SWAT Mobility Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Leading Market Position and Solving Complex Transportation Challenges

SWAT Mobility is well positioned to drive the vehicle-routing technology space into its next growth phase, capturing market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years.

SAN ANTONIO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the vehicle-routing technology industry and, based on its findings, recognizes SWAT Mobility with the 2022 Southeast Asia Company of the Year Award. The company creates disruptive products through artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technology and high-accuracy routing algorithms. SWAT Mobility developed and refined its processes and constantly perfects its approach, thus emerging as a pioneer and a robust service provider while driving advances in the niche vehicle-routing market space based on its highly accurate, patented routing algorithm and constant innovation. The company's technology provides on-demand transportation solutions, commuting solutions for large employers adopting flexible work, dynamic first- and last-mile transit and logistics, and digitizing fixed routes.

2022 Southeast Asia Vehicle-Routing Technology Company of the Year Award

SWAT Mobility offers the market's most comprehensive solution suite, spanning robust features and capabilities that pool users' demands in real time and calculate the most efficient routes to reduce transportation costs, improve city connectivity, and reduce traffic congestion woes. With its road-planning optimization, the company differentiates itself from most telematics software providers that only offer tracking features. SWAT Mobility's AI-powered products include the following:

On-demand dynamic and real-time route optimization for a personalized experience based on current needs, with full visibility and control.

Efficient, high-capacity, demand-responsive Just in Time solution for multiple shift configurations and streamlined operations with daily fluctuating demand

Commute Pass for configurable service levels, periodic route optimization, greater employee convenience, and subscription-based on customer demands

Digital Fixed Routes for improved operational efficiency, passenger experience, and easy and efficient digital transport management

According to Pavel Zhebrouski, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, "The company understand its customers need scalable ways to optimise operations, e.g., improve routing and adapting to changing transport demands. Hence, its software allows them to optimise assets according to current needs and reduce transport costs."

SWAT Mobility's management and customer service teams closely monitor emerging market trends and evolving customer needs, responding with novel solutions. The company runs a successful business model while improving efficiency and transparency for its customers. The company leverages its global geographical footprint with technology deployments across many Asian countries, sustaining its leadership in the vehicle-routing technology space. SWAT Mobility is one of the technology providers behind Singapore's first commercial electric and autonomous bus trial and it provides an AI-powered system to automate route planning management and optimize vehicle load utilization for logistics operators in Southeast Asia and Japan.

"Leveraging artificial intelligence-driven technology and a high-accuracy routing algorithm, SWAT Mobility remains a trusted partner, earning a reputation for offering the overall best in the vehicle-routing industry," said Ming Chan, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About SWAT Mobility

SWAT Mobility (SWAT) is the leading smart mobility solutions firm in South-East Asia and specialises in providing demand-responsive, ridesharing services in high-capacity vehicles. With a mission to inspire communities and contribute to a sustainable tomorrow, SWAT endeavours to drive impact on economic, green and social sustainability through increasing resource-use efficiency, reducing carbon emissions and creating safe and accessible transport systems for all. The company works closely with city governments and large corporations to optimise transportation services while improving commutes. It also supports logistics operators with load optimisation & route planning via applications and API. To date, SWAT has completed over 6 million dynamically-routed rides across eight markets. Its proprietary algorithm holds a record on the global Li & Lim benchmark in optimisation efficiency. In 2021, SWAT Mobility was listed on Forbes Asia 100 to Watch as a start-up on the rise in the Asia-Pacific region.

See how SWAT Mobility is empowering the world to move more with less: www.swatmobility.com

