Sweden’s Riksbank May Need to Reconsider Rate Path, Jansson Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Swedish central bank’s plan to keep rates high for longer needs to be revisited in light of recent data that have shown inflation slowing more than expected, Deputy Governor Per Jansson said.

The last two readings of consumer-price increases in the Nordic country have demonstrated a clear downturn in inflation rates, to the relief of the Riksbank, which wrapped up an 18-month tightening campaign with a decision to leave its key rate at 4% late last year.

Jansson, one of five members on the Riksbank’s executive board, said he has become increasingly convinced by recent developments that interest rates have peaked, adding that the central bank now needs to discuss whether it’s still reasonable to signal that the policy rate won’t drop below 4% until the second half of 2025.

“I am completely open to revise the rate path and if it no longer appears suitable I’ll be the first to reconsider,” Jansson told reporters after a speech at Swedbank AB in Stockholm. “So far the brightening of the inflation picture is clear, and that doesn’t speak in favor of neither rate hikes nor a higher rate path.”

At its next meeting on Jan. 31, policymakers won’t issue any new numerical forecasts for the rate or inflation, but Jansson stressed that the central bank can still adjust its guidance. Its decision will be published Feb. 1.

