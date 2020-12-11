U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,651.00
    -17.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,897.00
    -113.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,340.00
    -62.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,908.10
    -13.10 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    46.66
    -0.12 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.40
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2134
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.34
    +1.07 (+4.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3232
    -0.0067 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.0610
    -0.1630 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,862.27
    -111.78 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    347.50
    -11.91 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,561.18
    -38.58 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.52
    -103.72 (-0.39%)
     

Sweden's Tink raises $103M as its open banking platform grows to 3,400 banks and 250M customers

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

Open banking platforms, where services that might not have previously lived next to each other are now joined up by way of APIs, has been one of the emerging trends of the last couple of years, and today one of the leaders in the space out of Europe has closed a round of funding to expand its business.

Tink, a startup out of Stockholm, Sweden that aggregates a number of banks and financial services by way of an API so that those can in turn be accessed via new channels, has raised €85 million (or $103 million at current rates), at a post-money valuation of €680 million (or around $825 million). It plans to use the capital to double down on expanding its network of banks and payment services in Europe. Tink already links up 3,400 banks, covering some 250 million people, with partners including PayPal, NatWest, ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas, Nordea and SEB, some of which are also strategic investors. On the other side, it has some 8,000 developers using its APIs.

This latest tranche of funding is being co-led by new investor Eurazeo Growth and Dawn Capital, with PayPal Ventures, HMI Capital, Heartcore, ABN AMRO Ventures, Poste Italiane and BNP Paribas’ venture arm, Opera Tech Ventures, also participating.

The funding comes less than a year after it announced a round of €90 million ($105 million) in January 2020, and is more specifically an extension of that round. For context, that previous round was at a €415 million ($503 million) valuation, and the company has definitely grown since then: in January it said it had 2,500 banking partners in its network. It has now raised €175 million in total.

The last year -- shaped by a global health pandemic -- has been all about bringing more services online and into the cloud, in order for people and businesses that can no longer do things like banking or selling/shopping in person can still get things done. That has most definitely played out strongly in the world of financial services, with banks, bank competitors, and their tech partners seeing a surge in demand for more flexible, digital channels.

“Despite the difficulties of 2020, it was a year of great growth for Tink," said Daniel Kjellén, co-founder and CEO of Tink, in a statement. "2020 has seen payments powered by open banking take-off, and in 2021 we expect to see this scale – most prominently in the UK, followed by Europe. This funding extension will further facilitate the development of our payment initiation services across Europe, while continuing to deliver new data-products built on open banking technology to our customers.”

Tink is not the only company that is looking to capitalize on this. Just earlier this week, another startup, Unit, came out of stealth with $18.6 million in funding. It also has ambitions to provide a way to integrate banking features, and banks, into environments where they might have not previously existed.

"The open banking movement continues to pick up pace, with 2021 showing every sign that it will bring increased collaboration between fintechs and large enterprises, who want to take digitally enabled services to their customers with a tried and trusted partner," said Zoé Fabian, MD of Eurazeo Growth, in a statement. "Since its inception eight years ago, Tink has proven itself to be the leading open banking platform in Europe, and our investment underlines the confidence we and the industry have in Tink and open banking. We look forward to supporting them on their continued journey.”

Tink's business is based around payment initiation technology, providing easy integrations into existing banking services, and then making a commission on transactions that subsequently take place. The company said that it currently processes around 1 million payment transactions per month in five markets.

Although it doesn't specify the value of those transactions, or how much it makes itself, it notes that current customers include Kivra, a digital mailbox provider with 4 million adults in Sweden; and, as of earlier this year, payment fintech Lydia, with over 5 million customers. It is live in Sweden, UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Belgium, Austria and the Netherlands and the plan is to expand to 10 markets in 2021.

While the company will be using the funding to expand partnerships and its footprint, it's also not shying away from inorganic growth. This year it made no less than three acquisitions to expand its business -- a sign also of how there is likely more consolidation to come as not every company can find the scale and funding to grow in the current market. Tink's acquisitions included Swedish credit decisioning firm Instantor, to expand in credit risk products; Spanish account aggregation provider Eurobits, and UK aggregation platform OpenWrks.

“Tink has truly emerged as Europe's leading open banking platform and is quickly becoming a key strategic piece of financial technology infrastructure," said Josh Bell, General Partner of Dawn, in a statement. "We have seen activity across Tink's network rapidly accelerate this year, with increasing adoption and implementation of open banking products and services across their platform. We are delighted to support Tink’s latest funding round, and look forward to working with the team across 2021 to expand the breadth and depth of its already considerable network of banks, accelerate the rollout of its account-to-account payments initiation solutions, and continue to deliver exceptional value to its fast-growing customer base.”

Latest Stories

  • 2 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Investing is all about profits, and part of generating profits is knowing when to start the game. The old adage says to buy low and sell high, and while it’s tempting just to discount cliches like that, they’ve passed into common currency because they embody a fundamental truth. Buying low is always a good start in building a portfolio.The trick, however, is recognizing the right stocks to buy low. Prices fall for a reason, and sometimes that reason is fundamental unsoundness. Fortunately, Wall Streets analysts are busy separating the wheat from the chaff among the market’s low-priced stocks, and some top stock experts have tagged several equities for big gains. These stocks are trading low now – but the reasons are not necessarily bad for investors.We’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the data and reviews on two stocks that are priced low now, but may be primed for gains. They’ve been getting positive reviews, and despite their share depreciation, they hold Buy ratings and show upwards of 60% upside potential.Digital Media Solutions (DMS)We will start with Digital Media Solutions, an adtech company which connects online advertisers with customers through performance-based branding and marketplace solutions. DMS boasts a powerful consumer intelligence database, which it uses to fine-tune customer acquisition campaigns – while offering advertisers accountability for the project budget.DMS went public in July of this year, via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, Leo Holdings. The combination took the DMS name for the ticker, and initiated trading at $10 per share. The stock has been volatile since, and is currently down 27% since it started trading.Digital advertising is a huge – and growing – sector, worth $100 billion in 2019 and expected to reach $130 billion by the end of next year. DMS has a solid piece of that cash cow, and the Q3 numbers demonstrate that. Quarterly revenue hit a company record, of $82.8 million, which was up 10% sequentially and 44% year-over-year. Of that total revenue, the company saw a gross profit of $25.1 million, for a 30% gross margin. All in all, DMS’s first quarter as a publicly traded company showed strong results.Covering the stock for Canaccord is analyst Maria Ripps, who is rated 5 stars by TipRanks, and stands in the top 1% out of more than 7,100 stock analysts. “The company saw meaningful volume growth from both new and existing clients, with particular strength from its auto insurance business along with the eCommerce, education, and non-profit verticals… We continue to think investors will gradually come to appreciate DMS’ similarities with other leading digital marketing peers that trade at more premium valuations, and expect multiple expansion over time as the story becomes better understood,” Ripps noted.To this end, Ripps rates DMS stock a Buy, and her $15 price target suggests an upside of 106% from the current share price of $7.20. (To watch Ripps’ track record, click here)Overall, DMS’ Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 2 recent reviews, both positive. The stock has an average price target of $14, which indicates a 92% upside potential. (See DMS stock analysis on TipRanks)ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)From digital advertising we move on to digital networking. ViaSat provides customers with high-speed broadband access through a secure satellite network system. The company serves both military and commercial markets, meeting the growing need for secure communications links.The anti-coronavirus shutdown policies have particularly hard on ViaSat. This may sound counterintuitive, as online networking has been busier than ever, but a large segment of ViaSat’s business comes from the airlines, and with air travel first grounded and still facing depressed travel volumes, ViaSat’s shares have yet to recover from their February/March swoon.On a positive note – and one that is indicative of the essential nature of secure satellite communications in today’s networked economy – ViaSat reported $577 million in Q3 contract awards, representing a 29% yoy gain. For the year to date, the company has seen awards totaling $1.9 billion, which is up 5% from this time last year. The third quarter (the company’s fiscal Q2) revenues and earnings were somewhat mixed, reflecting both the increase in contract awards and the decline in airline business. Revenues were $554 million, down 6% yoy, but up almost 4% sequentially. EPS was 3 cents per share, beating the predicted 5 cent loss by a wide margin.JPMorgan analyst Philip Cusick writes of ViaSat: “[We] believe long-term growth levers remain intact highlighted by record segment backlog of $1.1b… We view ViaSat as a satellite innovation leader and believe the company’s future ViaSat-3 fleet will accelerate growth in satellite services over the coming years. At the same time, we see a long-term government systems tailwind driven by the company’s radio portfolio, mobile broadband, and SATCOM.”In line with his bullish comments, Cusick rates VSAT shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $60 price target implies ~72% upside on the one-year time horizon. (To watch Cusick’s track record, click here)Overall, the stock has 5 recent reviews, including 3 Buys and 2 Holds. Shares are priced at $34.14, and the average price target of $55 suggests a 61% upside potential from that level. (See VSAT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Cramer Says Time To Take Profit In These Electric Vehicle SPAC Stocks

    Jim Cramer recommended Thursday that investors trim their exposure to auto-related special purpose acquisition company stocks, CNBC reported.What Happened: The host of the CNBC "Mad Money" show termed the stocks of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR), and SPACs of Arrival and Canoo as speculative."These stocks have gotten out of control, so I'm begging you to take something off the table," urged the former hedge fund manager.Cramer asked investors to be responsible speculators. "Speculative stocks can get overheated, which is why it's important to take profits while you have them," he advised.Why It Matters: The former hedge fund manager has endorsed the four electric vehicle startups which are taking the SPAC route since October, noted CNBC.He recommended the Bill Gates and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY)-backed QuantumScape in late October, which merged with Kensington Capital to go public.A week ago he recommended Luminar and said the stock was a Buy at $15. The autonomous vehicle sensor company went public through a SPAC earlier this month. United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS)-backed Arrival, a U.K.-based EV maker specializing in microfactories, plans to go public through a merger with CIIG Merger Corp (NASDAQ: CIIC). Cramer had recommended the SPAC stock last week at $17.50.Cramer also recommended Canoo Holdings Ltd, a California-based EV startup, set to merge with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ: HCAC). The stock was termed a Buy by Cramer last Friday at $15.64."You can always get back in at lower levels, and I'm very confident that lower prices could be in the cards," Cramer recommends to investors.Price Action: On Thursday, QuantumScape shares closed 1.96% higher at $76.61. Luminar Technologies shares closed 7.45% lower at $34.17 extending the fall in the after-hours session by almost 7% to $31.78.CIIG Merger shares fell 1.63% to $31.38 in the regular session. On the same day, Hennessy Capital shares closed 10% higher at $22 and fell 6.82% to $20.50 in the after-hours session.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Cramer Says This EV Startup Has The 'Best Claim To Be The Son Of Tesla,' Gives Blessing To Buy SPAC Stock(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla Gets Jefferies Downgrade As EV Maker Faces 'Execution Risk' In 2021

    Jefferies has downgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), citing "execution risk" the automaker faces in 2021 amid product launches and an expansion drive, CNBC reported Thursday.The Tesla Analyst: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois downgraded Tesla stock from Buy to Hold but raised its 12-month price target from $500 to $650.The Tesla Thesis: Houchois noted that the Elon Musk-led automaker may face some "execution risk" as the company expands in batteries and other segments."We see 2021 as a year when Tesla's growth and earnings will accelerate with the roll out of 2 vehicles with high commonality but also an acceleration of investment in both capacity and batteries that add some degree of execution risk," wrote Houchois.The analyst noted that Tesla enjoys a "messianic" brand that has a reach beyond autos and this gives it a competitive edge. Nevertheless, he issued a caveat: "We don't believe that Tesla can dominate the industry given the latter's size, structure and politics."Jefferies downgrade comes at a time when Tesla's stock has soared nearly 650% on a year-to-date basis. The company is due to be included in the S&P 500 index this month.See Also: Tesla Gets Downgrade From Long-Term Bull Pierre Ferragu, Analyst Says Time To Book Profits"Tesla in a league of its own," Houchois explained, as per CNBC. "A lot happened in 2020 with next year a mix of delivery and high re-investment. Tesla remains self-funded but raising capital keeps pressure on Legacies."Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 3.7% higher at $627.07 on Wednesday and fell 0.35% in the after-hours session.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Dec 2020New StreetDowngradesBuyNeutral Dec 2020JP MorganMaintainsUnderweight Dec 2020Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Gets Downgrade From Long-Term Bull Pierre Ferragu, Analyst Says Time To Book Profits * Apple Working On Self-Driving Vehicle Similar To Tesla With TSMC: Report(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why Airbnb being valued at $101 billion and DoorDash at $66 billion may end badly, quickly

    Airbnb and DoorDash will have to come out of the gate firing as public companies given the valuations afforded each on their IPO days.

  • Nio joins Tesla and other rivals in rush to offer more shares in electric-vehicle companies

    Amid an explosion in stock prices for electric-vehicle manufacturers, Chinese EV company Nio Inc. (NIO) announced Thursday afternoon that it plans to sell at least 60 million fresh American depositary shares, with an additional 9 million shares available to underwriters. Nio stock dropped more than 4% in after-hours trading following the announcement. Nio’s move follows similar offerings by three other public EV companies in roughly the past week.

  • 8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Many investors are drawn to dividend stocks because they offer a regular flow of cash that doesn't depend on the market going up. If you're looking for a steady stream of income in retirement or a regular flow of cash to keep your nest egg growing, a monthly dividend stock could be a good fit. Here are eight top stocks that offer good yields, strong operations and monthly income.

  • This Coronavirus Stock Has Over 80% Upside, Says J.P. Morgan

    Covid-19 has been responsible for a complete shift in how society operates. On a lighter note, it has also brought with it a whole new world of terminology. For investors there has been the addition of the term, “coronavirus stocks.” Those are the names which have come to the fore during the pandemic, offering potential vaccines and therapeutics to help us get back to normal. Novavax (NVAX) is possibly the ultimate “coronavirus stock.” It has certainly been the most profitable. The vaccine specialist’s shares have appreciated by a humongous 2790% throughout the year, as investors have pinned their hopes on the company’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373.But with several of its rivals already nearing the finish line with their respective vaccine candidates, will Novavax be remembered for just delivering massive returns or does it still have a meaningful part to play in the rollout of global Covid-19 vaccines?For J.P. Morgan analyst Eric Joseph, the answer is the latter.“We continue to view NVX-CoV2373 as having a well-differentiated positioning in the overall COVID-19 vaccine space, both clinically and logistically, and believe current levels under-reflect its long-term commercial potential,” Joseph said.Joseph rates NVAX an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a $215 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of ~87%. (To watch Joseph’s track record, click here)The latest endorsement comes despite a delay to NVX-CoV2373’s U.S. & Mexico Phase 3 study. However, following the FDA’s positive review of the Phase 2 data, all that remains is the agency’s review of Novavax’ commercial-scale production at the North Carolina facility, for the trial to be given the go ahead. This should happen in the coming weeks.Meanwhile, NVX-CoV2373’s Phase 3 U.K. trial and phase 2b study in South Africa are both fully enrolled, with efficacy readouts slated for 1Q21.“While the trial is expected to primarily support approvability in major ex-US markets,” joseph said, “Given the standardized trial protocol across the COVID-19 vaccine space, the company believes a robust data set (with consistent data in the SA study) could potentially support a faster regulatory pathway in the US as well.”Looking at the consensus breakdown, based on 4 Buys and 1 Sell, Novavax gets a Moderate Buy rating. The analysts’ forecast is for ~62% of upside, given the average price target clocks in at $186.20. (See NVAX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Suze Orman says these are the biggest money no-nos

    Avoid making these errors and you'll enjoy a better financial life, the money guru says.

  • Elon Musk Decries ‘M.B.A.-ization’ of America

    “I think there might be too many M.B.A.s running companies,” Tesla’s chief executive says. Many business-school leaders fire back, arguing his comments don’t match the reality of what is taught in M.B.A. programs.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Rising AI Competition

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Investors swap China holdings from Wall Street to Hong Kong as delisting threat brews

    Global fund managers are reducing their holdings in U.S-listed Chinese companies such as Alibaba, Netease and JD.com as risks grow they will be forced off American exchanges, switching instead into shares of the companies listed in Hong Kong. Delisting risks surfaced last September, when U.S. President Donald Trump's administration explored moves to kick Chinese companies off Wall Street unless they abide by U.S. accounting standards, part of an escalating standoff between the world's top two economies. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act has been passed by both Chambers of the U.S. Congress and should soon be signed into law by Trump.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    The markets have been on a tear of late despite the headwinds presented by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The question is how long this will last?Writing from Goldman Sachs, the firm’s chief US equity strategist David Kostin says that the markets will outperform both other investments and analyst expectations over the next two years. He sees the S&P 500 hitting 4,600 by the end of 2022, which would represent a 25% gain.Backing his stance, Kostin gives four reasons for his bullishness. The first three reasons are the obvious ones: the economy is improving, earnings are rising, and interest rates are low – these all draw investors into stocks. But under them all is ‘Tina' (there is no alternative). The stock market is the only place right now where investors can find big returns and, according to Kostin, "equities become the default opportunity."With investors moving into stocks, they’re going to look for data to back their choices. After all, even without an alternative, investors want to find the right moves.With this in mind, we used TipRanks database to pinpoint three stocks with a Strong Buy consensus rating, and a Perfect 10 Smart Score. The Smart Score is a data analysis tool, which uses the real-time information collected in the database. The stock data is collated according to 8 separate factors, each of which is known to predict growth and share appreciation. The factors are averaged together, and given as a single-digit score, on a scale from 1 to 10, letting investors know at a glance the likely way forward for a stock.The Strong Buy rating and the Perfect 10 don’t have to go together, but it’s a strong positive sign for investors when they do. Let's take a closer look. Turning Point Brands (TPB)Turning Point may not be a household name – but there’s a good chance that you’ve heard of some of its brands. The company owns both Zig Zag, the well-known maker of rolling papers and branded gear, and Stoker’s chewing tobacco. Turning Point has a range of ‘consumer products with active ingredients,’ including chewing tobacco, as well as snuff and vapes. The company registered an earnings increase from 4Q19 to 1Q20, bucking the corona trend, and has seen quarterly revenues level out at $104 million in Q3, up 15% from the first quarter. Earnings have been rising consistently for the past three quarters, with Q3 EPS at 75 cents.The company’s stock has been rising, too. Shares in TPB are up an impressive 50% year-to-date, wiping out all losses sustained during the shutdown policies last winter.Covering this stock for Craig-Hallum is 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers. He rates TPB shares a Buy, and his $60 price target suggests room for 41% growth in the coming year. (To watch Des Lauriers’ track record, click here)Backing his bullish stance, the analyst writes, “Turning Point Brands (TPB) delivered another strong beat and raise quarter, beating all analyst estimates as the two base businesses benefitted from long term secular trends and growth initiatives… [We] expect the strong trends in the base businesses to continue through 2021 and expect significantly increased profitability in NewGen as competitors exit the market. With strategic investments and M&A picking up, we are increasingly bullish on TPB’s long-term outlook…”Overall, the Strong Buy consensus rating on Turning Points Brands is unanimous, standing on 5 Buy-side reviews. The stock is selling for $42.60, and its $46.46 average price target implies ~9% upside from current levels. (See TPB stock analysis on TipRanks)Gladstone Lands (LAND)Next up is a unique REIT, real estate investment trust. Gladstone owns and manages farmland, acquiring high-quality farms and related properties which it then leases to independent farmers or to farming corporations. The company’s properties are actively involved in the production of a wide range of crops, including strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, cabbage and watermelons. Gladstone boasts 100% occupancy of its properties, an enviable position for any REIT.During the first quarter, when most companies felt the pain of the lockdown policies, Gladstone posted its strongest earnings and revenues of 2020. The most recent results, for Q3, showed revenue of $13.99 million, up 10% sequentially. Since the third quarter, Gladstone has acquired four new farms, totaling nearly 1,400 acres, and collected 99% of rents due in October. Even better, for shareholders, to company’s portfolio has exceeded $1 billion in total value. Like most REITs, Gladstone pays out a regular dividend. The payment, of 4.4 cents per regular share, is paid out monthly. At an annualized rate of nearly 53 cents per share, it gives a yield of 3.6%. Among the bulls is Maxim analyst Michael Diana who wrote, “We have covered LAND since it went public in January 2013, and have consistently regarded its investment thesis (appreciation in the value of farmland) as sound, its strategy (focused mainly on non-commodity crops such as fruits and vegetables) as superior, and its execution (buying high quality farms at reasonable cap rates) as strong."To this end, Diana gives LAND a Buy rating and a $20 one-year price target, which indicates room for 35% growth. (To watch Diana’s track record, click here.)Overall, along with its Strong Buy consensus rating, LAND shares have a 12-month average price target of $18.17. This suggests an upside potential of ~23% in the year ahead. (See LAND stock analysis at TipRanks)MarineMax (HZO)The last stock on our list is a retailer, in the water-leisure niche. MarineMax sells boats, yachts, and support services such as winterization, new and used, across the spectrum of price points. The company advertises itself as recreational retailer focused on premium brands. HZO has seen strong appreciation in 2020, bucking the coronavirus. The shares are up 89% year-to-date, far outpacing the NASDAQ and S&P 500.The share growth has been based on powerful results for the company’s fiscal year, which ended on September 30. In the fiscal Q4, just reported, EPS was down sequentially, but beat the forecast by a wide margin. Quarterly revenue came in at $398 million. Fiscal 2020 full-year revenue was $1.5 billion, and reflected 25% same-store sales growth during the year. EPS for fiscal 2020 was $3.37, more than double the previous year’s figure.When a company reports results like that, it’s no surprise to see it has a Perfect 10 from the Smart Score. B. Riley analyst Eric Wold is impressed by MarineMax’s same-store sales and its overall position in its retail niche. He writes, “HZO reported impressive 4Q20 SSS growth of +33%, which was up against a two-year comp stack of +13%, and compared to our +25% estimate and the consensus estimate of +14%. We believe the company's broad network of retail locations, strong manufacturer relationships and investments into a digital/virtual platform can help the company take meaningful share—and even in situations where most are shutdown during a pandemic.”In line with his comments, Wold gives the stock a Buy rating. His $40 price target implies an upside of ~27% over the next year. (To watch Wold’s track record, click here)All in all, MarineMax’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 6 reviews, breaking down to 5 Buys and 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $31.53, and its $35.80 average price target suggests it has room to grow 13.5% from that level. (See HZO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • European stocks stumble on COVID-19 vaccine setback, while U.S. equity futures fall on stimulus worries

    European stocks fell Friday, alongside U.S. equity futures as investors watch Brexit, vaccines and U.S. stimulus progress.

  • These software stocks could be bigger winners than Zoom and Okta next year

    An improving economy once widespread COVID-19 vaccinations occur could usher in a new set of software winners, according to a J.P. Morgan analyst.

  • Wild Ride Continues For This Biotech Stock With A 998% Single-Day Gain

    Shares of Greenwich Lifesciences continued their wild ride Thursday on enthusiasm for the tiny biotech company's breast cancer treatment.

  • The Electric Car Boom Is About To Get Even Hotter

    As the EV revolution heats up, car giants are failing to do the most important thing: bringing electric transportation to the masses

  • Is Moderna’s Stock Fully Valued at Current Levels? Analyst Weighs In

    Moderna (MRNA) stock has been one of 2020’s star performers, up 695%, and judging by its real-world results, many would say justifiably so.The biggest question for investors, then, is whether those gains are likely to continue. Needham analyst Alan Carr came out with an answer. The analyst downgraded Moderna shares from Buy to Hold, without suggesting a price target. (To watch Carr’s track record, click here)Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 displayed a 94.1% success rate in preventing the coronavirus in a late-stage study and is currently on the cusp of gaining emergency use authorization (EUA).The company has an agreement in place with the U.S. government to sell 100 million vaccine doses for $1.225 billion and will receive an EUA bonus of $300 million by January 31, 2021. It also has options for four more 100 million dose deliveries, each worth $1.65 billion.Carr estimates the company will deliver 200 million doses in the U.S. (initial contract + first option) and an additional 300 million outside the U.S. in 2021.With so many positive developments, why the change of heart, then? Carr has a simple explanation.“Moderna has made significant progress in 2020 towards validation of its mRNA platform, particularly through the discovery and development of COVID-19 vaccine mRNA-1273,” the analyst said. “The stock has responded remarkably well and we now believe it is fully valued... The stock may react favorably to EUA issuance, but we do not believe it will justify a meaningfully higher price target. We await competitor vaccine updates and additional data from other Moderna programs, which may support a higher valuation.”There could be further upside, Carr says, should Moderna “source raw material for production of 1B total doses in 2021.” A further tailwind could be provided by other competitors - AstraZeneca, J&J, Sanofi, and Novavax - should they fail to deliver strong data from their respective late-stage studies. All have said they can exceed the production of 1 billion doses a year.Overall, most Street analysts also feel Moderna stock has surged enough for now. Going by the $127.69 average price target, the forecast is for an 18% drop in the coming months. (See Moderna stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • It’s Time to Shift Away From Zoom Video and Other Covid-19 Tech Plays, J.P. Morgan Says. What to Buy Instead.

    The time has come to take profits in super-pricey software stocks like Zoom Video Communications, Okta, and DocuSign—and to find bargains elsewhere, J.P. Morgan says.

  • Tesla completes $5 billion stock sale in one day

    Tesla Inc. completed the sale of $5 billion of its common stock on Wednesday, the company said in a filing late Thursday. The Silicon Valley car maker announced the equity tap on Tuesday, and a final settlement is expected to be completed by Friday, according to the filing. Tesla shares have rallied 650% this year, compared with gains around 15% for the S&P 500 index. The company is about to ring in 2021 with a "war chest" estimated to be around $20 billion, which the company plans to use to fuel its expansion plans.

  • China chip maker Tsinghua Unigroup to default on US$450 million bond as concerns mount over debt levels on mainland

    Chinese chip maker Tsinghua Unigroup said that it cannot repay the principal on a US$450 million bond due on Thursday, the latest default by the company and a blow to Beijing's efforts to build a self-sufficient semiconductor industry.The failure to repay principal on its debt could trigger cross-defaults on as much as US$2 billion in additional debt held by the company, which is majority owned by a division of Beijing's prestigious Tsinghua University. Tsinghua Unigroup has additional bonds set to come due next year, as well as in 2023 and in 2028.The Tsinghua Unigroup failed to repay an onshore bond worth 1.3 billion yuan (US$199 million) in November, which led to a downgrade by ﻿China Chengxin Credit Rating Group and a suspension of trading of its debt in Hong Kong.Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.Tsinghua Unigroup and a subsidiary that issued the US$450 million bond "are looking into various ways to solve their current liquidity issue", the company said."Payments of the principal and the last instalment of interest on the bonds are not expected to be made by the issuer or the guarantor on their due date," the company said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Wednesday. "As such, the issuer and the guarantor are of the view that an event of default under the conditions due to a failure to pay the principal and interest on the bonds will occur."It would be the first US dollar default by a Chinese chip maker as concerns continue to grow about debt levels on the mainland and a series of defaults by state-backed companies.In the past two months, Yongcheng Coal & Electricity Holding Group, a state-owned mine operator in Henan province, and car maker Huachen Automotive Group, also known as Brilliance Auto, have missed debt payments, sparking sell-offs in some parts of the debt market.China's corporate bond market is on pace to set a record for missed payments this year, surpassing 143.6 billion yuan in defaults last year. From January to late November, bond defaults already topped 104 billion yuan.Zhao Weiguo, Tsinghua Unigroup's chairman, owns 49 per cent of the company, which said it expected to default on a US$450 million bond on Thursday. Photo: Simon Song alt=Zhao Weiguo, Tsinghua Unigroup's chairman, owns 49 per cent of the company, which said it expected to default on a US$450 million bond on Thursday. Photo: Simon SongThe Tsinghua Unigroup bond in question was backed by a so-called keepwell guarantee, whose enforceability has been a question mark in the past. Last month, a Shanghai court recognised a 2018 verdict by a Hong Kong court in a €29 million (US$35 million) bond dispute, bringing further clarity to foreign investors about those guarantees.Tsinghua Unigroup's debt had been selling at a discount after Peking University Founder Group, a conglomerate controlled by Peking University, missed bond payments last year.The company was founded in 1988 as a business venture of Tsinghua University, which counts Chinese President Xi Jinping as an alumnus, and has been a major player in Beijing's efforts to make China less reliant on imported components for the semiconductor industry against the backdrop of rising tensions with the United States.It is 51 per cent owned by Tsinghua Holdings, an arm of Tsinghua University, and 49 per cent owned by its chairman Zhao Weiguo.A 2019 study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development found that Tsinghua Unigroup received the most government support of 21 chip makers globally, with government support exceeding 30 per cent of its revenue.Five years ago, the company made an unsuccessful US$23 billion bid for Micron Technology.This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2020 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2020. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.