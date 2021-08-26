Swapnil Agarwal, CEO of Nitya Capital, Announces Implementation of Free Rent For Afghanistan Refugees

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the current international situation involving Afghanistan, Swapnil Agarwal , CEO of Nitya Capital and Karya Property Management, has announced that it will implement a brand new rent policy for all Afghanistan refugees seeking housing services.

Starting today, Karya Kares will house up to 1,000 families of Afghanistan refugees at all Karya properties across the country free of cost for the next six months. This opportunity is aimed to cultivate a sense of security and peace of mind for all refugees who may currently be experiencing challenging times in their lives, providing helpful, free resources as they recover from the ordeals of the international crisis.

Karya Kares has reached out to the community in the past regarding major local and social issues. Recently, it had executed its 2021 Back-To-School event in which all students received free backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming school year. Additionally, Karya Kares has previously offered significant rental relief services to citizens impacted by the recent Covid-19 pandemic , as well as educational programs for children both across the country and abroad . In the summer of 2021, the organization additionally opened a free health care clinic to the public for the purpose of treating preventable diseases across the Houston area.

With many different apartments to choose from under the Karya Property Management label, this recent move by the Karya Kares program marks a significant resident-focused venture for the charity organization. Karya Kares encourages all recent Afghanistan refugees to take advantage of its current offering so that they may acclimate themselves to a more secure environment as they prepare for the coming months ahead.

The organization expressed its sincerest condolences for the recent international crisis and hopes that its actions may, in some small way, offer a message of hope amidst dark times.

CONTACT: Deepika Verma Agarwal, 832-962-8845

Karya Kares has donated significantly in both rental assistance and PPE (personal protective equipment) funds to those negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. (PRNewsfoto/Karya Property Management)

