Is The Swatch Group AG (VTX:UHR) Trading At A 41% Discount?

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·6 min read

Key Insights

  • The projected fair value for Swatch Group is CHF361 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • Swatch Group's CHF214 share price signals that it might be 41% undervalued

  • Our fair value estimate is 35% higher than Swatch Group's analyst price target of CHF268

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of The Swatch Group AG (VTX:UHR) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Swatch Group

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

Levered FCF (CHF, Millions)

CHF720.2m

CHF831.6m

CHF824.0m

CHF1.01b

CHF1.04b

CHF1.06b

CHF1.07b

CHF1.08b

CHF1.09b

CHF1.10b

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x7

Analyst x6

Analyst x2

Analyst x2

Analyst x1

Est @ 2.04%

Est @ 1.45%

Est @ 1.04%

Est @ 0.75%

Est @ 0.55%

Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 5.6%

CHF682

CHF745

CHF699

CHF808

CHF789

CHF762

CHF732

CHF700

CHF668

CHF636

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF7.2b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.08%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF1.1b× (1 + 0.08%) ÷ (5.6%– 0.08%) = CHF20b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF20b÷ ( 1 + 5.6%)10= CHF11b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF19b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CHF214, the company appears quite good value at a 41% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
SWX:UHR Discounted Cash Flow January 19th 2024

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Swatch Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.108. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Swatch Group

Strength

  • Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

  • Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Luxury market.

Opportunity

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 4 years.

  • Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

  • Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Swiss market.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Swatch Group, we've compiled three relevant items you should further examine:

  Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Swatch Group you should know about.

  Future Earnings: How does UHR's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the SWX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

