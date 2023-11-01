Swan's Bread Company building on Magnolia Avenue sells for $3.5 million

The Swan Bakery Building on the 1800 block of Magnolia Ave.

Somebody spent a whole lot of dough on a historic Magnolia Avenue property.

What was originally the Swan's Bread Company bakery at 1801 Magnolia Ave. was purchased for $3.5 million by Swan Bakery Building LLC on Oct. 23. according to Knox County property records.

Today, the 68,389-square-foot building is an office and warehouse space. When looking into the window, the office space looks empty. The warehouse space is occupied by Customer Service Electric Supply.

The bakery building is east of the Magnolia Avenue campus of Pellissippi State Community College and south of Caswell Park.

Knoxville's other famous bakery building, Kern's in South Knoxville, has been redeveloped into a food hall set to open later this year.

Swan's Bread Company bakery history in Knoxville

Charles and George Swan founded Swan Bread Company in 1883 out of a building on Central Street, according to the University of Tennessee at Knoxville library website.

The brothers acquired the Magnolia Avenue property in 1928. The company was purchased by American Bread Company in 1989. American Bread Company closed the Knoxville bakery in 1991 and the property was auctioned off the next year.

The Swan Bread Company on May 17, 1940. The bakery was located at 1801 Magnolia Avenue.

Appalachian Finishing Works LLC purchased the property in June 1992 for $110,000, according to Knox County property records.

The property has been purchased four times since then. It was last purchased for $1.6 million in July 2022 by Master OZ Swan LLC.

Like dough resting overnight, the property's sale price has risen: it more than doubled in just over a year.

