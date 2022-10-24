U.S. markets close in 1 hour 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,787.87
    +35.12 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,463.10
    +380.54 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,892.71
    +32.99 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.67
    -0.57 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.65
    -0.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.00
    -2.30 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    +0.11 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9876
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2210
    +0.0080 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1291
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9060
    +1.2760 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,290.68
    -168.83 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.96
    -1.39 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

SWAROVSKI ROLLS OUT CREATED DIAMONDS ACROSS THE US

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful pilot in key locations across the United States, Swarovski is poised to roll out its Swarovski Created Diamonds jewelry collection in 200 stores in the US and Canada over the next year, and online at swarovski.com from November 2022.

Courtesy of Swarovski
Courtesy of Swarovski

The Austrian crystal house, which has been globally renowned for its craftsmanship, innovation, and iconic designs since 1895, has been offering created diamonds since 2016 as part of its brand collaborations.

Building on its long-established heritage, and in-line with its strategy to reinforce its position in the luxury space, entry into the fine jewelry market is a natural evolution for the brand.

This Fall's roll out includes four ranges of earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets featuring Swarovski Created Diamonds and crafted from 18K and 14K gold, as well as sterling silver. The collections have found favor with the American consumer, with sales exceeding expectations.

Alexis Nasard, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Swarovski's brand equity, unique savoir-faire and artistry give us the legitimacy to enter the fine jewelry market. We look forward to delighting more customers with the ultimate combination of creativity and materials, through our Created Diamonds. Swarovski's created diamonds are 100% real – they are identical to mined diamonds in every way except their origin.

This expansion is a key manifestation of our LUXignite strategy, focusing on luxurization, innovation, and serving customers in the key US market and beyond."

CREATED DIAMONDS FROM THE MASTERS OF LIGHT SINCE 1895

Swarovski Created Diamonds are the diamonds of the future (Home - Swarovski Created Diamonds (swarovski-createddiamonds.com).

Identical to mined diamonds in every way but origin, a Swarovski Created Diamond is made using an innovative process that flawlessly replicates nature, resulting in a laboratory-grown diamond that is indistinguishable from a mined diamond in all chemical, physical, and optical attributes. Once grown, after forming layer-by-layer from a tiny carbon seed, they are precision-cut and polished to perfection revealing maximum brilliance, scintillation, and fire. Swarovski Created Diamonds are graded using the 4Cs of clarity, color, cut, and carat weight.

Swarovski Created Diamonds offer the perfect access point for those desiring the luxury of diamonds. Stones of 0.25 carat and larger carry a microscopic laser inscription "SWAROVSKI CREATED DIAMOND" as a guarantee of quality and Swarovski's expertise, craftsmanship, and mastery of light.

Swarovski is proud to offset the energy used to produce Swarovski Created Diamonds, making the process certified climate neutral, and works in adherence with high-level environmental, safety and labor standards.

ABOUT SWAROVSKI

Swarovski is a place where magic and science meet.

Swarovski unifies all parts of its organization under one spellbinding idea and brings forward a wondrous new world of crystal craftsmanship. Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures and sells the world's highest quality crystal, Swarovski Created Diamonds and zirconia, jewelry and accessories, as well as crystal objects and home accessories. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group. A responsible approach to people and the environment has always been an integral part of Swarovski's heritage.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Swarovski)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Swarovski)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swarovski-rolls-out-created-diamonds-across-the-us-301657545.html

SOURCE Swarovski

Recommended Stories

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • China Builder Yango’s Unit Gets Wind-Up Order in First in HK

    (Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong court has issued an order that a Chinese developer’s unit that defaulted on offshore debt be wound up, the first such instance against a major builder during the country’s property-debt crisis and opening the door to more such decisions.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway W

  • Sovereign bond market turmoil to spill well into next year: Reuters poll

    Turmoil in global sovereign bond markets is set to persist for another six months to a year as central banks carry on raising interest rates to bring down inflation, according to a Reuters poll of market strategists. More than a year after inflation started to become a worry and a little over six months since the U.S. Federal Reserve finally made its first interest rate hike from near zero, there is scant sign of price growth becoming less of a threat. Since the Fed first moved, bond markets have been subjected to high levels of volatility and deep sell-offs, jolting many bond investors out of their complacency.

  • Dollar edges up amid suspected BOJ intervention; pound eyes UK politics

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar was slightly higher on Monday following another suspected foreign exchange intervention by Japan, while sterling dithered after Britain's Conservative Party settled on its third leader this year and China's offshore yuan fell to a record low. The yen hit a low of 149.70 per dollar overnight before being swept to a high of 145.28 within minutes in a move that suggested the Bank of Japan (BOJ), acting for Japan's Ministry of Finance, had stepped in again. Yen overnight volatility surged to its highest since Sept. 21, the day before the BOJ stepped in to prop up the currency for the first time since 1998.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Traders Bet on Aussie Inflation by Driving Yields to Decade High

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s three-year bond yield, which tracks expectations for policy rates, may rise from its highest level in a decade as traders weigh expectations for accelerating inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landi

  • 47 of last year's record crop of new Bay Area stocks are down by more than 70%. Here's how far they've each dropped.

    Last year saw a record number of Bay Area companies go public. The stock prices of the vast majority of them have performed poorly since. Here's how badly the worst of that group has done.

  • Diversify Your Portfolio With 3 Best Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds

    Below, we will share with you three mid-cap blend mutual funds, viz. CFSMX, BMSFX, and WAMFX. Each has earned a Zacks #1 Rank.

  • Amazon to switch security vendors, resulting in 1,200 Seattle-area layoffs

    A spokesperson for the security company says the laid-off employees aren't expected to become unemployed.

  • Unfazed by yen's slump, BOJ seen keeping ultra-low rates

    The Bank of Japan is expected to raise its inflation forecasts on Friday but keep ultra-low interest rates steady in a show of resolve to support the fragile economy, even at the cost of accelerating an unwelcome fall in the yen to fresh 32-year lows. Authorities have struggled to tame the yen's relentless declines as investors focus on the BOJ's ultra-low interest rates that make it an outlier among a global wave of central banks tightening policy to combat soaring inflation. Given rising commodity prices and the boost to import costs from the yen's slump, Japan's core consumer inflation rate hit an eight-year high of 3% in September and is seen staying above the BOJ's 2% target for the rest of this year, analysts say.

  • Small Eye-Focused Gene Therapy Company Applied Genetic Goes Private In $24M Deal

    The newly established portfolio company of Syncona Limited has agreed to acquire Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) for approximately $23.5 million ($0.34 per share) in cash. AGTC is entitled to potential future aggregate cash payments of up to $50.0 million (up to $0.73 per share) under contingent value rights (CVRs). The total consideration of up to $1.07, including up to $0.73 per CVR, represent a premium of up to approximately 344% over AGTC's closing stock price on October 21,

  • FHFA Says Lenders Should Use Both FICO and VantageScore for Loans Sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

    The Federal Housing Finance Agency will require lenders that use credit scores for mortgage underwriting to use scores from both Fair Isaac Corp., the creator of FICO credit scores, and its competitor VantageScore Solutions.

  • How FedEx got off the ground from a 1965 term paper: Then & Now

    The company was named "Federal" Express because the first clients were intended to be the twelve Federal Reserve banks.

  • Japanese Yen Shrugs Off Possible Intervention. It Weakens Against the Dollar.

    The government has yet to confirm whether it bought yen to prop it up. If it did, the effect was short-lived.

  • Will Mixed Segment Performance Aid Textron's (TXT) Q3 Earnings?

    Textron's (TXT) Q3 results are likely to reflect solid commercial deliveries figure. Yet poor helicopter delivery might have hurt performance.

  • Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

    Take a look at these three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed mutual funds if you're looking to maximize your retirement portfolio returns.

  • Japan's Nidec electric motor maker jumps to record Q2

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp on Monday posted record second-quarter operating profits after it passed on higher prices to customers, reduced costs and benefited from a weaker yen. The Kyoto-based company reported 51.71 billion yen ($347.21 million) in operating profit for the three months through September, just short of a 52.3 billion yen average of five analyst estimates, according to Refinitiv data, and 16% higher than the 44.59 billion yen earned a year ago. Following management turmoil, founder Shigenobu Nagamori returned to the role of chief executive in April after demoting Jun Seki, a former Nissan Motor Co Ltd executive he hired to lead the company, due to disappointing earnings and share performance.

  • Bill Ackman Sold Netflix Stock in April. Then the Shares Popped Almost 30%.

    Shares of Netflix have jumped 28% since billionaire investor William Ackman said his hedge fund dumped the stock, [taking a loss on the sale](https://www.wsj.com/articles/william-ackmans-hedge-fund-sheds-stake-in-netflix-11650498903). On April 20, Mr. Ackman told Pershing Square investors [in a letter](https://assets.pershingsquareholdings.com/2022/04/20184527/Letter-to-Shareholders-4.20.2022.pdf) that he had sold his Netflix shares, purchased earlier in the year as the stock tumbled. Mr. Ackman

  • Big Tech earnings and GDP data: What to know this week

    Wall Street is in for a hectic last week of October as some of the market’s most heavily-weighted companies report financial results and the government releases its quarterly scorecard of the U.S. economy’s health.

  • Matador Resources Stock Breaks Out Ahead Of Earnings

    Matador Resources stock dropped Monday ahead of earnings Tuesday. MTDR shares have been outperforming the S&P 500 since early October.