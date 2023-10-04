Swedish car dealer abandons takeover bid for UK rival Pendragon

car dealership

A Swedish car dealer has abandoned its takeover bid for British rival Pendragon, sending its shares tumbling.

Hedin Mobility Group, which is Pendragon’s top shareholder with a 28pc stake, said it has pulled out of a three-way race to snap up the UK car dealer after offering to buy it for 32p per share.

Shares in Pendragon fell nearly 7pc to 32.8p following the announcement, valuing the company at £459m.

It comes after Pendragon last month said it had agreed a deal worth around £280m, or 27.4p per share, to sell its UK dealership arm to American group Lithia Motors.

However, following that announcement, the London-listed company said it received unsolicited takeover proposals from Hedin in partnership with US company PAG, as well as a separate offer from US car retail giant AutoNation.

The bidding war prompted Lithia to increase its bid for Pendragon’s dealerships and leasing arm from £250m to £397m earlier this week.

Hedin Group, which is run by its eponymous founder Anders Hedin, last year launched a separate failed takeover of Pendragon.

Its £400m swoop collapsed after it was unable to secure financing as soaring inflation and rising interest rates slammed the brakes on dealmaking.

On Wednesday, Hedin said: “On 20 September 2023, Pendragon announced that it had received a possible offer from Hedin Mobility Group and PAG. Hedin and PAG confirm that they do not intend to make an offer for Pendragon.

“Hedin and PAG reserve the right to make or participate in an offer for Pendragon within the next six months following the date of this announcement.”

AutoNation previously made an offer to snap up all of Pendragon for around £447m, or 32p per share, but has yet to make any further bids.

Under the agreement with Lithia, which is backed by Pendragon’s board, the British dealer would sell its entire UK motor business and leasing business to the US company but would keep its Pinewood dealer management software.

The Lithia deal is expected to be put to a shareholder vote in the coming weeks.

