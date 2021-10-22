U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

Sweden Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Size and Forecast to 2025: A US$ 1792 Million Market by 2025

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sweden Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Sweden's GDP expanded by 4.3% in Q3'20 after a slump in Q2'20 due to coronavirus outbreak. The economy is likely to recover in 2021 which would have a positive impact on consumer spending and consequently the gift card market.

Though the growth of the gift card market has been impacted in 2020 due to the COVID crisis, the market is set to grow as retail and corporate customer increase spending on gift cards over the forecast period. Due to COVID-19, there has been shift in demand from brick and mortar retail to e-commerce. The growth in e-commerce is due to digitally savvy shoppers which will have a positive impact on the gift card industry in the coming years. Moreover, in October 2020, Amazon extended its presence in Sweden with its new e-commerce site Amazon.se, which could further enhance the e-commerce market in the country.

The growing demand from the millennials and Gen Z population for online gifting options such as e-gift cards is changing the entire dynamics of the gifting industry. People are moving away from the traditional gifting options such as greeting cards or edibles to digital gift cards.

Maintaining long term relationships especially with millennials and Gen Z consumers is becoming a rising concern for retailers. As a result, gift cards are becoming core to retailer's strategy to gain market share. Retailers are focusing on offering reloadable gift cards and loyalty card programs to engage consumers by giving them periodical credits, adding bonus points, and insisting on reloading. This strategy could help retailers in gaining profits.

Another emerging trend that will boost the growth momentum of the gift card market is the ability to buy bitcoins with gift cards in Sweden.

According to the Q2 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in Sweden is expected to grow by 0.0% on annual basis to reach US$ 1384.6 million in 2021. Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Sweden remains strong. The gift card industry in Sweden is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 0.0% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1275.1 million in 2020 to reach US$ 1792.0 million by 2025.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Sweden. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Sweden Total Gift Spend Analyzer

  • Sweden Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

  • Sweden Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

  • Sweden Gift Card Spend Analyzer

  • Sweden Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

  • Sweden Gift Card Spend Analysis by City Type

  • Sweden Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

  • Sweden Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

  • Sweden Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

  • Sweden Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

  • Sweden Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

  • Sweden Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

  • Sweden Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

  • Sweden Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size

  • Sweden Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute

  • Sweden Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

  • Sweden Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

  • Sweden Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

  • Sweden Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

Companies Mentioned

  • ICA Gruppen AB

  • Axel Johnson Group

  • Kooperative Forbundet (KF Group)

  • Inter Ikea Systems BV

  • Amazon

  • H&M

  • Elgiganten

  • Systembolaget

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q36bj0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sweden-gift-card-and-incentive-card-market-size-and-forecast-to-2025-a-us-1792-million-market-by-2025-301406538.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

