SWBC Named Best Companies to Work for in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SWBC is excited to announce that it was recently named as one of the 2021 Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The awards program is a project of the Texas Association of Business (TAB), Texas Society for Human Resource Management, and Best Companies Group. This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Texas, benefiting the state's economy, workforce, and businesses. The 2021 Best Companies to Work for in Texas list is made up of 100 companies.

With this news, and growth in a number of our divisions, SWBC is looking to fill more than 150 full- and part-time positions across the company, with the majority of the positions based in San Antonio.

Current openings include the following areas – just to name a few:

Claims

Collections

Customer Service

Information Technology

Mortgage

PEO

Benefits include:

Generous 401(k) match

Lucrative wellness programs

Excellent corporate culture and work environment

Professional development and growth opportunities

Tuition reimbursement program

Interviews for open positions will be conducted via phone or video. SWBC has put in place a number of significant measures in collaboration with medical professionals to ensure the safety of our applicants and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, and will continue to follow the guidelines set forth by our local government and the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

We encourage individuals looking to start or grow their career to visit swbc.com/careers for a list of all available openings and to apply online.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of services, including insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to its customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at swbc.com.

