view and a very long term horizon. Therefore we’re investing for the long term.”(Adds comment from Galen G. Weston in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.