Sweden hits out at Greta Thunberg’s ‘flight shaming’ movement

Sweden’s government has hit out at the country’s net zero “flight shaming” movement as it announced a £76m cash injection for the airline industry.

Infrastructure minister Andreas Carlson said the government would invest more than one billion kronor to support carriers as they struggle to recover from the pandemic, high energy prices and the economic toll from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Mr Carlson told reporters: “There are few reasons to feel flight shame and as the [green] transition increases there will be even fewer.”

His words refuted the Swedish concept of “flygskam”. The movement, which began in 2018 and literally means “flight shame”, has led the public to forego air travel because of the guilt associated with the carbon emissions.

It was spearheaded by activist Greta Thunberg, who in 2019 took a two-week journey across the Atlantic on a 60-foot racing yacht so that she could arrive at the UN’s Climate Summit in New York without travelling by air.

In 2022, Sweden formed its first Right-wing government in eight years. Although the Left-wing Social Democrat party secured the most votes, it lost its majority to a coalition between the Moderates, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals.

The grouping is supported by the far-Right, anti-immigration Sweden Democrats party, which is not a formal member but has influence over policy in exchange for backing the coalition in parliament.

Its support for airlines marks a change of tone.

In 2020, the former government announced plans to launch overnight trains to Germany and Belgium – a move welcomed by then infrastructure minister Tomas Eneroth, who tweeted: “It should be easy to choose the right way and travel climate smart!”

The new money will be channelled into airports’ security and baggage handling costs. These fees are paid per passenger and became seriously underfunded during Covid because of dramatic drops in the number of people flying.

The government intervention will stop the cost of the pandemic cash shortfall from being passed onto consumers.

Mr Carlson said: “A billion-kronor debt has accumulated in this system. This debt is now being paid off by the state’s capital injection.”

Finance minister Elisabeth Svantesson said: “Sweden is a sparsely populated and oblong country that is greatly dependent on transportation that makes it easy for both people and companies to travel.”

