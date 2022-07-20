U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,942.25
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,815.00
    +24.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,301.50
    +27.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,801.90
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.40
    -0.82 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.70
    -5.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    18.73
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0245
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.34
    -0.96 (-3.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2015
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1760
    +0.0060 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,411.34
    +1,508.24 (+6.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.30
    +29.46 (+5.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,315.92
    +19.64 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

SWAROVSKI FOUNDATION AND ADVISOR THE UNITED NATIONS OFFICE FOR PARTNERSHIPS ANNOUNCE SECOND YEAR OF GLOBAL GRANT PROGRAM TO EMPOWER FUTURE CREATIVE LEADERS IN SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

·2 min read

LONDON, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Swarovski Foundation announces the second year of Creatives for Our Future, a global mentorship and grant program designed with advisor the United Nations Office for Partnerships to identify and accelerate the next generation of creative leaders in sustainability.

Swarovski Foundation Creatives for Our Future commences with a four-week open call to all creatives worldwide aged 21 to 30 from disciplines including fashion, design, art, architecture, science, technology, and engineering – with no limit to creative medium. Successful applicants will have a keen interest in, demonstration of, or exemplary potential to use the creative process to accelerate awareness, technologies, or solutions for sustainable development. The Swarovski Foundation aims to draw in a diverse pool of applicants globally and bring new voices and perspectives to the creative process.

Selected grantees will receive financial support to further their projects and design new pathways for a better world. The funding is paired with an educational program in collaboration with top international institutions, tailored mentorship, and industry networking connections with guidance from the Swarovski Foundation. Each participating Program Advocate, leaders in their field, will represent the broadest range of creative disciplines from fashion and art to technology and science.

Throughout the program, grantees will be provided support to develop the innovations and practices outlined in their applications and drive progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The successful grantees will be invited to New York in September 2022 during the United Nations General Assembly for their first high-level industry network engagement to not only announce the Creatives for our Future program's second year but to also meet their fellow participants.

Further details on the program, application process and grants can be found on www.sfcreatives.org.

Worldwide applications will be accepted from July 11th to August 8th, 2022 (11:59pm GMT). Successful grantees and a complete list of Program Advocates will be announced in September 2022 to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Press Kit:
https://bit.ly/3ajr9MN

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIYw5dAlFX0
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862262/Swarovski_Foundation_Logo.jpg

Swarovski Foundation Logo
Swarovski Foundation Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swarovski-foundation-and-advisor-the-united-nations-office-for-partnerships-announce-second-year-of-global-grant-program-to-empower-future-creative-leaders-in-sustainable-development-301589327.html

SOURCE Swarovski Foundation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/20/c7555.html

Recommended Stories

  • Romania Warns Corn Exports May Slump as Drought Shrinks Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- Major European grains shipper Romania warned that it could export much less corn and sunflowers this season as it prioritizes local supplies after drought battered harvests.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskThe country was by far the European Union’s bi

  • Preservationists say Library of Congress makeover plan is 'vandalism'

    A proposed change to the ornate Main Reading Room at the Library of Congress that critics say would remove the symbolic and functional heart of the 1897 Beaux-Arts masterpiece has landed the library on the D.C. Preservation League's 2022 list of Most Endangered Places. The Library of Congress plans to remove the mahogany librarian's desk that rises some 16 feet in the middle of this spectacular, first-floor room and replace it with a circular window in the floor that will offer a view of its dec

  • From the Fifth Third Bancorp 2021 ESG Report: UN Goals and Stakeholder Engagement

    The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and improve the lives and prospects of everyone, everywhere. The 17 goals were ado...

  • Social and Racial Equity at Tapestry

    Tapestry, our brands and Foundations continue working together with our partners to help communities around the world achieve a more equitable society by advancing opportunity and dignity for all. ...

  • Dollar Slips Amid Hopes European Outlook Is Better Than Feared

    Signs that Russia won't cut off Europe's gas and that the ECB may deliver a bigger interest-rate hike boosted the euro.

  • Ryan acquires Dallas-based property tax firm, hits record-breaking deal volume in 2022

    Dallas-based Ryan has acquired a property tax company in its seventh transaction of 2022, marking a record-breaking number of deals for the firm in a single year. Ryan bought Paradigm Tax Group, also based in Dallas, to expand its property tax practice, which makes up more than one-third of its business. The deal adds to the firm’s property tax workforce of about 1,000 employees across the country.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – The British Pound Continues to Break Higher

    The British pound has broken above the ¥165 level to show signs of life again. At this point, it looks like we will eventually try to get to the highs.

  • Japanese Game Maker Nippon Ichi Is Overlooked Winner of Weak Yen

    (Bloomberg) -- Nippon Ichi Software Inc. -- a 213-person video game developer based in central Japan -- is an unnoticed winner of the yen’s recent plunge.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThe role-playing game maker is based in Gifu, a mountainous and predominantly rural prefecture, where average wages are 20% lower th

  • Royal Caribbean to buy Endeavor cruise ship at 'significantly below' construction cost

    Shares of Royal Caribbean Group hiked up 2.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the cruise operator said it received court approval to buy the "ultra-luxury" cruise ship Endeavor for $275 million. The company said the purchase was being made "significantly below" the cost of construction, with the purchase fully financed through a 15-year term loan. The ship, which was originally delivered to Crystal Cruises in 2021, will be renamed Silver Endeavour when it officially joins the fleet of Royal C

  • What to Expect When IBM Reports Earnings Monday

    International Business Machines is scheduled to report their latest quarterly numbers to shareholders and analysts after the close of trading Monday. What do the charts and indicators look like? Let's check.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Is in Crisis Mode. What Went Wrong?

    After years of declining sales, Bed Bath & Beyond is facing an existential crisis. WSJ’s Suzanne Kapner explains why the company has fallen on hard times and looks forward to what’s next for the veteran retailer. Photo Illustration: Laura Kammermann/WSJ

  • Large Cap Funds - 20 Best Large-Cap Stock Funds

    Top-Rated Large-Cap Mutual Funds as of 6/30/22 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Port Street Quality Growth Inst A+ (B+) Ariel Global Investor A+ (B-) Invesco US Managed Volatility R6 ...

  • ODP Corp. shares pop 2.5% premarket after company offers above-consensus Q2 guidance

    ODP Corp. shares rose 2.5% in premarket trade Monday, after the office goods retailer offered second-quarter profit guidance that beat estimates. The Boca Raton, Fla.-based company said it expects second-quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations of $38 million to $40 million, equal to per-share earnings of 78 cents to 80 cents, ahead of the 46 cents FactSet consensus. It expects sales of about $2.0 billion, in line with the $2.039 billion FactSet consensus. The company said its boar

  • Bank of America Revenue Rises on Consumer Strength, but Profit Declines 32%

    The second-largest U.S. bank’s revenue increased 6% from a year ago to $22.7 billion, as executives painted a bright picture of consumer finances.

  • Dow Jones Surges; Twitter Stock Pops After This Elon Musk Setback; Netflix Earnings Beat, Subscribers Surprise

    The Dow Jones charged higher. Twitter stock rose after Elon Musk suffered a setback. Netflix earnings beat views. Apple stock popped.

  • U.S. stocks open higher as earnings reports roll in

    U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday despite a spate of mixed corporate earnings reports which stoked fears about slowing economic growth following news of a hiring slowdown at Apple. The S&P 500 advanced 40 points, or 1%, to 3,869. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 210 points, or 0.7%, to 31,286. The Nasdaq Composite added 150 points, or 1.3%, to `11,513. Stocks finished lower on Monday after trading higher earlier in the session as reports of a hiring slowdown at Apple added to fears ab

  • ‘Hot inflation is over.’ Here’s where what that means for investors, says this portfolio manager.

    There is light at the end of the tunnel on inflation, says portfolio manager Thomas H. Kee Jr. Here's where the investment sweet spot will likely be.

  • First Mover Americas: BTC Holds $22K and ETH Takes Center Stage Again

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for July 19, 2022.

  • Is The Sun Setting On The Glory Years For Facebook And Meta Stock?

    Mark Zuckerberg has kept Meta stock, formerly Facebook, on an upward trajectory for years. All that is over now. Here's why.

  • Small-caps lead stock-market surge as Russell 2000 sees biggest gain since January 2021

    The Russell 2000 (RUT) a benchmark index for small-cap stocks made up of the 2,000 smallest stocks in the broad Russell 3000 (RUA) jumped 3.5% to close at 1,799.33. It was part of a broad rally for stocks, with the large-cap benchmark S&P 500 (SPX) jumping 2.8%, while the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rallied 754.44 points, or 2.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) gained 3.1%. The Russell 2000 remains off 26.3% from its record close of 2,442.74 hit on Nov. 8, 2021 and is down nearly 20% year to date in 2022.